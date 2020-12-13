La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 13

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jean and Joseph Mahutga to LAX Properties A LLC, 1217 and 1219 Sill St.
LAX Properties A LLC to ADDI Rentals LLC, 1217 and 1219 Sill St., $115,000.
Dale and Joyce Wagner to Dale and Joyce Wagner Revocable Trust, 1106 S. 26th St.
Amanda Mish to Sylvia Mauss and Alexander Menden, 160 Caledonia St., $132,000.
City of La Crosse to Mathew Herman.
Roghaieh Ghodsian and Myron Hanson to Lori and Terry Benson, 2863 Eastbrook Drive, $285,000.
Arrie and Christopher Knott to Mandy and Richard Turner, 1136 S. Losey Blvd., $200,000.
Beth and Brent Kirchner to Michelle Linhart, 3209 S. 26th St., $160,000.
Kathryn Keppel to Kathryn Keppel Revocable Trust, 2323 King St.
Westby Co-Op Credit Union to HDMHolley LLC, 1316 S. 27th St., $149,000.
Carl Klemp to Carl Klemp and Katherine Mechtel, 2610 Loomis St.
Daniel and Tracy Frost to Amy and Steven Witt, 2523 Riverside Drive, $30,000.
DS Reiste Revocable Trust to Property Logic LLC, 901 Monitor St., $400,000.
Carl and Narcelle Schneider Trust to MOAB Enterprises LLC, 500 S. Fourth St., $2,434,450.
Carl and Narcelle Schneider to MOAB Enterprises LLC, 528 S. Fourth St., $65,500.
Wisco Property Group LLC to Three Rivers Rentals LLC, 1620 and 1622 Main St., $275,000.
John and Sharon Derksen to Hazel Price, 4507 S. 33rd St.
Hazel Price to Daniel Bjerke, 4507 S. 33rd St., $158,500.
City of La Crosse to Rebecca Angle and Tracie Blumentritt, 129 S. 29th St.
Jesse and Rachel Gilbertson to Andrew and Scott Tyink, 1702 Ferry St. and 605 S. 17th St., $164,000.
Oscar Hagen Estate to Lawrence and Tracy Dahl, 116 S. 23rd St., $219,000.
Eric Stevens to Garrett Stevens, 3021 and 3023 S. Marion Road.
Eric Stevens to Ramsey STevens, 2155 and 2159 Garden St.
Jennifer Fema to CouleeCap Inc., $11,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Coulee Holdings LLC to Angeline and Noah Finch, 719 Shelly Lane, $284,000.
Thomas Johnson to Sylvia Lopez, 445 N. Second Ave.
Daniel Athnos to Doreen Athnos, 1212 Cliffview Ave.
Milson Enterprises LLC to Wing Dam Properties LLC, 211, 213, 215 and 217 Main St., $341,000.
Isaac Tippetts to Zink Property Management LLC, 626 and 628 Vilas St., $210,000.
Michelle Linhart to Brian and Colleen Lusk, 730 N. 10th Ave., $135,000.
Cody Croteau and Danielle Schleifer to Jennifer Dehning, 544 N. 12th Ave., $213,000.
Gasoline Alley Toys LLC to SDAVIES Holdings LLC, 110 S. Third Ave., $254,000.
Clarence and Shirley Newberry Joint Revocable Trust to Aimee and Randal Getter, 2610 N. East Ave., $220,000.
Cricket Companies LLC to Eagle Ridge Properties LLC, 1831 E. Main St., $705,000.
BANGOR
Joel and Linda Dow to Brooke and David Lueck, $255,000.
Sydney Freitag to Ryan Karr, $115,000.
Jeffrey and Lynette Ikert to Becky and Jeramy Jerome, $249,900.
Kathleen McIntee to Richard and Vonnie Greene, $259,000.
Village of Bangor to Steven Nicolai, $50,000.
Dawn Reichert to Marianne and Robert Shilha, $255,000.
HOLMEN
Traditional Trades Inc. to Cindy Mashak and Steven Peterson, $333,746.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Gary and Susan Schettle Revocable Trust, $74,900.
Timekeep Property LLC to Kong Vue.
Jennifer Dahning and Chad Taylor to Jeannie Dubiel and Terry Pronschinske, $485,000.
