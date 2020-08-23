La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Aug. 23

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
City of La crosse to Samuel Morris and Jennifer Schmaltz, 5235 Creekside Place.
Leeland and Lisa Gilliam to Philip Hess, 2404 S. 30th St., $209,900.
4009 MCR Partners LLC to La Crosse Retail LLC, 4009 and 4015 Mormon Coulee Road and 2418 Robinsdale Ave., $510,000.
4th & King St. Condominiums LLC to SCS Development LLC, 317 and 325 S. Fourth St.
Steven Schulze to Susan Siska, 2306 Johnson St., $153,900.
Frederick Bagniefski Estate to Steven Schulze, 3037 S. 23rd St., $165,000.
Patricia Kelly to Brandon Swanson, 1611 Avon St., $160,768.
Kaylee Stuckey to Nicholas Hernandez, 1232 Adams St., $95,000.
Donna Nelson to Harley Link, 1824 S. Losey Blvd., $113,400.
Melissa Fenn to Isaac Fenn, 5601 Mormon Coulee Road.
Erin Carnal to Oakley Carnal, 1819 Barnabee Road.
Bi Lor to Brenden and Kourtney Walter, 2115 Green Bay St., $143,000.
Ann Herzog to Corrie Brague, 218 S. 20th St., $310,000.
Roger Ringelman Estate to Andrea and Randy Markland, 1012 S. 26th St.
Karen Corona-Londre and Steven Londre to Kathleen Ahluwalia, 5241 Brackenwood Court, $380,000.
Kathleen and Paul Chapiewsky to Paul and Kathleen Chapiewsky Revocable Trust, 2908 James St.
Jeffrey Houser to Jeffrey Houser and Elizabeth Mullen-Houser, 1507 Winnebago St.
Robert and Jennifer Sawicki Revocable Trust to John Kerrigan, 2137 Johnson St., $181,000.
Terry Bartels Construction LLC to 121 13th Street North LLC, 1125, 1127 and 1129 Vine St., $545,000.
Fritsch Rentals LLC to Ekim Investment Group LLC, 735 N. 22nd St.
Casey and Rebecca Tooke to Keith Molzahn and Jill Randall-Molzahn, 2916 S. 29th Court, $215,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Rose Laureto and Robert Tashiro to Deon and Donal Nontelle, 617 Fairway Creek Drive, $500,000.
Majeo 1 LLC to Dynamic Real Estate Investments LLC, 1430, 1434 and 1438 Main St., $750,000.
Robert Hoehne Amended & Restated Trust to Faye Hoehne, 587 Fairway Creek Drive.
Faye Hoehne to Faye Hoehne Declaration of Trust, 587 Fairway Creek Drive.
Thongchai Hamphanich and Mei-Shin Li to Brent and Lisa Ridge, 524 Country Club Lane, $691,000.
Jacob and Robyn Maland to Karissa and Michael Pollex, 955 Windhill St., $278,000.
David and Kerstin Witkiewicz to Amy and Raymond Nutoni Jr., 911 N. 10th Ave., $189,000.
Ceanna Christen to Caitlin and Forest Jenkin, 317 Fern St., $167,500.
Carrie Herlitzka and Paul Mortenson to Kyle Mortenson, 823 Sand Lake Road, $210,000.
Dianne Beranke to Bi Lor, 1621 Cliffview Ave. N., $279,000.
Michael Flanagan to Michael Flanagan Revocable Living Trust, 925 Keith Place.
Barbara Dahlstrom to Michael Mulroy, 906 Northern Sands Place, $173,000.
Ruth Mashak to Luci Johnson, 729 Redwood St., $222,500.
Nao Vang and Xue Yaj to Jenna Aldahl, 3819 Crestwood Place, $147,000.
HOLMEN
Traditional Trades Inc. to Denise and Mark Nicholson, $332,316.
Dannielle Schmitz to Daniel and Jennifer Kamrowski, $57,000.
Craig and Judith Booth to Lindsay and Tremayne Anderson, $370,000.
Trussoni Investments LLC to Stephen Trussoni.
Erin Needham to Ross Needham.
Kenneth Tschumper to Jenny and Jon Rose, $267,000.
Kevin and Pamela Ruetten to Kevin Ruetten.
WEST SALEM
Susan Siska to William Ntiamoah, $184,000.
Lindsay and Tremayne Anderson to Andrew and Megan Dockendorff, $199,000.
Kerry and Nancy Koepp to Dale and Nichol Oldendorf, $243,000.
Jeremy and Kathryn Lenth to R&J Pischke Trust, $361,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Ken and Marilyn Grosskopf to Ken and Marilyn Grosskopf Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF BARRE
Betty Manke Estate to Mike Manke, $195,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Carrie and Howard Niedfeldt to Gale Jerome and Nancy Quall, $325,000.
John Barney to Theresa Barney.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jacob Schneider to Dean and Vicki Wagner, $190,000.
Jeffrey Weis to Gerald Weis Jr., $19,400.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Carroll and Lynn Farnam I Joint Revocable Trust to Gary and Rebecca Stutts, $250,000.
Philip and Julie Kish Trust to Cassandra and Taylor Schneider, $315,000.
Jason and Kelly Mayer to Phonechaleun and Thomas Drievold, $330,000.
Brittany Humfeld to Michael Hanson, $44,700.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Susan Kinder to James Hengel Trust, $321,000.
KST LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $33,000.
Gerald and Darlene Kneifl Revocable Trust to Gerald and Darlene Kneifl Irrevocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Drugans Castle Mound Inc. to RWR Properties LLC, $275,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Russell Bringe Estate to Carol Bringe.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Michelle and Nathan Nelson to Jeffrey Clawson, $265,000.
Jeffrey, Steven and Todd Kraus to John Neumann, $185,000.
Yannick Grenier to Alcee and Margaret Jumonville.
John Kerrigan and Teressa Mellor to Karen Corona-Londre and STeven Londre, $309,900.
Bradley and Vicki Alderman to Jamie Burns, $193,000.
ALT Investments LLC to Jeremy and Kathryn Lenth, $84,000.
