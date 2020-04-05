La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 5

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Barbara Dunkelberger to Shelly Gillman, 2726 Bluffview Place, $55,000.
Nathaniel Hadley to NRE Properties LLC, 1111 Gohres St.
Joseph Navratil to Russell Daines III and Tiffani Daines, 1812 Cass St., $209,900.
Hub on 6th LLC to Richard Record Living Trust, 415 N. Sixth St., $475,000.
Richard Record Living Trust to Hub on 6th LLC, 905 and 917 Cliffwood Lane, $475,000.
Abigail and Cody Wagner to Lucas Baier and Alicia Martin-Vega, 1615 S. 30th St., $165,000.
Joshua and Lynn Erickson to Brent Rossman, 2118 Wood St., $195,000.
Chad and Whitney Wacker to Sally Newman, 830 St. James St., $130,000.
Lucas Eagon to Lucas Eagon and Danielle Peterslie, 2632 State St., $56,000.
Rebecca Zioleka to Rachael and Rebecca Ziolek, 1729 S. 30th St.
CJ Hazuga Properties LLC to Holly and Travis Powers, 420 Jackson St., $110,000.
Jacob Lien to Mackenzie Graham, 1714 Johnson St., $142,400.
Bethany and Justin Matsick to Meng Xiong and Nancy Yang, 504 Johnson St., $190,000.
Jocelyn and Michael Hansen to Desiree Bradshaw, 3326 Birch St., $170,500.
Cynthia Koeller to David and Kristine Larkin, 4500 S. 33rd St., $180,000.
Kerry Iverson to Laurie Anderson and Kerry Iverson, 2025 Enterprise Ave.
Larry and Susan Wrobel to Hanna and Quentin Kagel, 1006 and 1008 S. 13th St., $156,500.
Christina and Daniel Gerleman to Kathy Thiede, 1816 George St.
Kathy Thiede to Gravity Investments LLC, 1816 George St., $130,000.
Karen Acker to Greg and Mary Clark, 317 S. 21st St., $185,000.
Dana and Jordan Schaller to Kathleen Sullivan, 206 S. 23rd St., $205,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and the USA to Joshua Hoeth, 813 Island St.
Park Bank to Goehner Investments 1 LLC, 432 Cass St., $290,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jacqueline Ness to Andrew and Jessica Turpin, 1037 Oak Forest Drive, $280,000.
Ross Kusnierz to Faith Smith, 1028 N. Second Ave., $200,000.
Tiana and Tyler Pond to Cameron Hartman and Brianne Shane, 1302 Monroe St., $219,900.
William Guenther to Abraham Bar, 1403 County Road SS, $143,000.
Andrew and Tamara Nauman to Andrew Tamara Nauman Trust, 919 Rolling Oaks Drive.
Darci and Jason Oliver to April Campbell and Robert Moe, 411 S. Eighth Ave., $139,000.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Catherine and John Zapotocny, 665 Marcou Road, $99,900.
Paul and Rita Durhman Revocable Trust to Amy and Kevin Carstens, 2162 Grand View Blvd., $313,200.
BANGOR
Brenda Armstrong, Tammy Cornell, Laura Cribb, Jennifer Farone and Melissa Sugrue to James and Geraldine Poppe Revocable Trust.
Jeffrey Anderson and Jolene Sheil to Karen Vieth, $95,000.
HOLMEN
Thomas Beckstrand and Sheriff La Crosse County to MR Cooper and Nationstar Motgage LLC.
Thorud Development LLC to Jonathan Westpfahl, $49,900.
Thorud Development LLC to WArd Homes & Properties LLC, $51,900.
Barry and Nancy Lee Revocable Trust to Goehner Investments LLC, $790,000.
Joseph and Melissa Kujak to Melissa Kujak.
WEST SALEM
Christine and Robert Ruud to Samuel Ruud and Elizabeth Ziegler.
William Browne to Amy Browne.
Rachel Hying to Rachel and Skyler Hying.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Barbara and Terry Dickman to Andrew and Jennifer Guinn, $459,000.
Ann, Donald and John Temp to Brian, Krystal, Ryan and Victoria Campbell.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Conrad Miller to Colene Miller.
Colene Miller to Conrad Miller.
Conrad Miller to Conrad Miller Revocable Trust.
Conrad Miller Revocable Trust to Colene Miller, $145,000.
Barbara Schomburg to Donald and Kathleen Langrehr.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Daisy Raymer to Bradlee and Tasha Miller, $44,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Elizabeth Eaton to Daniel Moen.
Linda Bye and Mark Konrad to Barbara and Richard Konrad.
Amy Bernhardt to Aric Bernhardt.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Emily and Lee Keim to Jessica Vankirk, $180,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Skyline Fireworks LLC, $125,858.
Andrew and Tamara Nauman to Andrew and Tamara Nauman Trust.
