La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 8

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Caitlin Kolb to Danielle Bainbridge and Alexander Timbush, 1203 Charles St., $171,100.
Katie and William Favre to Favre Rentals LLC, 1745 and 1747 King St.
Cheryl and Stanley Rieber to Goliath Management LLC, 216 Eighth St. N., $217,000.
Nouqu and Sony Yang to Adam Thienes, 1543 Kane St., $176,000.
Linda Hackbart and Kathy Pervin to Rhonda Schiffer, 815 Hagar St., $125,000.
Brian West Estate to Jared and Jessica Buddenhagen, 2932 Brookshire Place, $155,000.
Heather and Neil Newman to Desiree Glynn, 2701 Prospect St., $189,900.
Paula Daves Trust to Hilary Kish, 2310 State St., $190,000.
James and Patricia Caucutt Revocable Trust to Goliath Companies LLC, 503 10th St. N., $125,000.
Martin and Mary Callaway to Vicki Brokaw, Dawn Mainz and Mary Vanhoorhis, 1525 16th St. S.
James and Sandra Libke to Fredelig Hjem II Revocable Trust, 14 Copeland Ave.
Becky and Rodney Lakowske to Rodney and Becky Lakowske Revocable Trust, 1938 Nakomis Ave.
Jeff Sexauer to JCH One LLC, 1722, 1724, 1726 10th St. S., $279,000.
Nathan Hundt to Beverly LLC, 1709 Mississippi St.
Dorothy Betz Estate to James Betz, 1116 16th St. S.
Ronald Hammersley Revocable Trust and Robert Schreier Revocable Trust to Carolyn Smith, 1529 Cass St., $450,000.
Jennifer Beach to NRE Properties LLC, 533 Avon St., $94,000.
Virginia Dahl to M&M Durtsche Trust, 1320 Main St., $225,000.
Thomas Weiland to Thomas Weiland Revocable Trust, 1903 16th St. S.
Colvin and Teresa Goree to Peng Yang, 1215 East Ave. S., $180,000.
David and Marcella Sciborski to Scott Sciborski, 2612 Jackson St.
Gary and Barbara Mueller Trust to Marky and Robert Engler, 1507 Nakomis Ave., $700,000.
Mary and Robert Heiderscheit to Bradley Baumel and Wyatt Stetter, 1616 Onalaska Ave., $131,600.
Claire and Mathew Vanwormer to Price Family Properties LLC, 1474 Redfield St., $180,000.
Lisa Burge to Riverland Investments LLC, 314 and 316 Caledonia St., $75,000.
Thomas Deveraux and Richard Schroeder to Douglas Buchner, 702 and 704 14th St. S., $225,000.
Fabio Burgos and Telma Balderas, 433 19th St. S., $220,000.
Robert Massena to Samantha Allen, Melissa Fannin, Brent and Ryan Hanifl, Adam Hoffer, 933, 935 and 937 Division St., $195,000.
Brock Donovan and Colleen Maloney to Jialin Li and Weixu Lu, 511 24th St. N., $382,000.
Water Place One LLC to Mohamed Omer, 626 Pettibone Pointe Way, $560,000.
Charles and Nancy Johnson to Adriana Vonhaden, 1047 and 1049 28th St. S., $189,900.
Anthony Flottmeyer Supplemental Needs Trust to Grant Engfer and Anna Zakem, 319 26th Place N., $191,000.
Wisco Property Group LLC to Morgan Pedretti, 1216 Logan St., $110,000.
Lilli Lein Estate to City of La Crosse, 943 Hood St., $45,000.
Jamie and Tianna Olson to Ashley Thimis, 3108 Losey Blvd. S., $270,000.
Christopher and Suk Olson to Jamie and Tianna Olson, 1032 Rose St., $185,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Veronica Markevitch to Mary Gerszewski, 628 Victoria Lane, $237,000.
DT Nelson LLC to Property Logic LLC, 553 and 555 Braund St., $1,150,000.
Colleen and Thomas Weber to Colleen Weber, 944 Eighth Ave. N.
Eleven-11 LLC to PEG Enterprises, 420 Second Ave. S., $585,000.
Eleven-11 LLC to Timbers LLC, 426 Second Ave. S., $585,000.
Brandon and Julie Olson to Cedar Creek Properties LLC, 528 and 530 Bluebird Court, 2131 and 2133 29th St. S., 812 and 814 Robert Place.
Hannah and Joel Taft to Kaiden Condos, 209 Sixth Ave. N., $167,000.
Hank Fogel to Tanya Trokan-Fogel, 720 Hanson Court.
Daniel Ferries to Tilli Culpitt, 517 Fourth Ave. N., $252,350.
Kelly and Kevin Holly to Mallory Saurer and Alan Talaga, 1328 Red Cedar Court, $345,000.
HOLMEN
Evenson & Co Inc. to Christy Indahl-Lafleur and Trevor LaFleur, $349,900.
Jennifer and Ryan Peickert to David and Lindsey Bahr, $350,000.
McCathie Investments LLC to Daniele Hess and Casey Schmitt, $364,900.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Evenson & Co. Inc., $52,000.
Keith and Letha Rudie to Keith and Letha Rudie Irrevocable Trust.
ROCKLAND
Rockland Stop & Go Inc. to Millston Kwik Stop LLC, $260,000.
Christopher Dresen to Catherine Dresen.
WEST SALEM
Chippewa Land Trust to Jennifer and Lucas Erickson, $206,500.
Moonstone Meadow LLC to Amber Fennigkoh, $420,000.
Beth McDonough to Katrina Millner, $230,000.
Amy and Jason Kalember to Sara and William Wright, $285,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Todd Hesselberg to Hesselberg Revocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Donald Weber to Robert Jennings, $159,900.
Christine and Marty Severson to House Co. LLC.
Kilo Properties LLC to Brealynne Tyree, $135,000.
John Layton Estate to Angela Burkhardt.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Kimberly Byom, Jerome and Thomas Zibrowski to Jacqueline Dobbs, $156,000.
Jillian Gustafson to Jared Gustafson.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Jameson Rau to Brittany and Jameson Rau.
Loraine Flock to Tanner Schmitt, $176,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Jonathan and Meghan Gilles to Lisa and William Dougherty, $430,000.
Debra Faust, Vickie King and Bruce Meyer to Justin Faust, Amanda Pfiffner and Alicia Shepard, $80,000.
David Slain Revocable Trust Agreement to Draeger Property Management LLC, $65,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Keith Poppe to Jessica Shawley.
Joel and Sharon Holte to James and Rachael Langlois, $50,000.
Betty Tyler to Paul Brown and Shawn McGuire-Brown, $550,000.
Dustin and Kimberly Nimtz to Brooke and Steven Pataska, $452,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Richard Staff to Brenda and Matthew Peterson, $60,000.
Joseph Katchever and Tami Plourde to Kyle, Leif and Pamela Nelson, $220,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Chelsey and Steven Pfiffner to Alexander Wegner, $194,000.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Adam and Sydnie Harder, $63,900.