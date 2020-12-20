La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Brent Moser to Moser Rentals LLC, 719 and 721 S. West Ave.

Robert Anderson and Beth Boser to Hannah and Ryan Amann, 1425 Travis St., $196,000.

Nicole and Samuel Jelen to Thomas Ceresa, 1722 S. East Ave., $123,000.

Andrea and Antony Hayes to Robert Anderson and Beth Boser, 1423 Madison St., $320,000.

Richard Record Living Trust to Jessica and Justin Hass, 1402 King St., $464,500.

Mary Anderson and Sheriff La Crosse County to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4314 Meadowlark Lane.

Brent and Nicole Hilker to Joshua Triebs, 1404 S. 22nd St., $171,000.

Barbara and Leroy Wright to Shana Gramling and Liam Matter, 1509 S. 28th St., $125,000.

David and Marie Allen to David/Marie Allen Revocable Trust, 224 S. 21st St.

Allen and Hilary Kish to Cole and Heidi Weber, 3325 Elm Drive, $180,000.