La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 22

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Justin and Nicole Shurts to Michaella Olson, 5320 Creekside Place, $385,000.
Judith Loomis to Craig Loomis, 1211 17th St. S.
John Sheppard Properties LLC to Alexander Sheppard, 908, 910 and 912 Main St., $220,000.
Sheppard Investments LLC to Alexander Sheppard, 1105 and 1107 Avon St., $135,375.
George Marker to Mark and Renee Hood, 1114 Lauderdale Place, $250,000.
Karen and Todd Tveita to Michelle Hockersmith, 2416 and 2418 Main St., $58,000.
Brent and Miranda Shipman to Dangline and Susan Palgreene, 325 Solaris Lane, $169,000.
Jill Gorell, Nancy Hagen, Toby and Vila Johnson and Sharon Sebion to Nicole Priebe, 2826 Birch St., $160,000.
Carol Frommelt Revocable Trust to David Frommelt, 1826 Avon St.
Stephen Huffman to Wisco Property Group, 1216 Logan St., $86,250.
Dolores and Laird Sloggy to Goehner Investments LLC, 2135 and 2127 George St., $390,000.
Harry Nay to Flora Nay, 1804 29th St. S.
Blake and Coty Hundt to Tairyn Velie, 1414 19th St. S., $159,900.
Diane and Michael Chelf to Diane and Michael Chelf Revocable Trust, 2516 Seventh St. S.
William Fausti and Renee Jacquet to Kathryn Link, 1501 Rose St., $89,900.
Dammon Kroll to Dammon and Kathryn Kroll, 2145 King St.
Karen Miller and Arlin Severson to Bluffview Corp, 1049 Johnson St., $81,000.
Willows Three LLC to Jason Goslinga, 2002 and 2004 Kane St., $123,000.
Larry Himli to Barbara Himli, 1335 Madison St.
Marilyn Lawrence estate to Steven Kacvinsky, 2838 29th St. S., $160,000.
K&L Rentals LLC to PB3 Steel LLC, 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 Buchner Place, $835,000.
Alice Svec estate to Jason Constanti, 1309 Jackson St., $100,100.
James Ottman estate to Steve Eide, 2130 Charles St., $36,000.
Sarah Nokken and Kelvin Silva to Gunnar Huber, 1409 Green Bay St., $105,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Mayo Clinic Health System Northwest Wisconsin to Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Medical Center, 1212 Well St.
Martha Koloski to Alyssa and Stuart Britson, 2455 Spring Hill Way, $595,000.
James and Shirley Kobs to Katie and Nicolas Johnson, 882 Tahoe Drive, $402,000.
Nicholas Laylan to Danielle and Nicholas Laylan, 403 N. Fourth Ave.
David Wendt to Lisa Wendt, 1103 Hickory St.
Britt and Mark Oldenburg to Erin Bosch, 113 Eighth Ave. S., $157,000.
BANGOR
Town of Bangor to Village of Bangor.
14th Ave Bangor LLC to HHI Properties LLC, $220,000.
HOLMEN
Katie and Nicolas Johnson to Mallor and Matthew Randall, $240,000.
Christine and Eric Loeding to Todd and Linda Trautmann Joint Revocable Trust, $163,000.
Daniel and Theresa Nelson to RWS Holmen LLC.
Daniel and Theresa Nelson to Holmen Hillcrest Rentals LLC.
Daniel Nelson to Holmen Hillcrest Rentals LLC.
Chad and Notasha Glumske to Allison and Trevor Saley, $202,000.
WEST SALEM
Aimee Zucco to Lisa Gerke, $249,900.
713 North Leonard Street LLC to Orion Properties Nineteen LLC, 713 Leonard St. N., $1,250,000.
Southdale Hills Associates LLP to Moonstone Meadow, $40,000.
Carmen and Troy Peterson to Shane Wehrs Properties LLC.
Shane Wehrs Properties LLC to Aaron Wessel, $200,000.
Michael and Susan Pronschinske to Michael and Susan Pronschinske.
Aaron Wessel to Rental Solutions LLC, 103 and 115 Buol Road.
Robyn Lubinski estate to Ammar Sabar, $140,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Sheila Erickson to Ray Erickson.
Patricia Shurson to Tammy and Timothy Aspeslet, $55,000.
Amber and Raunaque Oshan to Raunaque and Amber Oshan Living Trust.
Christy Hamilton, Craig, Rainey, Randy and Tracy Walters to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $150,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
John Mades to Marc Mades, $10,000.
Timothy Pfaff to Stevenstown Land Holdings LLC, $580,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Norman and Maureen Rowe Family Trust to Eli Elsen and Madeline Oliver, $105,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
B&D Properties Inc. to Pinnacle Gold Company LLC.
Karen and Kenneth Dahl to James and Stephanie Murphy, $155,000.
Jason Yahnke to RJ 35 LLC, $330,000.
Bailey Brown to Bailey and Lindsay Brown.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Brittany and Cody Deml to Janett McMillon, $275,900.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Mallory and Matthew Randall to Connor Todd, $200,500.
Joshua and Lisa McGinnis to Lisa McGinnis.
Julia, Laura, Timothy and Rodney Holum Jr. to Christine and Eric Loeding, $389,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Brave Holdings LLC, $108,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Victoria Gerrard to Alex Vang and Mee Xiong, $410,000.
Herbert and Rita Roberts to Lynn Hallemann and Mathew Rueger, $235,000.
Andrew and Jay Rasmussen to Ruth Mashak and Kenneth Simon, $195,000.