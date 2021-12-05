La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 5

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Genesis Castellano and Nicholas Mier to Michaela and Shelton Tomlinson, 1616 Loomis St., $224,600.

Sue Rieland, Elisabeth, Mark and Paul Shanley to Eric and Jenna Ferries, 2127 Coulee Drive, $200,000.

Timothy Hoeth and Richard Kildow Jr. to Richard and Ruth Kildow, 2912 Brookshire Place, $84,500.

BCM Joint Venture to Zeisler St. Apartments LLC, 1003 Zeisler St., $2,801,500.

Larry Jankowski to Joel Griffis Jr., 2116 Prospect St., $209,000.

Jody Erickson and Puamomi Fernandez to Erickson Family Revocable Trust and Fernandez Family Revocable Trust, 1305 Moorings Drive.

Gretchen Mathy to Scott and Gretchen Mathy Joint Revocable Trust, 2950 Baier Lane.

Kaynick Solutions LLC to Higher House Properties LLC, 303 Rose St., $73,500.

Jodi Mahlum to Amy and David Delimat, 1636 Kane St., $242,500.

Sandra Nelson to Forbarna Properties LLC, 2235 14th St. S., $126,000.

Riverland Rentals LLC to Lindsay Larkin, 1823 Kane St., $254,730.

ALP Holdings 5 LLC to Jeremy Long, 1308 Mississippi St., $135,000.

William Shuda to William and Jeanne Shuda Revocable Living Trust, 603 23rd St. N.

Melissa and Ramazan Balci to Jack Haessly and Chelsea Hinrichs, 1424 27th St. S., $189,900.

River Valley Ventures LLC to Jamie and Sarah Ressel, 2829 Hamilton St., $255,000.

GEF Enterprises LLC to Path Investments LLC, 125 Ninth St. S., $96,000.

Denise Havlik-Jensen and David Jensen to Denise Havlik-Jensen Trust and David Jensen Trust, 2130 Sunset Lane.

Clarence and Shirley Potts to LJT&A Rentals LLC, 234 and 236 Avon St., $140,000.

Wenda Whitacre to Monica and Peter Gorski, 418 11th St. S., $148,000.

John Menard Jr. to Menard Inc., 223 Lang Drive, $4,195,500.

Bullseye Properties Investments LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 817, 819, 821, 823 and 825 King St., $412,000.

E&S La Crosse LLC to VSC Corp, 2505 State Road and 1352 26th St. S., $788,000.

E&S La Crosse LLC to MKB Copper Rocks LLC, 2415 State Road, $2,040,000.

Danya Day to Ericka and Jacob Johnson, 1511 Ninth St. S., $245,000.

Katherine Taratsas to K&L Trust, 2023 Mississippi St., $160,100.

Marilyn Finn to Viterbo University Inc, 817 Viterbo Drive, $300,000.

Zoo Property Holdings LLC to Citizens Community Federal National Association, 141 Seventh St. S., $731,500.

Andrew Goehner to Jay McMichael and Sydney Neale, 1422 Wood St., $180,000.

Laurie and Mark Nelson to Maywood LLC, 315, 317, 319 and 321 16th St. S.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Katelyn and Travis Tessman to Timothy Marco, 936 Green Bay St., $189,900.

Aaron Johnson to Debra Strong-Joles, 1114 Well St., $197,000.

Ironside Properties LLC to Onalaska Animal Hospital Holdings LLC, 984 12th Ave. S., $166,667.

Jean Blencoe to Jean Blencoe Legacy Trust, 930 Eighth Ave. N.

Jean Blencoe to Jean Blencoe Legacy Trust, 932 Eighth Ave. N.

June Gildermeister to Douglas Lange, 907 Sixth Ave. N., $211,000.

BANGOR

TBA Properties Inc to H-Hayfield Inc, $23,500.

HOLMEN

Steven Gilbertson to Christopher and Jennifer Schlegel, $62,400.

Traditional Trades Inc. to James and Penny Mickschl, $324,400.

Jason Kleinsasser to RPA Property Solutions LLC, $312,500.

ROCKLAND WEST SALEM

Southdale Hills Associates LLP to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $60,000.

Bana Henthorn to Russell Henthorn.

James and Jilayne Karr to Jared and Rachel Bungartz, $329,000.

Dulcie and Lance Shawley to Mark and Tina Cannon, $247,500.

TOWN OF BURNS

Bradley and Erin Lusk to Bradley Lusk.

John Layton Estate to Goehner Investments LLC, $1,661,200.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Doug Pierce to Britney and Michael Green, $228,000.

Dale and Sandra Young to ATC WI LLC, $162,500.

Sarah and Travis Kramer to Derrick Caulum and Allyson Ingles, $139,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Marc and Susan Anderson to Marc and Susan Anderson Joint Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Irvin and Sharon Jerome to Jacob Kraus, $291,000.

Hidden Prairie LLC to Jon and Nancy Tribble, $77,500.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

William Shuda to William and Jeanne Shuda Revocable Living Trust.

Lawrence Hellerude to Renae Devine.

Nancy Boecher to Robert Boecher.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Croix Valley Solutions LLC to Christopher and Sheila Eisermann, $159,000.

Barbara Zahn Trust Agreement to Barbara Zahn.

Heidi Aspenson to Joshua Aspenson.

Peter Wilker to Caroline Wilker.

Christine Jones and Anthony Saarem to Charles Manske, $350,000.

Lone Apple Tree LLC to Jason and Shannon Krautkramer, $202,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Donna and Larry Mikshowsky to Austin Mikshowsky, $260,000.

Austin Mikshowsky to Donna and Larry Mikshowsky, $185,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.