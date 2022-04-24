La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 24

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

John Reinsvold Estate to Cody and Natasha Reinsvold, 822 19th St. S., $140,000.

Elizabeth Norton to Jared Harrison and Karena Norton, 2613 29th St. S., $200,000.

NRE Properties LLC to M&R Apartments LLC, 710, 712 and 714 Kane St., 1300, 1302, 1304 and 1306 Liberty St., 210 and 212 Caledonia St., $648,000.

Ebner Joint Revocable Trust to Plaza 16 of La Crosse LTD, 1441 State Road 16, $110,000.

A Kilson LLC to Vikki Nicolai, 1734 King St.

Vikki Nicolai and Livden Glenn LLC, 1734 King St. and 613 22nd St. N.

A Kilson LLC to Vikki Nicolai, 4341 Mormon Coulee Road.

Chor Yang to Heritage Rentals LLC, $125,000.

YVES LLC to Vikki Nicolai, 1414 Main St.

Vikki Nicolai to York Ferns LLC, 4341 Mormon Coulee Road.

Vikki Nicolai to Redmond Pines LLC, 209 17th Place S., 109 14th St. S., 1414 Main St., 3045 Edgewater Lane.

Alice Holstein to Alice Holstein Revocable Trust, 2037 Lakota Place.

SeegerSells LLC to Andrew and Christina Patton, 3321 Fairchild St. E., $301,000.

Barbara Rozelle Estate and Sheriff of La Crosse County to La Crosse Investment Group LLC, 626 N. 23rd St., $236,000.

John Nielsen Survivors Trust to Jeffrey and Meghan Ozanne, 1824 Nakomis Ave.

Smith Trust to Jeffrey and Meghan Ozanne, 1824 Nakomis Ave., $342,500.

City Brewing Co. LLC to CBLCWI001 LLC, 1200, 1201, 1100, 1026, 1022, 1014, 1002, 1010 Front St. S., 1100, 1111, 1006, 1001 and 925 Third St. S., 1116 Fourth St. S., 903 Second St. S., 2 and 3 Market St., $58,656,720.

Ryan Rayno to Ryan and Veronika Rayno, 3409 Birch St.

Trevor Opps to Luke Berner and Christonna Shafranski, 2120 15th Place S., $174,000.

Mai Vang Lee to Yeng Yang, 1349 27th St. S.

Gregory and James Martell to Adele and Despot Gligorevic, 2124 15th St. S., $235,100.

Andrea and Brian Palm to David and Octavia Smith, 1823 George St., $179,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Trustees of Onalaska Lodge #214 to Prairie Main Development LLC, 330 Main St., $65,000.

Collin and Samantha Kizewski to Erin and Matthew Schreiner, 520 12th Ave. N., $240,000.

Mary, Patrick and Tressa Isaacs to Isaac and Lauren Storandt, 430 Coronado Circle, $315,000.

Joel and Kelley Luedke to Chungho and Sunglan Chen, 1149 Fraser Way, $470,000.

John and Kristin Dale to Cresencia and Kelly McNeese, 725 Stonebridge, $696,000.

Alexander Abraham and Ann Isaac to William Meshak and Suzanne Patterson-Meshak, 1060 Charles Ave., $99,900.

KC Revocable Trust to Zakery and Robert Schmidt III, 625 13th Ave. S., $210,000.

Kinney Coulee Ventures LP to Pergola LLC and Pergola Trust LLC, $7,237,059.

HOLMEN

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.

Anthony and Sherrie Stearman to Danielle Kirsch and Nicholas Sample, $341,500.

ROCKLAND

Annette Olson to Sue Tiry.

WEST SALEM

Deborah and Randy Kjome to Neshoba Zietlow, $270,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Brian Hoyhein I Estate to Hunter Hoyhein.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Kelsey and Michael Buhr to Paul and Rebecca Deloria, $630,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Beaver Properties LLC to Joan Stellrecht.

Joan Stellrecht to Ehren and Joan Stellrecht.

Ehren and Joan Stellrecht to Rock Wall Climbers LLC.

Judith Jakes Family Trust and Richard Jakes Family Trust to Judith and Richard Jakes.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Bruce and Cynthia Mathew to Benjamin Pierce and Molly Robbins, $201,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

ALT Investments LLC to Kathie Bagniewski, $70,000.

William V Estes Trust to Brianna Fanello and Isaac Tippetts, $280,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Thomas Corsmeier, David and Veronica Franchino to Fritz Crossing LLC.

