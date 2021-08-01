La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 1

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Gabriel Dart and Kristin Klemp to Corey and Morgan Jansen, 1601 Green Bay St., $208,000.
Epic Real Estate Investments LLC to Cameron Hastings, 2015 Kane St., $227,500.
Joseph and Susan Kuhn to David and Jacqueline King, 3430 East Ave. S., $215,000.
Forrest and Kelly Schey to Victoria Finley and Tyler Leeds, 1825 East Ave. S., $201,111.
Conrad Miller Revocable Trust to Kelly Fegyak and Roberto Flores, 2219 Barlow St., $187,500.
Carl Klemp and Katherine Mechtel to Gabriel Dart and Kirstin Klemp, 2610 Loomis St., $235,000.
M&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Andrew and Scott Tyink, 1111 and 1113 West Ave. S., $235,000.
Wendy Burrows, Brenda Hartenburg, Stanley Smith Jr. and Terri Young to Albert Smith, 2819 Harvey St., $145,000.
Steven Beal and Debra Murray to Steven Beal, 915 and 917 Adams St.
Steven Beal and Debra Murray to Steven Beal, 913 Adams St.
Jayne and Thomas Eckes to Ashley and Orey Eckes, 5515 Orion Court.
Ashley and Orey Eckes to Barbara and Richard Herring, 5515 Orion Court, $410,000.
David and Jacqueline King to Joseph Susdorf, 3548 East Ave. S., $140,000.
Sunset Court Properties LLC to Joann Amend and Ty Vannieuwenhoven, 1310 Sunset Court, $330,000.
Jared and Samantha Voves to Destiny Kronebusch, 1631 George St., $175,250.
Patricia Suhr Residual Trust to Brian and Robert Thompson, 2543 Barlow St., $60,000.
Steven Beal to Debra Murray, 912 Johnson St.
William Katra and NRE Properties LLC, 1730 Charles St., $82,000.
Carlal Inc. to Donald Earley, 418, 420, 422, 424, 426, 428, 430 and 432 Copeland Ave., $155,000.
LAX Properties A LLC to Kettlebell Investments LLC, 1422 Rose St., $548,550.
Joanne Kjome to Riverland Investments LLC, 926 Main St., $425,000.
Ray West to Seegersells LLC, 3321 Fairchild St. E., $210,000.
Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System to La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium, 1306 Badger St., 404 13th St. N., 405 Oakland St., 1305 and 1309 Pine St.
Cory, Isaac and Vicky Andre to 215 LAX LLC, 215 23rd St. S.
Sandra Manegold to Virginia Dahl, 1320 Main St.
Bryan and Kathleen Holkup to Veronica Karolek and Jonathan Sjolander, 2830 Ward Ave., $170,000.
Jessie Foss to Kristopher Rathburn, 1828 Loomis St., $187,500.
Chris and Danelle Larson to Kyle Burke, 819 Sixth St., $320,000.
Joy and William Hicks, Hicks Revocable Trust to James and Joan Petersen, 3304 Rosehill Place, $220,000.
Beverly Scott to Imperial Holdings LLC, 232 and 226 Hood St., $244,000.
Mark Seielstad and Gwen Sidie to Cheryl and Stanley Rieber, 3427 Leonard St., $195,000.
Mary Norman to Hayden Schmidt, 1518 Adams St.
Erickson Oil Products Inc. to Robert Proksch, 823 Fourth St. S., $180,000.
Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services Inc. to City of La Crosse, 2228, 2240 and 2300 South Ave.
Heidi Krassenstein to John Putney, 814 17th St. S., $112,000.
Megan Borries and Brandon O’Bluck to Abby and Derek Richter, 1432 and 1434 George St., $206,000.
4Nicks Investments LLC to Rick and Theresa Jeric, 212 Zephyr Circle, $495,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
PE Rentals LLC to Tika and Travis Herritz, 202 and 206 17th Ave. N., $237,500.
Fernholz Revocable Living Trust to Noah Stinson, 531 Ninth Ave. S., $160,000.
Rita and Seuk Kang to Kang Family Revocable Trust, 3370 Emerald Valley Drive.
Elizabeth and William Borchert to Peter Matt, 205 Royal St., $215,000.
Ronald Buisman and Tamla Weibel to Chileda Institute Inc., 503 Fourth Ave. N., $325,000.
