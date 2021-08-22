 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 22
0 Comments
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Home sales image

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Peter Stinson to Peter and Sally Stinson, 1621 31st St. S.

Abigail Kopp to Dale Clingenpeel, 2328 George St., $150,000.

Daniel Koeppen to Andrew Crook and Ashley Lex, 2421 Hewitt St., $266,300.

Autumn Johnson and Dylan Loken to Courtney and Peter Johnson, 3144 31st St. S., $212,000.

Jordon and Sarah Bryson to Nata Stickler, 1621 Denton St., $192,000.

Kristine Hendrickson to Amanda and Isaac Chase, 1619 Hayes St., $122,000.

Brandon Swanson to Loren and Mary Ziegler, 1611 Avon St., $176,000.

Shirley Hutchins, Russell and Thomas Rankin to Carter Christenson, 335 23rd St. S., $137,500.

Great River Homes LLC to James and Diana Birnbaum Revocable Trust, 6218 River Run Road, $339,610.

Hunter Williams to Ue Yang, 3160 29th Court S., $210,000.

Mai Chang and Pao Xiong to Vang Xiong, 520 Winnebago St., $125,000.

John and Judith Graf Family Trust to Holly Stanfield, 2837 Harvey St., $151,000.

Carol Kleist to Alexander and Katie Olson, 1729 31st S., $170,000.

Christina Knudsen to Carissa and Noah Dahl, 1407 19th St. S., $200,000.

Michael and Stacy Wempe to Afreen and Mushtaq Hyder, 4915 Silver Morning Lane, $825,000.

Cameron and Carlene Roberts Revocable Trust to Mary Gerrard Revocable Trust, 876 Janice Court W., $350,000.

Joseph Eagleeye to Michael Clark and Taylor Miller, 137 West Ave. S., $489,000.

Spies Construction LLC to Diane Gebhart, 1711 Arizona Court, $300,000.

Cale and Tatum Zuiker to Emily Lyall and Christopher Porter, 1810 Wood St., $220,000.

John and Nicole Lukic to John and Susan Kellogg, 2106 Hoeschler Drive, $196,000.

John Sander Revocable Trust to Guitarland Properties LLC, 1216 and 1218 Fourth St. S., $200,000.

Mark and Mary Gilmer to Carlisha and Travis McLaurin, 344 28th St. S., $300,000.

Caitlin Peterson to Alec and Ashley McGinn, 433 Johnson St. and 1126 Fifth Ave. S., $163,000.

Esther Fransen to Laura Huber, 1915 Farnam St., $120,000.

Brett Sawyer to Brett Sawyer Properties LLC, 1229 State St., 707 11th St. N.

Grassman Family Trust to Lauren and Nicklaus Harding, 2921 Leonard St., $180,000.

Ashley and Travis Caswell to Kelly and Vincent Wrobel, 1546 Charles St., $185,000.

James Cherf to Ryan Snider, 2717 Hamilton St., $120,000.

MJ Property Ventures LLC to Jackson Fortney, 215 11th St. S., $260,000.

Brooke and Steven Pataska to David Schmeckpeper, 3182 29th Court S., $217,000.

Michael Sherman to Tyler Boegler and Michael Keichinger Jr., 2012 19th St. S., $200,000.

NRE Properties LLC to Spenser Nickelatti, 1919 Wood St.

Arthur Melby to TJT Rental Properties LLC, 2126 Campbell Road, $100,000.

NRE Properties LLC to Spenser Nickelatti, 627 and 629 Fifth Ave. S.

Sharon Embke to Brittany and Lucas Cina, 3401 Leonard St., $165,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Nida Faheem, 6216 River Run Road, $363,954.

Eunice Helgeson to Amanda Lee, 4232 Meadowlark Lane, $215,000.

Amber and Joseph Krump to David and Teresa Silker, 2218 Hyde Ave., $227,550.

CITY OF ONALASKA

William Baum Sr. Revocable Trust to Adam Mormann and Lawrence Schmitz, 1342 Ridgeway Ave., $354,000.

