La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, August 9

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Lee Anderson to Clarence Smith, 4130 Brickyard Lane, $314,900.
Danielle and Drew Mcilquham to Lisa and Scott Kozelka, 2800 Birch St., $195,000.
City of La Crosse to Karmen Shawley and Cole Younger, 721 Charles St.
Crossfire Inc. to 422 Main LLC, 422 and 424 Main St., $550,000.
Michelle and Shawn Dunlap to Logan and Rebecca Holman, 1915 Denton St., $146,500.
Selma Kulcinski Estate to Barbara Fjerestad and Sandra Herold, 1514 S. 11th St.
Mikiko and Yoichi Aminaka to Doreen Olson, 1820 Travis St., $115,000.
Elizabeth and Thomas Choinski to Kassandra Dorman and Austin Miller, 1519 S. 31st St., $190,000.
Eric and Whitney Werkheiser to Whitney Werkheiser, 1930 Kane St.
Anna and Scott Nicksic to Kristin and Paris Moore, 3024 S. 31st St., $194,400.
Eric Ballwahn to Eric Ballwahn and Jessica Kosmosky, 2015 S. 22nd St., $56,550.
Jason Arens to City of La Crosse, 2623 S. 17th St.
Alfred Hart to Alfred and Patricia Hart, 3215 Cliffside Drive.
Jacob and Makensie Lequire to Bryan and Carissa Trainor, 344 S. 22nd St., $206,000.
Mary Beranek to Mary Beranek, 1712 Ohlsun Court.
Dave and Kimberly Holthaus to Christian Jorgenson and Dacoda Waas, 333 Rose St., $119,900.
Nicholas Pass to Mark Medinger and Adam Yakes, 420 S. 13th St., $170,000.
Marie and Robert Daley Sr. to Robert Sr. and Marie Daley Trust, 323 S. 28th St., 119 N. 22nd St. and 908 S. East Ave.
Forties LLC to Paula Anderson, 1108 S. 20th St., $136,000.
Kristin Allbright and Angela Burns to Benton and Jessica Addington, 4412 Cliffside Drive, $299,900.
William Smutny to Susan George, 2701 Leonard St., $20,250.
Phyllis Stevenson to Trail Destinations LLC, 1230 Seiler Lane, $147,000.
Natalie and Ryan Casper to Jarred Pfeiffer, 1137 Grandad Terrace, $257,000.
Linda Clark and Laurie Parks to Jill and William Raven II, 2150 S. 21st Terrace, $155,000.
Karissa and Michael Pollex to Kathleen Pangier, 2303 Redfield St., $185,000.
Jodi and John Vandenberg-Daves to Jeffery and Lindsay Wittrock, 323 N. 24th St., $230,000.
Jeffrey and Sharon Yushta to Yushta Living Trust, 2320 Sisson Drive.
Leanne and Robert Humm to Michele and Richard Trietley Jr., 4325 N. Mariah Drive, $389,900.
David and Rebecca Buck to David Buck, 2619 South Ave.
Jennifer Fowler to Leanne Humm, 2315 Market St., $205,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Adam Krokstrom to Adam Krokstrom and Alyssa Rood, 620 Grove St., $119,500.
Abigail and Zachary Kimmel to Dominick Jacobs and Andrea Wiesner, 1408 Kingswood Lane, $218,000.
Elizabeth and Jeremiah Schultz to Krystal and Travis Carter, 1514 Hoffman Place, $260,500.
Jennifer and Zachary Albrecht to Malissa Tucker, 109 Elm St., $123,500.
Donald Johnson to Hedy and Richard Otto, 106 Whispering Winds Place, $178,000.
Theron and Karen Slaback to JAE Mini Storage LLC, 913 SW Second Ave., $35,000.
Sarah Luetke Living Trust to Steven McCluskey, 2006 and 2008 Charles Ave., $270,000.
Dennis O’Brien and Priscilla Shih to Barbara and Michael Chase, 1041 N. Lauderdale, $360,000.
Gull Management Services Inc. to James and Judith Gull, 1125 and 1127 Schafer Drive.
James and Judith Gull to Gull Legal LLC, 1125 and 1127 Schafer Drive.
Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V to William Bernau and Stacy Humfeld, 1707 Hickory St., $250,000.
Lauren and John Hunter Jr. to Caine Haw and Wah Wah Htun, 827 Olympic Drive, $445,000.
David and Gloria Adickes Living Trust to Cameron and Rachel Packwood, 1301 and 1303 Wilson St., $192,240.
BANGOR
Kristina and Travis Mangene to Lindsay Blackford and Christopher Johnson, $241,500
HOLMEN
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to McCAthie Investments LLC, $49,900.
Craig and Susan Sacia to Stace and Stacy Spencer, $510,000.
Laurie and Richard Roberts to Cody and Paige Digre, $328,000.
Randy Stuhr to Jacob and Nicholas Stuhr.
Jeffrey Ascher to Danielle and Drew Mcilquham, $278,000.
Cody and Paige Digre to Calvin Miller, $244,000.
Emily Mashak to Eric and Krista Pearson, $219,000.
Sara and Troy Boe to Kacie and Skyler Vyse, $275,000.
JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $36,720.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Deacon Jones, $51,900.
Scott and Mary Ryan Joint Revocable Trust to Mary and Scott Ryan.
Mary and Scott Ryan to Scott and Mary Ryan Charitable Remainder Unitrust, $210,400.
North Country Contractors of West Salem Inc. to Jody and Nicholas Haefs, $355,000.
Jacob and Nicholas Stuhr to Delira LLC.
HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $272,000.
HG Group LLC to Deborah Holleran-Vanhecker and Gary Vanhecker, $272,000.
ROCKLAND
Towner Construction LLC to Bradley and Jenny Thill, $233,400.
WEST SALEM
Robert Mulder Jr. Estate to Colleen Mulder.
James and Tricia Viner to Johnson Properties 54669 LLC, $147,000.
James and Jilayne Karr to Robert Stedman, $171,500.
AWEPIC LLC to Daniel and Elizabeth Foor.
TOWN OF BARRE
Kenneth and Dawn Hemker Family Trust to Clark and Danielle Draxler, $70,000.
James Bringe to Lee Schwier, $15,000.
Lee Schwier to Angela Schwier, $27,900.
Jason Lindvig Revocable Trust to David and Kimberly Holthaus, $253,000.
Russell Bringe Estate to Lee Schwier.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Bruce and Lori Kean to Adam and Samantha Clopton, Marc Lichtenberg, $280,000.
Sharon Radcliffe Living Trust to Ashley and Ryan, $35,000.
Nancy Oleson to Craig and Kathryn Oleson.
Carrie and Matthew Payne to Lucas and Samantha Fritsch, $33,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
David and Tiffany Lawrence to Caressa and Nathan Eckley, $374,900.
Brian and Nicole Feils to Patrick Biondo, $549,900.
Jill and William Raven II to Stephanie Dalsing and Jacob Forseth, $284,900.
Allen Radke to Jon Laforce, $46,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Elizabeth and Kevin Stay to Christopher and Emily Adams.
Christopher and Emily Adams to Cassandra and Jeffrey Thompson, $79,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Patricia Foust to Michael Holler and Emily Lien, $330,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Curtis and Jennifer Burtenshaw to Kendra and Michael Berzinski, $339,900.
Debbie Hubert-Roellich and Paul Roellich to Bekken and Mary Jagusch, $229,900.
Jessica and Joshua Benrud to Teresa and Todd Nedegaard, $59,000.
Edna and Virgil Haldorson to Edna Haldorson.
Edna and Virgil Haldorson to Virgil Haldorson.
Shawn and William Knauber to Ryan Mullikin, $242,000.
Aaron and Megan Kopp to Jason and Jessica Kopp.
Betty and Matthew Vanloon to Megan Stenulson, $129,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Stephen Jukich to Paula Dehart and Jeff Erickson, $385,000.
Edward and Ann Keuper Joint Revocable Trust to Sage Realty LLC, $247,500.
Herman Patula to Kristin Alderman and Alex Lindahl, $160,000.
Cynthia and Steven Wohlwend to James and Kaitlyn Fladhammer, $165,000.
Michael Borgen to Joshua and Melindy Court, $354,000.
