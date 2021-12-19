La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 19

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

LAX Rentals LLC to Forte Properties LLC, 2018 State Road, $160,000.

Ken Atkinson to Laura and Ty Hoffman, 2027 Charles St., $269,900.

Gregory Jr. and Rebecca Cheek to Kenneth Atkinson, 621 Liberty St., $160,000.

Zink Property Management LLC to CMKJ Properties LLC, 1009 Livingston St. and 912 Cameron Ave., $167,500.

Jason Kartman to Julie Hegy-Simenson and Gary Simenson, 2814 Hass St., $240,000.

Matthew Gaworski to Joan Gaworski, 2316 Park Drive, $100,000.

Adam and Emily Erickson to Chandra and Samantha Schell, 812 North St., $113,300.

Joann and Leland Germanson to Carolene Neumann, 415 Losey Blvd. N., $240,000.

Christina and Daniel Gerleman to Chad Heilman-Schmidt and Adam Schmidt-Heilman, 127 Losey Blvd. S., $370,000.

Amy and David Delimat to Karla Doolittle, 818 Livingston St., $140,000.

Brady Blankenship to Gina Blankenship, 1501 Rose St., $45,000.

Ladoga Property Management Group LLC to Path Investments LLC, 416 Caledonia St., $65,000.

James and Michele Morris to Naomi Morris, 1210 Bennett St.

David Deru-Whitedeer and Violette Rose to Michael Blum, Alec and Ashley McGinn, 1313 10th St. S., $91,000.

Brienne and Peter Nestingen to Maggie and Thomas Luers, 217 15th St. S., $390,000.

Barbara and Dean Martin to Kathleen and Thomas Paulson, 3423 29th St. S., $250,000.

Robert and Nancy Milisch Revocable Trust to Robert Milisch Irrevocable Trust, 414 Gillette St.

Kathleen and Nicholas Nicks to Bud and Jessica Andrews, 2516 Vine St., $230,000.

Fact Ent LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 1215, 1217 and 1219 Johnson St., $170,000.

Melby Rentals LLC to Kettlebell Investments LLC, 1820, 1822 and 1824 Loomis St., $260,000.

George and Luella Krall Revocable Living Trust to Amy and Joseph Mulhern, 5109 County Road B, $243,000.

William Antony to John Turben, 2843 Mesa Grande Place, $225,900.

Joel Paulson to Jaime and Timothy Whitehead, 1932 29th St. S., $147,000.

David Ziemann Estate to Vicki Dahl and Mark Hatleli, 628 Avon St., $133,900.

CITY OF ONALASKA

D&M Stokes Trust to David and Mary Stokes, 311 Poplar St.

Casi and Ryan Rochester to Terri Swenson and Daniel Taylor, 114 Ninth Ave. S., $191,750.

Joseph Konradt to Tonja Colsch, 1508 Rambler Court, $175,201.

Lakeside Investment Properties LLC to River Valley Ventures LLC, 316 Royal St., $79,900.

Hess Family Revocable Trust to Kristine Gerke, 206 Marcou Road, $330,000.

Navy Federal Credit Union to Secretary of Veterans' Affairs and the USA, 2021 Maplewood Drive.

SLP Center LLC to Brian Kenter, 312 Royal St., $165,000.

Mary Gerszewski to Mary Gerszewski Irrevocable Trust, 628 Victoria Lane.

BANGOR

Melissa and Ryan Flottmeier to Molly Haugen, $153,500.

HOLMEN

Alan Meyer to Tonya Sample, $212,500.

Christopher and Michelle Colombo to Angela and Kathryn Spade, $405,000.

Courtney and Dustin Darling to Tara Holmquist and Gerson Marticorena, $373,000.

John and Sonja Sowders to Timothy Grant, $352,900.

Feyen Rentals LLC to Morgan and Ryan McCann, $280,000.

Deanna and James Egeland to Caitlin Kolb, $270,000.

Carol Gullickson Estate to Samantha Kriesel, $170,000.

James and Joan Barnes Revocable Trust to James and Joan Barnes.

Amber and Jay Rahn to Jenna Sand, $330,000.

James and Joan Barnes to J&J Barnes LLC.

Andrea and Justin Wolfe to Brian and Erin Teegan, $430,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Gil Hernandez and Carmen Pizarro to Heidi and Jasen Anhalt, $8,500.

TOWN OF BARRE

Allison Pennel and Aric Tourville to Kyle Kamperschroer and Amanda Larson, $400,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Laura and Ty Hoffman to Jamie and Tanner Holst, $319,900.

Audrey Vorbeck Estate to Michael Johnson and Erin Schroeder, $174,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Susan Storlie Revocable Trust to Anna and Mark Hudson, $800,000.

Deanna Cook and James Stanton to Deanna Cook.

Lisa Vander to Megan Bisson.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Holly Grady to Michael Grady.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Marna Holley and NLH Trust to Green Oaks Park LTD, $542,100.

Alex and Brienne Stoikes to Diana and Kevin Sutter, $270,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

John and Kathryn Schomburg to Heidi Inabnit and Matthew Roth, $790,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Alan and Jamie Debauche to Ryan Miller and Mindy Zenke, $475,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.