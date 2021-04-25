La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 25

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Joy and Kevin Hennessy to Erin Hennessy and Joshua Paape, 3026 Marion Road S., $150,000.
Dillaber Properties LLC to Eric and Jason Dillaber, 1017 and 1019 Grove St.
Brandon Perrine to Morgan Groom, 2531 15th St. S., $154,000.
Woodson Hill LLC to Jason Hefti, 1016 Gohres St., $160,000.
Alan Sheets to Glenn and Sylvia Moser, 355 21st St. S., $245,000.
Michael Kramer to Lisa Buley, Janet Gyllander and Steve Kramer, 2714 Onalaska Ave.
Dean and Lisa Renk to J&L Real Estate LLC, 1615 and 1617 Weston St., $148,000.
Ying Vang to Kou Vang and Ka Xiong, 1027 Caledonia St.
Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center Inc. to City of La Crosse, 2108 South Ave.
Seven Rivers MC Property LLC to Rebel Properties LLC, 2445 Larson St. and 1116 Oak Forest Drive, $2,200,000.
Robert Lord to Preferred Properties LLC, 512 and 514 Sixth St. S., $160,000.
Barbara Shulka to Barbara Shulka Irrevocable Trust, 624 17th St. S.
Property Logic LLC to Hauser Street LLC, 2435 Hauser St., $3,556,224.
Terry Valentine Estate to Becky Valentine, 2812 29th Court S.
Anna Slaback to Anna and Kyle Slaback, 2551 14th St. S.
Beverly and Ivan Rojas to Colin and Jill Fleming, 1412 Adams St., $150,000.
Florence and Ronald Munson to Michelle Fellenz, Holly and Jeffrey Munson, 2203 31st St. S.
Virginia Mercier to Sue Mercier Revocable Trust, 1516 19th St. S.
Fadia Greene and Morgan Sveen to Judith Dixon, 1714 Loomis St.
Kim Evenson to Lacey and Michael Warren, 1120 King St., $149,500.
Gerrard Staff 2 LLC to Luisco LLC, 114 and 118 Sixth St. N., $320,000.
Edward Mattie to Cory, Isaac and Vicky Andre, 215 23rd St. S., $176,000.
Alex Sheppard to Western Resources LLC, 908, 910 and 912 Main St.
Alex Sheppard to MJ Property Ventures LLC, 908 Jackson St.
Alex Sheppard to MJ Property Ventures LLC, 215 11th St. S.
Alex Sheppard to Western Resources LLC, 915, 917 and 919 King St.
Alex Sheppard to Western Resources LLC, 1107 and 1105 Avon St.
Amir and Yolanda Kader to Alejandro and Rebecca Absalon, 503 9th St. S., $100,000.
Lillian Malzacher to Norman Malzacher, 230 23rd St. S.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Eric and Terri Gowey to Annette and Brian O’Hern, 2433 Franklin St., $201,000.
Laura and William Bishop to Eric and Terri Gowey, 1632 Keller Court, $423,900.
Nancy and Rhett Hanson to Corona and James Woychik, 608 Guenther Court, $320,000.
HOLMEN
Magnum Opus Investments LLC to Corey and Kadie Haug, $421,449.
Paul Wells to Brenda and Paul Wells.
Tonia Wright to Kennethan and Melonie Bebar, $367,400.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Towner Construction LTD Liability Co., $115,800.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Daniel and Luann Gerber, $343,372.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Justin and Stacy Waldner, $89,900.
LREC Properties LLC to Cassandra Hanan, $254,999.
WEST SALEM
Jamie Weilandt to Erik Woxland, $199,000.
Patrick Melby to Anna and Patrick Melby.
David and Susan Bartlett, Kathryn and Nicholas Zywica to Kathryn and Nicholas Zywica.
TOWN OF BURNS
Edna and Levi Miller to Ira and Marie Schrock, $225,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Paula Jensen to Paula Jensen Trust.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Adam Meyers to AJM Capital Group LLC.
Joseph Kessler to Carly and Joseph Kessler.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
David and Shirley Lemke to Clare and Eric Bartels, $225,000.
Herlitzke Enterprises LLC to Robert Glise and Luke Marcou, $116,000.
Larry Favre to Peter Favre and Layla Smaby.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Helen Olsen to Jacob Fritz and Courtney Swanson, $242,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Jeffery Hundt to Jeffery Hundt Irrevocable Trust.