La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 26

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jerad Cary to Andrew and Brenna Sykes, 2019 Farnam St., $70,205.
Janet Gundlach Estate to Madelyn Gundlach-Bowman and Jacob King, 2929 S. 21st Place, $141,000.
Adam and Tori Weissenberger to Janine and Timothy Garvin, 2035 S. 29th St., $32,500.
Greg and Mary Clark to Justin Boge, 323 S. 20th St., $425,000.
Robyn Ayala to Cynthia, Kathryn and Wayne Bailey Jr., 413 S. 20th St., $132,000.
Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services Inc. to Holzer Investments LLC, 225 N. Third St., $300,000.
US Bank to Austin and Britne Franks, 413 Liberty St., $8,500.
Brittany and Tyler Seidel to Patrick Killian, 1222 S. 14th St., $117,000.
Brenda Maier and Philip Tauscher to Mariah and Ryan Welke, 761 N. 24th St., $152,500.
Cory and Janeen Lockington to Nicolae and Sarah Ostrovschi, 4357 N. Mariah Drive, $274,000.
CMKJ Properties LLC to CMKJ Mississippi LLC, 1112, 1114, 1116 and 1120 S. Fourth St., $500,000.
Catherine and Leslie Simkins to Michele and Timothy Cummuta, 2025 Wood St., $175,000.
Brent Hatke and Lori Schroder to Joseph Ortiz, 2222 S. 16th St., $170,000.
Zlatan Xiong to Cha Xiong, 1118 Kanes St.
Kimberly and Timothy Galles to Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 1612 Winnebago St., $92,000.
Andrew and Lauren Greenslade to Aime and Jack Zabrowski, 112 S. 24th St., $250,500.
Darrell and Tamera Wilcox to John Brevik, 120 S. 28th St., $230,000.
Jeffery Breckner to Samuel Bachmeier, 1437 Charles St., $184,300.
Casi and Ryan Rochester to Andrew and Rebecca Waak, 2024 S. 15th St., $160,000.
Alex Vang and Mee Xiong to Drew Teichman, 1325 Kane St., $145,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Patricia Campbell to Daniel and Patricia Campbell, 2809 Prairie Clover Place.
Jesse and Tony Benson to Christopher and Jeryl Clark, 663 Green Court, $233,400.
I&B of La Crosse LLC to Nicolas Balduzzi, 857 Summers Day Lane, $58,000.
M&E Platt Trust to Adam and Olivia Haggerty, 1935 Maplewood Place, $850,000.
Redwood Street LLC to Delrose and Harold Jones Jr., 1230 Redwood St.
Delrose and Harold Jones Jr. to Andrew Jones, 1230 Redwood St.
HOLMEN
Kent Ellickson to Amy Ellickson Third Party Irrevocable Supplemental Trust.
Rosewood Development of Holmen LLC to Village of Holmen.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $59,900.
WEST SALEM
Mike Manke to Andrew Jensen, 211 N. Lincoln Ave., $147,500.
Debra Faust, Vickie King and Bruce Meyer to Gray Property Development LLC, $108,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Roy and Alice Hesselberg Family Trust to Forrest and Mary Hansen, $146,900.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Deborah and Stephen Schmitz to Deborah and Stephen Schmitz.
Timothy Pederson Estate to Zink Property Management LLC, $110,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Timothy Adamson and High Point Retreats LLC to High Point Retreats LLC.
Timothy Adamson and High Point Retreats LLC to High Point Retreats LLC.
Timothy Adamson and High Point Retreats LLC to High Point Retreats LLC.
Timothy Adamson and High Point Retreats LLC to High Point Retreats LLC.
Timothy Adamson and High Point Retreats LLC to High Point Retreats LLC.
Timothy Adamson and High Point Retreats LLC to High Point Retreats LLC.
Donna Nadeau to Jessie Wanie and Pa Xiong, $209,900.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Janice Muenzenberger to Dawn, Dennis, Jason and Patricia Gerke.
Amy Bassett-Schams and James Schams to Chad and Nicole Veenendall, $590,000.
Town of Greenfield to Coon Valley Farmers Telephone Co. Inc.
KST LLC to Andrew and Elissa Lehman, $125,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Robert and Ruth Keil Revocable Trust to ALE Rentals LLC, $70,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Bonnie Janikowski to Holly Janikowski, $100,600.
Richard Brown to Property Logic LLC, $142,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Audrey and Joseph Uker to Audrey Uker.
Michael and Marilyn Kendhammer Revocable Trust to John Molstad Revocable Trust.
Julio and Maribel Bird to Anthony Kirchner, $45,000.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!