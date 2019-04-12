La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 14, 2019

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
Town of Bangor
Matthew Palkowski to Kevin and Melissa Disbrow, $190,000.
Douglas and L. Luanne Flahaut to Carol and Thomas Saxton, $58,000.
Town of Barre
Patricia and Sylvester Clements to Julie and Michael Tabor.
Town of Burns
M. David Pfaff to Randy and Sara Jarvis, $115,000.
Joseph and Judith Paul to James Paul.
Town of Farmington
Jeffrey Gerdes to Jean and Matthew Shepeck, $210,000.
Bonny and Timothy Goodenough to Darcy and Ryan Sawyer, $285,000.
Jason Romskog to Andrea and Brent Mikkelso, $62,500.
Melrose-Mindoro School District to Town of Farmington.
Deanne and Randy Otto to Joseph and Nicole Veglahn, $225,000.
Town of Greenfield
Bahr 4 LLC to Sara and Todd Servais, $135,000.
Allen Radke to Ann and Ryan O’Donnell.
Town of Hamilton
Randy McDaniel and Mindy Cadd to Zachary Thurin, $327,000.
Charles and Stacy Bossingham to Daniel and Shannon Sprehn, $229,000.
Town of Holland
Matthew Waldenberger to Scott Waldenberger, $72,400.
Scott Waldenberger to Elizabeth and Scott Waldenberger.
Dylan and Sarah Delagrave to Charles and Lisa Mahlum, $279,000.
Holmen
State of Wisconsin DOT to Alex Goyette.
Craig and Darlene Forsberg Joint Revocable Trust to Jeannette and Steven Spilde, $292,000.
Livgrif LLC to Luxury Limos Real Estate LLC, $383,600.
Karen and Kent Handel to David and Heather Jordan, $272,000.
HG Group LLC to Lindsey and Nicholas Schams, $395,000.
Patti and Timothy Lyon to Shoua Thao and Xang Xiong, $210,000.
Dane & Cindy LLC to Dane Ondell.
MMO LLC to Dylan and Sarah Delagrave, $355,000.
Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to George Crawford, $335,000.
WB Construction LLC to Loretta and Ronald Goodno, 227 Howard Drive, $319,900.
Mary and Suzzi Pickett to Suzzi Pickett.
Lezpona Investments LLP to 1315 Properties LLC, $151,000.
La Crosse
Halax LLC to Ady Investments LLC, 1207 Ferry St., $145,000.
SDK LLC to PB3 Steel LLC, 131 and 133 Milwaukee St., and 115 Buchner Place, $2,500,000.
Joseph and Melissa Northwood to Melissa Northwood, 1825 East Ave. S.
Amber and Richard Viner to Andrew and Claire Jablonski, 2224 Weston St., $159,900.
Matthew and Stacey Strittmater to Dean Hanson, 1005 Losey Blvd. S., $189,900.
Carrie and Chad Mickelson to Ashley and Bradley O’Connell, 5615 Garner Place, $267,000.
Christopher and Nicole Kapellas to Nicole Kapellas, 3400 Robinsdale Ave.
Seth Nururdin to Joseph Klingbeil, 514 Johnson St., $17,900.
Gokhan and Staci Anil to Tyler Dahl Revocable Trust, 2920 Baier Lane, $610,000.
Mindy Cadd to Ellen and Richard Detert, 3410 Levy Lane, $206,000.
Rose Uehling to Kyle Weidemann, 1647 Redfield St., $44,000.
Charles Bouzek to Kyle Weidemann, 1647 Redfield St., $60,900.
Forge Industries Inc. to JJ Ruth Properties LLC, 150 Buchner Place, $300,000.
Joel Paulson to David and Gabriella Montel, 1324 Rose St., $124,500.
Rebecca Clark to Douglas Clark, 1421 Caledonia St.
Sears Boebuck & Co., to TF La Crosse IW LLC, 4200 Hwy. 16, $1,800,000.
Michael and Tory Rosenkranz to Barbara and Dean Martin, 3423 29th Court S., $230,000.
Christopher Blue to Laura Groth, 226 24th St. N., $198,900.
Sarah Papke to Abby and Nicolas Davis, 1829 Madison St., $191,000.
Karl and Mildred Kelley and Karen Munns to Danielle and Kyle Bosshart, 2221 Hyde Ave., $173,000.
