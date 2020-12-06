La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 6

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Sarah Worman to Devin Benson, 2209 Park Ave., $127,750.
Andar LLC to Big River Group LLC, 1509, 1530 and 1532 Charles St., $280,000.
Diane Nicholas, David, Richard and Steven Rhode to Justin Anderson, 2112 S. West Ave., $145,000.
Daniel and Jennifer Speckeen to Paul Lovaas and Rebecca Rand, 221 S. 21st Place, $190,000.
Richard and Ruth Jones to Ashley and Joseph Noelke, 3228 Glendale Ave., $252,900.
Lobe Properties LLC to Mike Michaels Holdings LLC, 522 Farnam St., $100,900.
Rita Hogan, James and Ronald Stetzer to William Katra and Marta Martinez, 1615 Avon St., $65,000.
Marlene McElroy to Gerald Kann Revocable Trust, 5107 County Road B. Unit 29, $215,000.
Kimberly and Mark Nelson to Jason Collins, 2556 S. 15th St., $85,000.
Amy, Anthony and Tracy Sebranek and Sherry Wally to Dylan Matiak, 2902 Robinsdale Ave., $165,000.
Lydia and Patrick Scott to Corey and Natalie Pomranke, 328 N. 26th Place, $264,000.
Joann and William Hampel to Jacob and Jameson Oshasky, 1638 and 1640 Farnam St., $179,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Boris Granza to Boris Granza and Stephanie Vue, 202 N. Oak Ave.
Khanh and Quyen and Huynh to Laurie Link, 1328 N. Oak Ave., $218,150.
Richard Gardner to Space Matters LLC, 841 SW. Second Ave., $27,000.
Christopher and Diane Muller to Rhett Hanson, 538 N. Sixth Ave., $189,500.
Cynthia and Michael Bird to Thong Vang and Mai Lee Xiong, 154 N. Coachlite Court, $320,000.
Paula Boardman Estate to Franklin Estrella and Alissa Romero, 504 N. Eighth Ave., $255,000.
Franklin Estrella and Alissa Romero to James and Susan Bialecki, 1226 W. County Road PH, $170,000.
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Danny and Patsy Carr, 234 Crestwood Lane.
BANGOR
Alexander and Amanda Braun to Brandon Scholl, $145,000.
Dylan and Tara Blount to Christopher and Teri Banks, $199,900.
Anne Klomberg, James Korb and Julie Witherell to Sarah Worman, $133,000.
Chad and Raya Richardson to Chad Richardson.
HOLMEN
Evenson & Co. Inc. to Daniel and Lynne Dosch, $329,900.
Tonia Wright to Dana Halderson, $326,735.
Scott Fredricks to Ilse Belmonte and Bryan Whitehead, $250,000.
Thomas Gosnell to Lee Lien and Jackie Lusk, $100,000.
Magnum Opus Investments LLC to Brian and Cynthia Ehlers, $384,900.
Ronald and Sara Tenner to Ronald and Sara Tenner Irrevocable Living Trust.
JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $200.
Mary Campbell Estate to Craig and Jill Lebakken, $188,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC, $47,900.
FMB LTD and Danny Howe to FMB LTD.
FMB LTD to Kunes La Crosse Property LLC, $1,500,000.
Premier Holmen I LLC to Premier North Court Holmen I LLC, $4,111,800.
Premier Holmen II LLC to Premier North Court Holmen II LLC, $4,108,100.
WEST SALEM
Amy Browne to Daren Fullwood and Rebekah Karpinsky, $214,900.
TOWN OF BARRE
Diana and Gregory Meeuwsen to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Connie and Michael Miller to Miller Family Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Barbara and Brian Akey to Brian and Barbara Akey Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Cindy Mashak and Steven Peterson to Tracey Mueller-Olichwier and Dennis Olichwier, $310,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Janet Rosseter and Woodrow Wiedenhoeft to Janet Rosseter and Woodrow Wiedenhoeft.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Brechtje and James Bennett to Amy Browne and Nolan Nolte, $299,900.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Frances Dahlke to Mark Dahlke, Lynda Knobloch, Sharon Reichenbach and Merri Shupe.
Kayla and Zachary Williamson to Brandon Welsch, $185,000.
Ilene and Thomas Kernozek to Megan Harwell Revocable Trust, $319,900.
