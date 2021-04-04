La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 4

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Wendy Frost to Dean McCallson, 1516 Barlow St., $111,500.
Samuel Green to Carson Hackett, 1906 22nd St. S., $190,000.
Leo Judd-Miller to Andrew and Williams, 2029 Green Bay St., $190,000.
Brian and Karen Sandmire to Infinity Property Management LLC, 605 Fourth St. S., 408 and 410 Cameron Ave., $215,900.
Paul Ehresmann to Emily Ehresmann, 1623 31st Place South.
Ronald Rader to Lisa Rader, 2830 Harvey St.
Brian Bodnar and Tabitha Potts to Cassidy Norton, 3034 22nd St. S., $241,900.
John and Jean Wiatt Revocable Trust to Fawcett Rentals LLC, 3232 and 3234 29th Court S., $245,000.
Robert Sullivan to Kelly Smith, 4341 Cliffside Drive, $210,000.
Kim Snider to Wingshooter Properties LLC, 613 and 615 Market St., $45,000.
Aaron and Samantha Grosch, Samantha Heller to City of La Crosse, 2917 South Ave.
MJ Property Ventures LLC to Alex Sheppard, 908 Jackson St.
Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Six LLC, 616, 614, 612 and 618 Rose St.
Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Three LLC, 1416, 1412 and 1414 Rose St.
Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Three, 1406, 1408 and 1410 Rose St.
Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Two LLC, 620, 622, 624 and 626 Rose St.
Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises One LLC, 1016, 1014, 1018 and 1020 Rose St.
Capital Studio Properties LLC to Angela Steigerwald, 3621 and 3619 29th Court S.
Mai Lee and Pao Vang to Lawrence Schulte, 1127 Charles St., $195,000.
Robert and Alice Netwal Revocable Trust to Jeremy and Jillian Olson, 2518 State St., $148,000.
Ashley and Lucas Schlafer to NRE Properties LLC, 1633 and 1635 Winnebago St., $135,000.
LAX Northside Rentals LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1446 Rose St., $360,000.
Bruce Wendling to City of La Crosse, 2601, 2602, 2603, 2604, 2605, 2606, 2607, 2608, 2612, 2614,2616, 2618, 2621, 2621, 2622, 2623, 2624, 2625, 2626, 2627, 2628, 2631, 2632, 2632, 2633, 2634, 2635, 2636, 2637, 2638, 2642, 2644, 2646, 2648, 2652, 2654, 2656, 2658, 2611, 2613, 2615 and 2617 Castle Place.
Michael Ablan to Ablan Properties LLC, 302 20th St. N.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Martin Maus Estate to Spencer Greiner, 2410 Craig Court, $200,000.
Jill, Stephanie, Timothy and Tyler Jones to Gary and Melissa Klein, 802 Oak Timber Drive, $450,000.
Thane Page to Thane and Karen Page Revocable Trust, 3722 and 3744 Emerald Drive E.
Linda and Michael Sweeney to JDKT LLC, 1045 and 1047 Terrace Drive, $188,000.
Nell Espe to Amy and Jonathan Espe, 1214 Pierce St.
Roger Hanson to Darla Chester and Larry, Steven and Theodore Hanson, 402 Eighth Ave. S.
Danielle and Timothy Berdahl to Brenda and Chad Tuescher, 701 Country Club Lane, $705,000.
Patton Properties LLC to Christina Patton, 310 Sand Lake Road.
Christina Patton to Kabloom Properties LLC, 310 Sand Lake Road.
Joel and Roxanne Guberud to Elizabeth Elicerio-Nelson, 1055 Lauderdale N., $499,000.
BANGOR
Dennis Labus Revocable Trust to Daniel and Emily Miller, $480,000.
HOLMEN
Gregory and Lorie Klinkhammer to Paul, Adam and Elizabeth Klinkhammer, Melanie Mulligan and Emily Nichols.
Good Boy Inc to WNB Financial, $1,000,000.
Amber PEters to Briar Nothaus, $199,800.
Charles and Michael McCabe to Village of Holmen, $120,000.
WEST SALEM
Tony Kiel to Riverland Rentals LLC, $170,000.
Moonstone Meadow LLC to Heather Antony and Chase Campbell, $360,000.
NB Partners LLP to Agnes and Thomas Neimeister, $400,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
David Emery to Joseph and Kathleen Zietlow.
TOWN OF BARRE
Northern Land Holding LLC to La Crosse County.
Jerold and Vickie King to Leo Judd-Miller and Taylor Rieck, $375,500.
Mary Kolve to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF BURNS TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Cynthia Adams, Charles and Clarence Henry Jr. to Charles and Janice Henry, $105,000.
G&M Gartner LLC to Gary Gartner.
Gary Gartner to Scott Gartner.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Ruth Hutschenreuter, Alma and Brian Sennes, Brenda Severson to Sikorski Properties LLC, $115,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Hidden Prairie LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $74,000.
Justin and Stacy Waldner to Darcy and Luke Ploessl, $479,900.
Hidden Prairie LLC to Andrew Kroes and Ashley Mispagel, $76,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Robert and Paula Boyle Revocable Trust to Barbara Jensen and Joseph Strohmeyer, $287,500.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Amie Koxlien to Amie and Nathan Koxlien.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Christopher Hackner and Katherine Johnson-Hackner to Elenor Harbeck and Kevin Micheli, $305,000.
Debrah and William Kremer to William Kremer.
Lisa Terzinksi to Lisa Terzinski Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Curtis and Vicki Horman to Curtis and Vicki Horman Trust.