Jeffrey and So Young Platt to Parneet and Tarandeep Gill, 301 Larkspur Lane E., $485,000.
Douglas Quinn Revocable Trust to Great River Commercial Center LLC, 114 Second Ave. N.
Sharon Stalsberg to Tammy Bond and Terry Stalsberg, 1710 Pine Ridge Drive.
Lacey and Larry David to Maryann Carlin and Eric Chen, 1662 Keller Court, $430,000.
Evan Blodgett to Ryan Farkas, 1048 Wilson St., $165,400.
Audrey and Don Duerwachter to Troy Duerwachter and Lisa Elliott, 120 16th Ave. S.
Douglas Quinn Revocable Trust to Great River Commercial Center LLC, 114 Second Ave. N., $388,200.
Donna Lewin to Lisa Hunter, 3801 and 3803 Emerald Drive E., $442,500.
Nicolas and Sheng Her to Nicole Thompson, 212 Fifth Ave. N., $179,900.
Lobe Properties LLC to Jacob and Kirsten Caldwell, 415 Third Ave. S., $169,900.
David Rogers to Andrew and Jeanette Morris, 602 Country Club Lane, $865,000.
BANGOR
B&B Land Development II LLC to Goehner Investments LLC, $367,500.
HOLMEN
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $58,900.
Mary Riedel to Shirley Jones, $194,900.
Jennifer and Steven Brandt to Charles and Lindsey Klein, $265,000.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Kristin and Patrick Paradise, $321,100.
Westpfahl Construction LLC to Pheng Vang and Mee Xiong, $368,390.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Michael Dawson, $345,522.
ROCKLAND
Conalee and Raymond Schulz to Brady and Molly Ebert, $25,000.
WEST SALEM
Gerald and Carol Kreibich Revocable Trust to Jerod and Rebecca Kreibich, $100,000.
Apartments on Leonard LLC to Leonard126 LLC, 126 Leonard St. S., $325,000.
JTK Construction LLC to Karyn and Tobin Laursen, $425,000.
Barbara and Paul Gilbertson to Tamara Streeck, $195,000.
Liesl and Nathan Jordan to Justin and Rachel Abbott, $204,800.
Christy Indahl-Lafleur and Trevor Lafleur to Tony Hart, $235,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Darlene and Steven Small to Rita and Terry Healy.
Rita and Terry Healy to Darlene and Steven Small.
TOWN OF BURNS
Gerald and Carolyn Herman Irrevocable Living Trust to Jeanie and Stephanie Alens, Stacey Sylla.
Linda Vetsch to Timothy Davis, $40,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Alan and Ann Smith to Dean and Sandra Micheels, $255,000.
Michael and Shellia Fillner to Shellia Fillner.
Patricia Alton, Brittiny and Matthew Knoll to Jacqueline Pettera and Rick Viner, $87,500.
Paul and Renata Albrecht to Terry Leland, $57,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Adeline Clements to Christopherson Joint Revocable Living Trust, $190,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Teesha and Wade Willinger to Cameron and Rachel Olson, $600,000.
M&S MCP LLC to Andrew & Emily Sweeney LLC, $10,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Heidi and Justin Kleinsmith, Amanda and Tyler McCoy, Christapher and Jennie Staige to the State of Wisconsin DNR, $169,500.
Lane and Shannon Peters to Kari and Paul Miles, $460,000.
Thomas Storandt to Ryan and Sarah Kaus, $330,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
John and Melanie Murphy Joint Revocable Trust to John Harter and Amanda Stellflue, $500.
Diane and Rodger Bean to Michael Andresen and Heather Phillips, $398,000.
Richard Risberg Trust to Brian, Kurt and Steven Risberg.
Angeline and Mathieu Klapwijk to Daniel Schneider, $244,900.
Ger and Ying Vang to Nhou Vang and Lang Xiong, $270,000.
Brittany and Trevor Christopherson to Dana and Dustin Schelling, $450,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Ronald and Wanda Schafer to Leigh and Teddy Eck, $311,000.
Albert and Loretta Werner to Amy and Kevin Churchill, $49,500.
Leona Sedlacek Revocable Trust to Joseph Martinez and MeganRuth Schumacher-Martinez, $375,000.
James and Marilyn Buckler to Gordon and Tammie Reedy, $56,000.
Barbara Miller to Barbara Miller Revocable Trust and Donna Miller Revocable Trust.