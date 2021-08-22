La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 22

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Peter Stinson to Peter and Sally Stinson, 1621 31st St. S.
Abigail Kopp to Dale Clingenpeel, 2328 George St., $150,000.
Daniel Koeppen to Andrew Crook and Ashley Lex, 2421 Hewitt St., $266,300.
Autumn Johnson and Dylan Loken to Courtney and Peter Johnson, 3144 31st St. S., $212,000.
Jordon and Sarah Bryson to Nata Stickler, 1621 Denton St., $192,000.
Kristine Hendrickson to Amanda and Isaac Chase, 1619 Hayes St., $122,000.
Brandon Swanson to Loren and Mary Ziegler, 1611 Avon St., $176,000.
Shirley Hutchins, Russell and Thomas Rankin to Carter Christenson, 335 23rd St. S., $137,500.
Great River Homes LLC to James and Diana Birnbaum Revocable Trust, 6218 River Run Road, $339,610.
Hunter Williams to Ue Yang, 3160 29th Court S., $210,000.
Mai Chang and Pao Xiong to Vang Xiong, 520 Winnebago St., $125,000.
John and Judith Graf Family Trust to Holly Stanfield, 2837 Harvey St., $151,000.
Carol Kleist to Alexander and Katie Olson, 1729 31st S., $170,000.
Christina Knudsen to Carissa and Noah Dahl, 1407 19th St. S., $200,000.
Michael and Stacy Wempe to Afreen and Mushtaq Hyder, 4915 Silver Morning Lane, $825,000.
Cameron and Carlene Roberts Revocable Trust to Mary Gerrard Revocable Trust, 876 Janice Court W., $350,000.
Joseph Eagleeye to Michael Clark and Taylor Miller, 137 West Ave. S., $489,000.
Spies Construction LLC to Diane Gebhart, 1711 Arizona Court, $300,000.
Cale and Tatum Zuiker to Emily Lyall and Christopher Porter, 1810 Wood St., $220,000.
John and Nicole Lukic to John and Susan Kellogg, 2106 Hoeschler Drive, $196,000.
John Sander Revocable Trust to Guitarland Properties LLC, 1216 and 1218 Fourth St. S., $200,000.
Mark and Mary Gilmer to Carlisha and Travis McLaurin, 344 28th St. S., $300,000.
Caitlin Peterson to Alec and Ashley McGinn, 433 Johnson St. and 1126 Fifth Ave. S., $163,000.
Esther Fransen to Laura Huber, 1915 Farnam St., $120,000.
Brett Sawyer to Brett Sawyer Properties LLC, 1229 State St., 707 11th St. N.
Grassman Family Trust to Lauren and Nicklaus Harding, 2921 Leonard St., $180,000.
Ashley and Travis Caswell to Kelly and Vincent Wrobel, 1546 Charles St., $185,000.
James Cherf to Ryan Snider, 2717 Hamilton St., $120,000.
MJ Property Ventures LLC to Jackson Fortney, 215 11th St. S., $260,000.
Brooke and Steven Pataska to David Schmeckpeper, 3182 29th Court S., $217,000.
Michael Sherman to Tyler Boegler and Michael Keichinger Jr., 2012 19th St. S., $200,000.
NRE Properties LLC to Spenser Nickelatti, 1919 Wood St.
Arthur Melby to TJT Rental Properties LLC, 2126 Campbell Road, $100,000.
NRE Properties LLC to Spenser Nickelatti, 627 and 629 Fifth Ave. S.
Sharon Embke to Brittany and Lucas Cina, 3401 Leonard St., $165,000.
Great River Homes LLC to Nida Faheem, 6216 River Run Road, $363,954.
Eunice Helgeson to Amanda Lee, 4232 Meadowlark Lane, $215,000.
Amber and Joseph Krump to David and Teresa Silker, 2218 Hyde Ave., $227,550.
CITY OF ONALASKA
William Baum Sr. Revocable Trust to Adam Mormann and Lawrence Schmitz, 1342 Ridgeway Ave., $354,000.
