La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 25

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Joy and Kevin Hennessy to Erin Hennessy and Joshua Paape, 3026 Marion Road S., $150,000.

Dillaber Properties LLC to Eric and Jason Dillaber, 1017 and 1019 Grove St.

Brandon Perrine to Morgan Groom, 2531 15th St. S., $154,000.

Woodson Hill LLC to Jason Hefti, 1016 Gohres St., $160,000.

Alan Sheets to Glenn and Sylvia Moser, 355 21st St. S., $245,000.

Michael Kramer to Lisa Buley, Janet Gyllander and Steve Kramer, 2714 Onalaska Ave.

Dean and Lisa Renk to J&L Real Estate LLC, 1615 and 1617 Weston St., $148,000.

Ying Vang to Kou Vang and Ka Xiong, 1027 Caledonia St.

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center Inc. to City of La Crosse, 2108 South Ave.

Seven Rivers MC Property LLC to Rebel Properties LLC, 2445 Larson St. and 1116 Oak Forest Drive, $2,200,000.