La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 26

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Stanley Batker Estate to Rebecca and Steven Oxley, 2225 Winnebago St., $162,000.

Lopez V Inc to Adrianne Drake, 1230 15th St. S., $178,000.

Riverland Investments LLC to Forte Properties LLC, 314 and 316 Caledonia St., 137, 139 and 141 Ninth St. S., $550,000.

George Hanson Estate to NRE Properties LLC, 1912 Liberty St., $80,000.

Stizo Development LLC to Fifth Ward Residences LLC, 1319 and 1325 St. Andrew St., $1,218,105.

Farshid Hashamdar to Naghmeh Gheidi, 3524 East Ave. S.

T&O Properties LLC to CJN Properties LLC, 609 Fourth St. S., $300,000.

Phillip Addis to Fifth & Main Investments LLC, 504, 506, 508 and 510 Main St., $125,000.

Colt and Erin Johnson to PBJ Properties LLC, 2538, 2540, 2544 and 2546 Harvey St.

Holly and James Grabinski to James and Holly Grabinski Revocable Trust, 157 and 159 Copeland Ave.

Collin Jahnke to Heather Hawes, 1336 Charles St., $163,000.

Gail and Kenneth Shepardson to Kenneth and Gail Shepardson Revocable Trust, 1321 Wood St.

Jacqueline Ness to Joel and Kellie Minegar, 415 Sixth St. N., $235,000.

Margret Demgen to Jacqueline Ness, 6208 River Run Road, $287,000.

Sandra and Thomas Finn to Thomas and Sandra Finn Revocable Trust, 619 Pettibone Pointe Way.

Derek and Melissa Andjeski to Sunny and William Rothmeier II, 1329 Farnam St., $234,900.

William Holland to Andrew and Caitlin Yushta, 3619 Deerfield Place, $350,000.

Andrew and Caitlin Yushta to Ford Koller, 2933 22nd St. S., $165,000.

Victoria Read and David Schaefer to Issac Nerby, 817 15th St. S., $125,000.

3 Rivers Property Management Inc to NRE Properties LLC, 1430 Rose St., $120,000.

3 Rivers Property Management Inc to James Wille, 822 and 826 Seventh St. S., $215,000.

McLin Real Estate LLC to Emily and Zachary Siegmeier, 2907 Marion Road N., $202,500.

Canyon Creek Four LLC to Maria Aponte and Carlos Astorga, 2375 Sablewood Road, $71,900.

Sandra Ameigieras, Roxane Herricks, Kevin and Marie Meyers, Sharon Pedretti and Rosemarie Wegner to Jennifer Hanson, 3036 23rd St. S., $220,000.

Doug and Judith Harpenau to Doug, Frank, Heather and Judith Harpenau, 3105 Robin Hood Drive, $153,900.

Edith and Robert Storey to Curtis, Edith and Robert Storey, 513 Windsor St.

Mary Krizan to Sierra Mitchell, 617 Sixth St. S., $120,000.

Lucy and Seth Johnson to Joseph Robinson, 1433 Johnson St., $195,000.

Kevin Silha to Jaison and Laura Tilander, 803 Hood St., $145,500.

Barbara and Daniel Fitzsimmons to Kent and Janet Koppelman Revocable Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., $305,000.

Zink Property Management LLC to THR Investments LLC, 1108 13th St. S., $95,000.

Attic Correctional Services Inc to Linda Goodhue and Jason Nelson, 2734 Harvey St., $160,000.

Agnes and Thomas Neumeister to Cocoa Properties LLC, 1004 26th St. S., $150,000.

George Londkoski to Kelly McCormack, 1230 20th St. S., $158,500.

Esperanza Tres Rios LLC and Gerrard Staff 4 LLC to Esperanza Tres Rios LLC and Gerrard Staff 4 LLC, 922 and 928 State St., 907, 919, 927 Main St., 118 Ninth St. N., 119 10th St. N., $285,000.

Cynthia Michaels to Cynthia Michaels Revocable Trust, 322 21st St. N.

Mai and Xao Vue to Devon McDonell, 1808 31st St. S., $187,500.

David Seitz and Kathleen Skiles-Seitz to Connor and Nicolette Seitz, 2136 Adams St., $190,000.

Cameron and Hannah Robaczewski to Chophia LLC, 2501 Barlow St., $229,900.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Richard Jr and Wendy Lommen Revocable Trust, 3407 Emerald Valley Drive, $119,900.

Debra Groleau to Cynthia and Matthew Johnson, 710 Madison, $189,900.

Thomas and Maecile McDowell Revocable Trust to Jonathan Hauser, 819 Quincy St., $200,000.

Ryan Kennedy to Casie Kennedy, 920 and 922 Green Bay St.

Matthew and Rhonda Rude to Brandon and Elizabeth Cain, $365,000.

BANGOR

Megan and Nicholas Anderson to Thomas Blihovde, $200,000.

Magnum Opus Investments LLC to Brandon and Jessica Kendhammer, 2306 and 2308 John Leis St., $370,955.

HOLMEN

Charles and Lisa Mahlum to Charles and Lisa Mahlum Trust.

Gregory Bilobran to Landon and Peyton Rudy, $465,000.

Timothy McGinnis to Kimberly and Timothy McGinnis.

Tonia Wright to Darwin Grosz, $52,900.

Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Debra Groleau, $265,000.

Traditional Trades Inc to Janet Gaspar Living Trust, $327,175.

Tesh Partnership to TDS Metrocom LLC, $177,665.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $59,900.

Roger Umland Revocable Trust to Lucy and Seth Johnson, $205,525.

Thorud Development LLC to Mark and Nikki Roberts, $48,900.

ROCKLAND

Ikert Family LLC to Keith II and Nancy Schmig, $11,000.

WEST SALEM

Alan Markee Estate to Jason Dove, $215,000.

Capstone LLC to Coulee Region Christian School Association Inc, $4,855,000.

Neshonoc Sports LLC to Time Enterprise Inc, $325,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Amy Krueger to Grant Krueger.

TOWN OF BARRE

Jason and Mai Reese to Ana and Duane Schaper, $306,000.

Gary Blanchard to Kevin and Sarah Stanton, $85,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Holly and James Grabinski to James and Holly Grabinski Revocable Trust.

Jerald Stuhr to Donna and Michael Cushing, $361,000.

Charles Gelatt Jr. to Charles Jr and Susan Gelatt.

Shana Nelson to Brian Albert, $140,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Mark and Sandy Novak to Mark Novak.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Laura and Steven Weiker to William and Joanne Thoftne Living Trust, $250,000.

Rodney Loging Estate to Troy Strittmater.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Quinnvestment LLP to Michael Quinn.

Michael Quinn to Quinnvestment Property Holdings LLC.

Kathryn Heller and Taylor Laabs to Taylor Laabs.

Kaitlin and Ryan Dietzman to Mikayla and Tyler Lee, $345,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Payton Zietlow Estate to Joseph and Kaylin Staebell, $300,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Emily Ebben to Christina and Jonathan Hilyard, $70,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Charles and Cindy Lipke to Lipke Trust.

Katherine Brenengen to Katherine Brenengen Trust.

Terry Grapes to Michael and Taylor Wilmoth, $300,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Darrell and Klara Oelke to Darrell Oelke.

Eric Iverson Estate to Lewy’s Landing LLC, $650,000.