Rhonda Smillie and Douglas Way to Chantal and Dominic Cypher, 834 East Ave. N., $205,000.
Malena and Nicolas Lupient to Tricia Owen, 1504 Franklin St., $220,000.
Ryan Harvey to Chelsea Pavolich to Hartman Properties LLC, 414 Second Ave. N., $154,325.
Joseph and Wendy Jirsa to Steven Jirsa, 1024 Monroe St., $179,000.
John and Kari Adank to John and Kari Adank Irrevocable Trust, 818 Oak Timber Drive.
Abbey Court Apartments LLC to Abbey Court Apartments 2.0 LLC, 2091 and 2107 Abbey Road, $357,000.
Tricia Owen to Brittany and John Dissmore, 960 11th Ave. S., $360,000.
BANGOR
Lisa and Travis Thompson to Alexis Mashak, $170,000.
HOLMEN
Joyce Pryor to Tamara Christopherson and Laura Grant.
Mark Smith to Ed Kamrowski Jr., $319,997.
Brian and Sara Kromke to Sara Kromke.
Kathryn Thomae-Wiese and John Wiese to Tamara and William Scorby, $409,000.
ROCKLAND
Jean and Matthew Mathison to Dakota Drinkman, $162,600.
WEST SALEM
Lysette and Richard Bahr to Richard and Lysette Bahr Revocable Trust.
Tamara and William Scorby to Melinda and Wayne Schaitel, $462,000.
Southdale Hills Associates LLP to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $60,000.
Denise, Gloria, Kenneth, Marion and Robert Severson to Heidi and Kasey Vergin, $210,000.
Breanna and Daniel Plunkett to Karlie Hurlbert and Peter Mueller, $320,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Cory and Jennifer Fanta to Carol and Thomas Saxton, $100,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Norman Sprain to Norman Sprain Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF BURNS
Edward and Elaine Schmidt to Chee and Ka Vang, $640,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Kelly and Sean Castady to Emil Berrios and Ana Gregory, $412,500.
J&T Noyes LLC to SFIHC LLC.
Niall Kader and Ashley Patros-Kader to Niall Kader.
Debra and James Ames to Paul Dawson, $135,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Jordan Hanson and BobbieJo Winkler-Hanson to Mustang Estates LLC, $240,000.
Brian Haag to Josilynn Pfaff, $175,000.
Harold and Elaine Welda Family Trust to Zachary Hanson and Kaitlyn Stetzer, $150,000.
Harriet Craig to Zachary Hanson and Kaitlyn Stetzer, $150,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Britt Lund to Brian and Kimberly Gaffney, $109,900.
Brandon Bahr to Kraig and Teresa Lassig, $205,000.
Kelly and Tyler Rachwal to Samuel and Shelby Stelloh, $321,000.
Jonathan LaForce to Brente and Megan Knutson, $56,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jessica Harper and Alana Johnson to Douglas and Mary Gordon.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Kelly Dianis to Anna and Clayton O’Ehrle, $345,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Chad Burroughs to Elizabeth Burroughs.
Ellen Ritger to David Skipton, $177,500.
Richard Risberg Trust to Brian, Kurt and Steven Risberg.
Doran Banse to Heidi and Josh Feuerhelm, $367,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Mark Wells, $89,500.
Brittany and John Dissmore to Chengjin Huang and Xiangqin Lin, $218,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Heidi and Zackori Beddoes to Debra and Michael Anderson, $2,500.
Heidi and Zackori Beddoes to Alexis Brandow and Ryan O’Hern, $244,500.
Philip Gelatt Living Trust to Ronald Hammersley Revocable Trust and Robert Schreier Revocable Trust, $500,000.
Joseph and Denise Kish Revocable Trust to Cassie Vorbach and Erik Vose, $242,000.
Dorothy Beyer to David Beyer and Theresa Forss, $205,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Kim and Preston Mangan to Preston and Kim Mangan Revocable Trust.