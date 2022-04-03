La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 3

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Heather Trowbridge to Samuel Rusu, 3340 East Ave. S., $214,000.

Joseph Zoellner to Peichel Holdings LLC, 2220 Park Ave., $215,000.

Delores Harris-Cieminski Estate to HNCInvestments LLC, 1323 Kane St., $130,000.

Beatrice Ladouceur Estate to NRE Properties LLC, 1011 and 1013 West Ave. S., $155,500.

Se Cecelia Xiong to Huexeng and Txue Xiong, 704 La Crosse, $280,000.

Riverland Investments LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 504, 506 and 508 Avon St., $200,820.

Eugene Kruse to NRE Properties LLC, 820 Johnson St., $92,000.

Timothy Weiland to David Kempf and Linda McCarty, 1922 Charles St., $155,000.

Corrie Brague to Eric and Serena Peloza, 218 20th St. S., $365,000.

Alison Harper to Daniel Harper, 4665 Millati Lane.

Suzanne Knutson to Wesley Bailey and Suzanne Knutson, 2923 26th St. S.

Path Investments LLC to Bo Nelson, 1527 Liberty St., $249,990.

Tippetts Rentals LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 2222 32nd St. S., $2,300,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Susan Bass and Sherry Muehr to Steven Dunst and Taylor Mueller, 219 10th Ave. N., $210,500.

Home Roots Rentals LLC to Mellanie Ferguson and David Hurwitz, 1124 and 1126 Well St., $233,000.

KC Revocable Trust to APD Holdings LLC, 1020 and 1022 Terrace Drive, $285,000.

Christina and James Walkley Jr. to Brendan Gargaro and Mara Stenger, 609 Westwood Drive, $237,000.

Emma and Rodney Blank to Pamela Larsen, 106 Elm St.

HOLMEN

Tom Lozenski to Brady Lozenski, $249,000.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $225,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Kleinsasser Homes LLC, $59,900.

Megan and Todd Vercruysse to Mary, Patrick and Tressa Isaacs, $465,001.

WEST SALEM

Matthew and Molly Vandeleest to Michael Falck and Kylynn Wolfe, $268,000.

Myron and Reta Roberts to Taylor and Zachary Twite, $319,900.

Greenfield Addition LLC to Elsen Construction LLC, $72,500.

Richard and Becky Hundt Revocable Trust, Barbara and Rodney Mellor, Lori and Rodney Sandman to Brielle and Caleb Dupae, $207,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Kenneth and Marcia Thielker to Andrew Thielker and Mindy Wiesjahn.

David Amborn Estate to Paul Amborn, $57,900.

TOWN OF BURNS

David Danielson Estate to Charlotte Jerome, Peggy Kneifl, Donna and Leonard Schaub, Nancy Stetzer and Shelly Winson.

Marvin Hesse Revocable Trust to Carol and Daniel Hesse, $65,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Atif Ahmed, Memoonah Atif and Nighat Jamil to Jacelyn Jaeger, $580,000.

Karen Alberts Estate to Walter Ormes.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Galen and Susan Riediger to Debra and Matthew Mielke, $306,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Dennis Nelson and Brandy Taylor to Brandy Taylor, $68,850.

Rudolph and Beverly Rott Joint Revocable Trust to Megan and Todd Vercruysse, $510,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Trang Nguyen to DM LAC LLC, $370,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Daniel Balduzzi Estate to Bel Air BNB LLC, $319,900.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Robert and Eileen Mueller Revocable Trust to Dallas and Heather Wait, $315,000.

Lawrence and Barbara Quillin Living Trust to Emily and Joshua Post, $382,500.

Julianna Heller to Ryan Heller.

Chris and Ellen Lashorne to Guy and Hayden Rutter, $235,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Sharon and Thomas Bahr to Ryan Bahr and Megan Demaster.