Selma Hendrickson Revocable Trust to Camgan Properties LLC, $175,000.
ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Lynn and Matthew Fitzpatrick, $64,900.
Aaron, Sally and Vanessa Schoepke to Aaron and Vanessa Schoepke.
Cornelia Churchill Revocable Living Trust to Deborah and Roy Tellier, $319,900.
MB Real Estate Investment LLC to Jessica and Samuel Wenzlaff, $317,200.
Gerald and Mary Humm to Colton LeClaire, $179,900.
KBE Homes LLC to Abigail Lee-Miedema and Kyle Miedema, $300,000.
WEST SALEM
Greenfield Addition LLC to Kassandra and Peter Opsahl.
Kassandra and Peter Opsahl to P4K Properties LLC.
James and Kathleen Gerke to James and Kathleen Gerke Revocable Trust.
Judy and Steven Herbst to Steven Herbst.
David and Sandra Sesvold to David and Sandra Sesvold Revocable Trust.
Suzette Winterfield Trust to Emilie Klos and Andrew Park, $260,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Patricia Mueller and Verdell Thielker to P.A. Mueller Revocable Trust and V.B. Thielker Revocable Trust.
Ronald and Terrie Rothering to Alex Rothering.
Sheri Miller to Dominick and Olivia Sweeney, $469,999.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Vicky Johnson to H&H Housing Enterprises LLC, $132,500.
Christopher and Mallory Yarolimek to Brant Stevermer and Tara Walters, $305,000.
Colleen and Jeffrey Bonsack to George Brynd, $451,000.
Shawn Verthein to Evan Miller and Brittni Smith, $135,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Carol Storandt to Carol and Jean Storandt.
Michael and Steven Oppeneer to Christopher McGuire, $105,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Lois and Michael Schams to Michael and Lois Schams Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Donna and John Thornsen to Andrew and Mika Metcalf, $255,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jody and Robert Fahey to Justin and Stacy Waldner, $51,000.
Ben and Courtney Johnson to Nicholas Filla, $329,900.
Kimberly Bronston, Rick Cornforth and Richard and Diane Cornforth Family Trust to Daniel Storlie, $140,000.
Paul Sobkowiak to Mindy Zenke, $72,000.
Christie Anderson and Matthew Miller to Carol and Steven Meade, $270,000.
Kelly and Peter Sloan to Jacob and Melissa Lemke, $409,900.
Alexander Bernklau to Samuel Linberg, $230,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
JA Corbett Hutchens Trust to Christopher and Mallory Yarolimek, $435,800.
Robert and Jeanette Puent Family Trust to Jeffrey and Linda Deeth, $337,000.
Carol and Rodney Preuss to Jason and Todd Lawrence.
Patrick Wilkinson to Beatriz and Patrick Wilkinson.
Karen Keil to Joseph Klingbeil, $148,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Larry and Mary Pierce to Emily Meinholz, Ashley Neumann and Brian Pierce.
Norma and Tamera Brown to Michelle, Charles Jr. and Charles Gholson III, $249,900.
April and Bradley Gates to Claire and Zachary Pfau, $263,229.
Karl Schilling to April and Bradley Gates, $198,146.
Karl Shilling to Anthony and Lindsey Hilton, $198,146.
Arlene and Roger Loging to Dardy and Paul Berge.
Arlene and Roger Loging to Dardy and Paul Berge, $48,600.
Anthony and Lindsey Hilton to Emilene and James Heiderscheit, $246,000.
Gary Buchner Revocable Trust and Marietta Buchner to Marietta Buchner and Robert Seaquist, $50,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Mary Offerman to Rachel Malin, $330,000.
Robert and Wylie Jordan to Cynthia and Kevin Anderson, $270,000.
Charles and Neva Auenson to Rachel and Zachery Woods, $160,000.
Matthew Peschau to Eryn and Stephanie Dressler, $183,300.
Jeffrey and Linda Deeth to Rick Rux, $198,000.
Aaron Monte to Michael Garcia-Rondon, $238,000.
ALT Investments LLC to STeven Sawby, $85,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Cinda and Jeffery Woodward to Kaitlyn and Nicholas Adams, $332,500.