Rhonda Smillie and Douglas Way to Chantal and Dominic Cypher, 834 East Ave. N., $205,000.

Malena and Nicolas Lupient to Tricia Owen, 1504 Franklin St., $220,000.

Ryan Harvey to Chelsea Pavolich to Hartman Properties LLC, 414 Second Ave. N., $154,325.

Joseph and Wendy Jirsa to Steven Jirsa, 1024 Monroe St., $179,000.

John and Kari Adank to John and Kari Adank Irrevocable Trust, 818 Oak Timber Drive.

Abbey Court Apartments LLC to Abbey Court Apartments 2.0 LLC, 2091 and 2107 Abbey Road, $357,000.

Tricia Owen to Brittany and John Dissmore, 960 11th Ave. S., $360,000.

BANGOR

Lisa and Travis Thompson to Alexis Mashak, $170,000.

HOLMEN

Joyce Pryor to Tamara Christopherson and Laura Grant.

Mark Smith to Ed Kamrowski Jr., $319,997.

Brian and Sara Kromke to Sara Kromke.

Kathryn Thomae-Wiese and John Wiese to Tamara and William Scorby, $409,000.

ROCKLAND

Jean and Matthew Mathison to Dakota Drinkman, $162,600.

WEST SALEM

Lysette and Richard Bahr to Richard and Lysette Bahr Revocable Trust.

Tamara and William Scorby to Melinda and Wayne Schaitel, $462,000.

Southdale Hills Associates LLP to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $60,000.

Denise, Gloria, Kenneth, Marion and Robert Severson to Heidi and Kasey Vergin, $210,000.

Breanna and Daniel Plunkett to Karlie Hurlbert and Peter Mueller, $320,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Cory and Jennifer Fanta to Carol and Thomas Saxton, $100,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Norman Sprain to Norman Sprain Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF BURNS

Edward and Elaine Schmidt to Chee and Ka Vang, $640,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Kelly and Sean Castady to Emil Berrios and Ana Gregory, $412,500.

J&T Noyes LLC to SFIHC LLC.

Niall Kader and Ashley Patros-Kader to Niall Kader.

Debra and James Ames to Paul Dawson, $135,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Jordan Hanson and BobbieJo Winkler-Hanson to Mustang Estates LLC, $240,000.

Brian Haag to Josilynn Pfaff, $175,000.

Harold and Elaine Welda Family Trust to Zachary Hanson and Kaitlyn Stetzer, $150,000.

Harriet Craig to Zachary Hanson and Kaitlyn Stetzer, $150,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Britt Lund to Brian and Kimberly Gaffney, $109,900.

Brandon Bahr to Kraig and Teresa Lassig, $205,000.

Kelly and Tyler Rachwal to Samuel and Shelby Stelloh, $321,000.

Jonathan LaForce to Brente and Megan Knutson, $56,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Jessica Harper and Alana Johnson to Douglas and Mary Gordon.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Kelly Dianis to Anna and Clayton O’Ehrle, $345,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Chad Burroughs to Elizabeth Burroughs.

Ellen Ritger to David Skipton, $177,500.

Richard Risberg Trust to Brian, Kurt and Steven Risberg.

Doran Banse to Heidi and Josh Feuerhelm, $367,000.

HP River Rock LLC to Mark Wells, $89,500.

Brittany and John Dissmore to Chengjin Huang and Xiangqin Lin, $218,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Heidi and Zackori Beddoes to Debra and Michael Anderson, $2,500.

Heidi and Zackori Beddoes to Alexis Brandow and Ryan O’Hern, $244,500.

Philip Gelatt Living Trust to Ronald Hammersley Revocable Trust and Robert Schreier Revocable Trust, $500,000.

Joseph and Denise Kish Revocable Trust to Cassie Vorbach and Erik Vose, $242,000.

Dorothy Beyer to David Beyer and Theresa Forss, $205,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Kim and Preston Mangan to Preston and Kim Mangan Revocable Trust.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News