Douglas Bruha and Treena Schneyer to 5053 County B LLC, 5053 Hwy. B, $100,000.
Amber Miller-Yang to Vayou Yang, 2930 South Ave.
Carl Hackbart to Craig Hackbart Exempt Homestead Trust.
Debra and Ricky Kellicutt and Jason and Megan Stratman to Kellman Properties LLC, 1026 Charles St.
Roxann and Vincent Kelly to Jay and Jennifer Peterson, 3105 Scarlett Drive, $158,900.
Margaret Turner to Angela McDonald, 1208 25th St. S., $115,000.
Joseph and Kendal Roraff to Wisco Property Group LLC, 2124 Liberty St., $40,000.
Joseph and Kendal Roraff to LAX Properties A LLC, 801, 803 and 805 Seventh St. S., $131,250.
Christine and Jeffrey Symicek to Caitlin and Kaitlyn Hamann, 1307 Farnam St., $146,800.
Arthur and Diane Melby to H&H Real Estate LLC, 1720 Mississippi St. and 603 Seventh St. S., $168,500.
Michael Schmitt Estate to Christopher Knott and Arrie Teale, 1136 Losey Blvd. S., $152,000.
John and Meredyth Lillejord to Amanecer Confianza LLC, 1304 Cass St., $205,000.
Onalaska
Mary Martin Irrevocable Family Trust to Traditional Trades Inc., 210 Third Ave. S., $112,000.
Sue Aasen, Mark Abraham and Sandra Ziehme to Brandi and John Woosley, 904 Monroe St., $210,000.
Gage Family Trust to Ryan Glaze and Kathryn Vulgaris, 637 10th Court, $246,000.
Judith Johnson to Kristin Franzini, 815 Hope Court, $66,772.
Judith Johnson to Kristin Franzini and Brent Johnson, 510 21st Ave. S.
Ernest Barrera to Chue Thao, Kao Yang and Pa Kou Yang, 310 13th Court N., $190,000.
Donald Lee to Wharf Lounge Real Estate LLC, 103 10th Ave. S., $365,400.
Duane and Patricia Schulze to Schulze Properties of La Crosse, 2003 Charles Ave.
Anna and Jacob Peterson to Jessica and Joshua Benrud, 1329 Fourth Ave. N., $338,000.
Brian and Tara Frerks to Anna and Jacob Peterson, 437 R Stephan Place, $365,000.
Patricia and Richard Spencer to Jennifer and Scott Jackson, 622 Westwood Drive, $277,000.
Thomas and Muriel Nelson to Donovan Barth and Debra Morse, 111 Calla Court, $359,900.
Joyce Silha to Andrew Barnhardt, Jameson Rau and Jeremy Southworth, 812 Sixth Ave. N., $85,000.
Timekeep Porperty LLC to Karen Walchak, 1115 Hickory St., $162,000.
HNT Properties LLC to Christopher and Kelli Wojcik, 324 Ninth Ave. S., $151,500.
Amin Rahimikhameneh and Shirin Ramezani to Jackquline and Richard Brown, $270,000.
Town of Onalaska
Jostad Family Farm LLC to Carol and James Labuzzetta, $124,900.
J&C Family Rentals LLC to WM Land & Rentals LLC, $200,000.
Dustin and Lynnsey Olson to Aden and Makensie Farr, $190,000.
Daniel and Gail Filzen to Dustin and Lynnsey Olson, N5444 Eagle Circle Lane E., $334,000.
Kristine and Thomas Mauss to Thomas Mauss.
Mary Loge Estate to Christopher Nutini, $115,000.
Ambrose LaFleur to Brandyn Domnie, $158,000.
RL Dean Joint Revocable Trust and BJ Larson Joint Revocable Trust to Erin and Frederick Genz, $362,000.
Alan and Pamela Stockwell to Chiara Antony, $149,990.
Joseph and Nicole Veglahn to Angela Davis, 320 Sixth Ave. N., $180,000.
Rockland
Robert Wolf to Towner Construction LLC, $35,000.
Paul Summerfield to Margaret Stone.
Town of Shelby
Nancy Leer, Monte Nestigen and Nancy Servais to Angela and Steven Holinka, $123,000.
West Salem
Michelle Harris to Chadrec Harris.
Town of Washington
Patricia and Sylvester Clements to Joseph Clements.
Dennis Kneifl Trust to Randy and Sara Mikshowsky.
