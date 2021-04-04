La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 4

Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Six LLC, 616, 614, 612 and 618 Rose St.

Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Three LLC, 1416, 1412 and 1414 Rose St.

Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Three, 1406, 1408 and 1410 Rose St.

Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises Two LLC, 620, 622, 624 and 626 Rose St.

Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss to T&L Enterprises One LLC, 1016, 1014, 1018 and 1020 Rose St.

Capital Studio Properties LLC to Angela Steigerwald, 3621 and 3619 29th Court S.

Mai Lee and Pao Vang to Lawrence Schulte, 1127 Charles St., $195,000.

Robert and Alice Netwal Revocable Trust to Jeremy and Jillian Olson, 2518 State St., $148,000.

Ashley and Lucas Schlafer to NRE Properties LLC, 1633 and 1635 Winnebago St., $135,000.

LAX Northside Rentals LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1446 Rose St., $360,000.