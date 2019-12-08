La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 8

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Joseph and Kendal Roraff to Joseph Carlson and Charissa Tiry, 140 20th St. S., $207,500.
Teresa Goree to Colvin and Teresa Goree, 1215 East Ave. S.
Schock Rental Properties LLC to BPNB Real Estate Investments LLC, 3403 and 3407 Kenton St., $134,000.
Marlis O’Brien to Marlis O’Brien Revocable Trust, 2431 Prospect St.
Linda and Vincent Hamilton, Lorenz Chiropractic Inc and Sheriff La Crosse County to Park Bank, 432 Cass St.
Wied Investments LLC to Leslie Davis, 921 Farnam St., $225,000.
Michael Xiong to Jeremy and Shani Mosteller, 3501 Leonard St., $172,500.
Shasta Properties LTD to Bullseye Property Investments LLC, 1421 and 1425 Market St., $246,000.
Kathleen Brodbeck to Sean McBride and Laura Seejattan, 2900 Blackhawk Place, $140,000.
Duane Jaeger and Sheriff La Crosse County Sheriff to Babb Real Estate LLC, 1905 State St., $108,100.
Swenson Properties LLC to Marcous Properties LLC, 229 Milwaukee St., $820,000.
Morgan Menezes to 900 LAX St. LLC, 904 La Crosse St., $105,000.
Nicole Vanert to John and Kay Wiedenbeck, 2220 30th St. S., $161,000.
Benjamin and Emily Sturomski to Adam Archer, 4905 County Road B, $195,000.
Amy and Chad Juel to David Jirsa, 2133 Farnam St., $134,900.
Edward Semb Estate to Amy and Bradley Olson, 2201 30th St. S., $118,000.
Adam Yaun to Duncan Beard and Angela Devenport, 1932 State Road, $145,000.
Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC to 900 LAX St. LLC, 908 La Crosse St., $89,000.
Mississippi Welders Supply Co. Inc. to City of La Crosse, 621 Third St. N., $602,000.
Great River Homes LLC to Laura Thoftne, 6118 River Run Road, $266,060.
Lila Johnsrud to Cameron1717 LLC, 1717 Cameron Ave.
Lila Johnsrud to Jackson1807 LLC, 1807 and 1809 Jackson St.
Lila Johnsrud to South2929 LLC, 2929 South Ave.
Joseph and Mary Blaschke to Kristine Gasch, 2160 and 2162 Denton St., $155,000.
Andrew Gaskin to Vanguard Valley LLC, 312 Losey Blvd., $102,500.
Donald and Vicki Elwood to Caryn Henneman and Jade Moseti, 120 13th St. S., $275,000.
Benjamin and Diane Helke to Benjamin and Diane Helke Living Trust, 4220 and 4222 Sunnyside Drive, 6302, 6304, 6305, 6307, 6319, 6321 Linwood Court.
Connie Clements to Shay O’Brien, 1400 Redfield St., $92,900.
Anita Hansen to Anthony Potaracke and Austin Schroeder, 2150 Denton St., $146,000.
Craig Helke to 900 LAX St. LLC, 900 and 902 La Crosse St., $140,000.
Harvey Scholl Jr. Estate to Spies Construction LLC, 3042 27th St. S., $18,000.
Cary Gundlach to Cary and Terri Gundlach, 3514 Birch St.
Auddie and Bellveidene Cox to Three Rivers Property Management Inc., 826 Seventh St. S., $40,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Wedgewood Investments LLC to Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC, 2900, 2910 and 2928 Market Place, $4,200,000.
Carol Johnson and Roger Peterson to Dennis and Lauri Ford Joint Revocable Trust, 759 Stonebridge Ave., $555,000.
G&R Sladky Trust to Anna Curtis and Bruce Steingart, 527 Fairway Creek Drive, $549,900.
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Mary, Patrick Tressa Isaacs, 430 Coronado Circle, $214,500.
Charles Voss to Charles Voss Family Trust, 730 10th Ave. N.
Douglas and Kay Baumann and Sheriff La Crosse County to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1053 Canary Lane.
BANGOR
Diane Knutson to Jon and Diane Knutson Revocable Trust.
HOLMEN
Hallie Rasmussen to Marie and Sean Mayton, $202,000.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Traditional Trades Inc., $1,105,000.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Evenson & Company Inc., $754,000.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Evenson & Company Inc., 1814 McGilvray Way, $49,000.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Evenson & Company Inc., $44,000.
ROCKLAND
Jimmy and Kathleen Robinson to Joseph Koresh, $131,000.
WEST SALEM
Harry Griswold to Carol Griswold.
Marilyn Justin to Alyssa Kelley and Logan Parcher, $168,000.
Therese Pudenz Revocable Trust to MKW Real Estate Investments LLC, $195,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Carol Griswold to Harry Griswold.
Dennis Wood Trust to Craig Glasspoole, $160,537.
Dennis Wood Trust to Shane Kendhammer and Jennifer Wolk, $163,575.
TOWN OF BURNS
Beth and Daniel Jones to Daniel and Beth Jones Irrevocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Dennis and Luanne Sorenson to Dennis and Luanne Sorenson Joint Revocable Trust.
Honor Didonato and Matthew Riffe to Benjamin and Emily Sturomski, $230,000.
E&L Real Estate LLC to Edward and Lynn Kondracki.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
W&H Mackey Trust to Charles McConkey, $265,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Deborah Guy to Christopher Mengelt, $253,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Gerald Hansen Estate to James Hansen.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Bill and Kimberly Reibel to Joshua and Lyndsey Neumann, $250,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Georgia and Richard Amundsen to Buchner Properties #5 LLC, $120,000.