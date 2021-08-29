La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 29

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Great River Homes LLC to Nicole Grutkoski, 3812 Sunnyside Drive W., $230,000.
William Barillas and Maria Ghiggia to Fred Giese and Christine White, 117 23rd St. N., $160,000.
David and Rhonda Lofgren to James and Julia Mannion, 2002 Cass St., $247,000.
Brad and Peighton Carter to Brad Carter, 1335 27th St. S.
Denise Milton to Denise Milton Trust Agreement, 354 21st St. S., $189,500.
Nancy and Timothy Godden to Kevin Fisk Trust, 2106 and 2108 Charles St., $169,000.
Brad Skaer to Jeffrey Muller, 2700 Robinsdale Ave., $235,000.
Lolee Daniell Estate to Robert Daniell, 3514 East Ave. S.
Elizabeth and Michael Heiman to Courtney and Nathan Alvin, 1718 Salem Road, $223,000.
Mark and Susan Raymond to Ashley and Darrin Witt, 2502 Lincoln Ave., $200,000.
Williams Brother Properties LLC to Benjamin Wuensch, 1315 Market St., $162,000.
Andrew and Leanne Heisler to Warm & Cozy LLC, 3313 Robinsdale Ave.
YVES LLC to Christina and Daniel Gerleman, 127 Losey Blvd. S., $347,000.
Danny and Sharon McDonald to Christina and David Kilada, 716 22nd St. N., $271,000.
620 Ash Street LLC to Weiss Commercial Real Estate to Indiana Strip LLC and La Crosse Investors LLC, 3089 and 3101 Airport Road, $11,250,000.
Satish Jeejula and Pratima Kamada to Ragasri Merkes, 4235 Verchota St., $335,000.
Kelly Christensen to Kelly and Nathan Christensen, 2118 Kane St.
Dilyn Walter to Jesse and Mary Schumacher, 1203 Sixth St. S., $270,000.
Margaret Tucker to Benjamin Varsho, 1302 Market St., $170,000.
HNT Properties LLC to K2K Properties LLC, 509, 511 and 513 Fifth Ave. S., $180,000.
Cristen and Jon Houlihan to Paul Schams, 1605 Nakomis Ave., $629,900.
Jesse and Mary Schumacher to Edward Burgess, 814 Seventh St. S., $211,500.
Elizabeth Plascencia and Adam Stolts to Forte Properties LLC, 616 Fifth Ave. S., $114,400.
Jason and Nicole Chojnacki to Morgan Vonbuskirk, 2156 Johnson St., $165,000.
Karen Shore Estate to Jason and Nicole Chojnacki, 2127 Johnson St., $150,000.
Clarence Smith to Clarence and Renee Smith, 4130 Brickyard Lane.
Monica Bodoh to Diane Duresky, 2115 Losey Blvd. S., $260,000.
Alice and Robert Stevens to Dale Stevens, 3011 and 3013 Marion Road S.
Edmond Cooke to Ethan Libke, 1421 Hyde Ave., $193,500.
Jared Leveraus to Yoo Mee Howard, 5205 33rd St. S., $142,500.
Lisa Kolman to Tyler Myhre, 2128 Redfield St., $179,900.
Irene Sobkowiak Estate to John and Kathleen Bausch, 2513 Loomis St., $215,000.
Olympic Properties LLC to Andrew and Jamie Dahl, 1513 and 1515 Main St.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Cheryl and James Killilea to Leanne Miranda, 508 Ninth Ave. S., $230,000.
Bonnie and Dale Weber to Nicole Kaja and Erica Neumeister, 1522 Birka Lane.
John and Larae Hagen to Titia Marcou and Fanci Reynen, 503 Eighth Ave. S.
John and Karissa Wunsch to Cassandra and Stephen Bramblett Jr., 2402 Craig Court, $300,000.
Katrina and Margaret Lentz to Katherine Stehly, 2604 East Ave. N., $235,000.
HOLMEN
Darlene Ammerman to Jason and Rashelle Schaller, $232,950.
Bethany and Larry Richardson to Nicholas and Nicole Thompson, $415,000.
Julie Rugg to Jennifer Willis, $207,000.
Westbrook Development Inc. to Jason Kleinsasser, $49,900.
Kymi and Peng Moua to Pang Thao-Xiong and Sher Xiong, $330,000.
JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
EVenson & Co. Inc to Carissa and Jacob Verkuilen, $343,200.
Evenson & Co. Inc to Ethel Monroe, $378,900.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Tonia Wright, $52,900.
Jeffrey and Karen O’Reilly to Aubrianna Sanders, $315,000.
HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $290,250.
HG Group LLC to Adam and Michelle Gonzalez, $290,250.
ROCKLAND
Donna and Wayne Dolan to Josephine and Thomas Wermager, 304 Eagle Ave., $215,000.
WEST SALEM
Kaylee and William Mandt to Elizabeth and Michael Heiman, $306,000.
Greenfield Addition LLC to Kassandra and Peter Opsahl.
Kassandra and Peter Opsahl to P4K Properties LLC.
Brandon and Jessica Kendhammer to Brian and Karena Amundson, $260,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Lindsay and Ryan McGuan to Melissa and Roy Gallenberg, $610,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Roy Campbell to Campbell Family LTD Partnership.
Chad and Shelly Horstman to Robert Horstman, $108,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Robert Sokolik to RNR Properties French Island LLC.
Mary McDonald Trust to Higher House Properties LLC, $525,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Ronald and Debra Hanson Trust to Brian and Jenna Hanson, $7,200.
Elizabeth Clark and Jacob Manske to Matthew and Nikki Rhodes, $14,100.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jennifer Willis to Sam and Shawna Negasi, $215,000.
Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $54,000.
Hidden Prairie LLC to Danielle and Vito Cinquepalmi, $78,000.
VMH Enterprises to Michael and Vicki Hartigan.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Dale and Lori Lawrence to Dale and Lori Lawrence Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Lucille Pedretti Revocable Trust to Valley View Car Wash LLC, $325,000.
Ya Sayaovang and Pao Xiong to Ger Lor and Cindy Vang, $245,000.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Russell and Sandra Bantle, $63,900.
David and Stephanie Bentzen to David and Stephanie Bentzen Revocable Living Trust.
Alicia and Colin Lokken to Erica Protsman, $87,000.
Kevin and Mary Jaeger to Alan and Jamie Debauche, $752,253.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the USA to Tristin Schaller.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Thomas Juan to Thomas Juan Irrevocable Trust.
John and Patricia Williams to Jenna Paglini, $235,000.
Brooke and Paul Stanton to Jennifer and Kevin Riggle, $570,000.
Sarah Shillinger to Croix Valley Solutions, $70,000.
James and Natalie Makepeace to Amber and Jacob Michaels, $148,500.