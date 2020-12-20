La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brent Moser to Moser Rentals LLC, 719 and 721 S. West Ave.
Robert Anderson and Beth Boser to Hannah and Ryan Amann, 1425 Travis St., $196,000.
Nicole and Samuel Jelen to Thomas Ceresa, 1722 S. East Ave., $123,000.
Andrea and Antony Hayes to Robert Anderson and Beth Boser, 1423 Madison St., $320,000.
Richard Record Living Trust to Jessica and Justin Hass, 1402 King St., $464,500.
Mary Anderson and Sheriff La Crosse County to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4314 Meadowlark Lane.
Brent and Nicole Hilker to Joshua Triebs, 1404 S. 22nd St., $171,000.
Barbara and Leroy Wright to Shana Gramling and Liam Matter, 1509 S. 28th St., $125,000.
David and Marie Allen to David/Marie Allen Revocable Trust, 224 S. 21st St.
Allen and Hilary Kish to Cole and Heidi Weber, 3325 Elm Drive, $180,000.
Allison and Tarl Kaio to Amber Boeder and Trevor Tiegs, 2541 17th St., $145,000.
Anthony and Emily Meyer to Richard Hackett, 815 17th St. S., $158,000.
Callie Kuhlmann to Alexander Nimmo, 2026 Jackson St.
Alexander Nimmo to Gary and Kristina Mahan, 2026 Jackson St., $180,000.
Adam and Julie Hatfield to Arthur Daley, 521 Ferry St., $163,000.
Patricia and Gregory Miller to Maggie Bina, 1524 Winnebago St., $128,500.
Fleming Commercial Investments LLC to Colin and Jill Fleming, 1612 Winnebago St.
Dawn and Van Zimmerman to Van and Dawn Zimmerman Trust, 1923 Market St.
Jean Melson to Glenn and Rosemarie Wegner, 3480 Peace St., $284,900.
Mark Goede to Harrison Davis, 231 Avon St., $110,000.
Laurie Brindle to William Weigel Living Trust, 2405 31st St. S., $190,000.
Katherine and Steven Scheuch, Sheriff La Crosse County to Park Bank, 212 Main St.
Matthew and Stephanie Campbell to Traci Schneider, 1230 Jackson St., $191,000.
Madison PL LLC to Alicia and Ian Macaulay, 2504 Madison Place, $325,000.
Alicia and Ian Macaulay to Jessica Flessert, 902 25th St. S., $175,750.
Stena Susajlo Estate to Kenneth Susajlo, 2714 28th St. S.
Anita Froegel to Laal Cina and Thomas Young, 1313 and 1321 Eighth St. S.
Rebecca and Gregory Cheek Jr. to Rebecca and Gregory Cheek Jr., 621 Liberty St.
Jeffrey Goede to Jeffrey and Karen Goede, 3002 Ward Ave.
Ironside Properties LLC to Misty and Mitchell Lown, 2303 Hauser Road.
Misty and Mitchell Lown to Edgewater Development LLC, 2303 Hauser Road.
Pickle Revocable Living Trust to Cody Gerberding, 2122 29th St. S., $157,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Melissa and Tyler Hoerres to Beverly Kettler and Glenn Stagman, 724 Braund St., $230,000.
Ashley and Brent Sammann to Kelly and Ryan Ross, 535 Willow St., $203,000.
Divna Beograd LLC to Divna and Dragan Miljkovic, 1112 Parkridge Drive.
Groth Family II LLC to BKM Re Investments LLC, 900 Second Ave. S., $410,000.
Merchants Bank to Alan and Amber Iverson, 564 Oakhill Court, $100,000.
Jeffrey Olson Estate to Jacob Mooney, 1231 East Ave. N., $185,000.
Bridgett and Eric Sanford to Cheyenne Burchell and Brandon Kuhl, 527 12th Ave. N., $230,000.
Roger and Julie Wagner Revocable Trust to Jennifer Eide, 486 Sycamore St., $225,000.
BANGOR
Bridget and Joseph Powers to Jesse Dickman, $283,000.
Kaitlyn and Nicholas Adams to Mark and Patti Kopplin, $215,000.
HOLMEN
Debra Rodriguez and Arlan Ziegler to Allison Thompson, $282,500.
Westpfahl Construction LLC to Gregory Tainter, $273,000.
Katie and Steven Stoczynski to Heather and Justin Vanhorn, $246,000.
WEST SALEM
Jerry and Kathleen Knudtson to Caryl Irrevocable Trust, Gene Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Steven Noffke to Wendy Kaiser Rentals LLC, $110,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Arlene and David Lueck to Andrea Auna, Stephanie Lueck and Teresa Lueck-Sieben.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Tracey Mueller-Olichwier and Dennis Olichwier to Kurt and Rebecca Miesen, $395,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Andrew and Angela Barnes to Courtney Bergum and Zachary Zangl, $264,900.
Debra and Jay Bratberg and Bratberg Trust to Brandon and Kaytlyn Beilke, $307,000.
Beaver Properties LLC to Derek and Jessica Wehrs, $60,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Derek and Ledys Updike to Ashley and Brent Sammann, $476,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Allison and Brian Thompson to Debra Rodriguez and Arlan Ziegler, $395,000.
Matthew Hackner to Holly and Matthew Hackner.
Douglas and Mary Dale Joint Revocable Trust to Jonnie and Lavern Berg, $85,000.
Kelley and Michael Schulze to Schulze Properties of La Crosse LLC, $264,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Gregory and Sharon Leisgang to Lindsey Hammes and Joshua Leisgang.
Jill Breidel to Alexander Volten, $330,800.
Steven Schlicht to Nicholas Schlicht.
