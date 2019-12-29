La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 29

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Ricky Boero estate to Joshua Wagner, 1321 Jackson St., $121,450.
Jeanette Gaynor to Emily and Paul Ehresmann, 1623 S. 31st Place, $209,900.
Kimberly and Michael Gavin to Matthew Gunderson, 1107 S. 11th St., $100,000.
Karen Kettelson to Austin and Richard Siewert, 1416 and 1418 Travis St., $95,500.
Joseph and Lois Baker to Glen and Susan Larson, 3307 Solaris Lane, $191,000.
David, Michael, Steven, Thomas, Timothy and William Craig, Patricia Crowley, Jean Cullen, Sandra Feyen, Chase Gentry, Judith Huerkamp, Catherine Hyldahl, Susan Nelson and Carol Rogowski to James Craig, 510 and 520 Loomis St., $100,000.
Patricia McCormick to James and Tracy Hanson, 422 Gillette St., $180,000.
Daniel and Shirley Abts to SA & DA Lang Rentals LLC, 518, 520, 524 and 526 Mississippi St. and 902 S. Sixth St.
Daniel and Shirley Abts to SA & DA Lang Rentals LLC, 514 Mississippi St.
Property Logic LLC to Great River Homes LLC, $35,000.
Cynthia and Kevin McLain to Losey West LLC, 3460, 3462, 3464, 3466, 3470, 3452, 3454, and 3458 Losey Blvd. S., $915,000.
Angela Gomez-Mendez to Shayla Hermanson, 3708 S. 33rd St.
Rochelle Hartman to Devin Benson and Michael Yager, 335 S. 22nd St., $142,900.
Joel Lahmayer to Daniel and Dawn Johnson, 1503 Jackson St., $230,000.
James Lasater to Chong Thao and Said Xiong, 1321 S. 29th St., $153,800.
Mary Carrigan to River City Properties LLC.
Srinivasa Chandana and Indira Reddy to Chelsea Hesselberg, 2923 S. 31st St., $124,900.
Kao and Xue Xiong to Sarah and Wayne Reynolds, 1726 Wood St., $114,900.
Patricia and Robert McLoone to Nadine and Steven Beezley, 201 S. 29th St., $249,900.
Barbara Kracklauer to Frances Lewis, $157,000.
Dustin and Kari Frost to Manette and Rodney Hall, 2522 S. 13th Place, $279,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Gerald Roob to Thomas and Vickie Ciokiewicz, 730 10th Ave. N., $40,000.
Brea and Isaac Grace to Kyle Larkin, 814 N. Sixth Ave., $192,900.
Audrey Nolte to Wayne Nolte, 457 Court Road.
Eldon Ostrem estate to Bradley Burke, 728 Braund St., $115,000.
Mary Luckeroth to Michelle Kleist, 1546 W. Young Drive, $282,000.
Beata and Roger Ostrovsky to Roger and Beata Ostrovsky Joint Revocable Trust, 1721 Snowflake Place.
Elinor Glennie to Susan and William Ilfrey, 1005 Fair Meadow Way, $475,000.
Onalaska Rentals LLC to Mendota Properties LLC, 803 and 805 Vilas St., $259,000.
Deepa Ovain and Prakasam Pradeep to Lori and Randy Williams, 1018 Aspen Valley Drive, $369,000.
Mindi Stolle to Mindi Stolle, 475 Coronado Circle.
First Free Church Inc. to Chapel at First Free Inc., 1960 and 1962 State Road 35.
Daniel and Yelena Wilkinson to Emily and Teresa Callinicos, 602 Gilster St., $193,000.
BANGOR
Lucy Springer Estate to Heather Parduhn, $118,400.
HOLMEN
FKKS Enterprises LLC to Jason Yahnke, $375,000.
Jason Yanke to TEK Rentals LLC.
Fred and Patricia Lexpona to Mary and Paul Robinson, $336,902.
Denice Carlson to Kime Sake, $179,900.
Tonia Wright to Bradley and Lauren Thompson, $305,917.
Holmen Hillcrest Rentals LLC to Daniel and Theresa Nelson.
Thorud Development LLC to Gretchen and Thomas Coleman, $48,900.
Carrie and Jason Herrmann to Jenna Dowiasch and Neil Merritt, $234,900.
ROCKLAND
Marie Betsinger to Carrie and James Schmitt, $105,000.
Towner Construction LLC to Valerie McClyman and Zachary Williams, $220,000.
Donna Bedessem to Roger Herken, $225,000.
WEST SALEM
EJH LLC to Pack N Pay LLC, $107,580.
TOWN OF BANGOR
La Crosse County to Village of Bangor.
TOWN OF BARRE
Christy Hamilton, Craig, Rainey, Randy and Tracy Walters to Debbie and Rainey Walters, $1,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
James Anderson to James and Juliann Anderson.
Victoria Miller to Christopher Miller.
Frederick Rogowski to Erna Brauer and Frederick Rogowski.
Carrigan Family Trust and Thieman Family Trust to River City Properties LLC.
Marie Schmidtknecht Revocable Trust to Dan Schmidtknecht, $100,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Dennis and Julie Storandt to Matthew and Melissa Knutson, $220,000.
Brian and Susan Haag to Brian Haag.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
James Price Jr. and Patricia Strittmater to Deanna Hall and Patricia Strittmater.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
KJ Paasch Properties LLC to Neshonoc Properties LLC, $38,000.
Isaac Bauer to Divine Timing LLC, $255,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Katherine Bjerke to Nicholas Bjerke.
Hansco LLC to Katherine and Nicholaus Hansen, $76,800.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Schafer Benjamin.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Michael Bristow to Emma Anderson.
Millicent and Shaun Lawson to Alan and Brenda Washburn, $197,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Joseph Hengel Sr. to Great River Homes LLC, $675,000.
Jeffrey and Leigha Saxton to Thomas and Tori Huber, $269,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Ronald and Jeanette Hammes Revocable Trust to Ever Changing Farms LLC, $520,000.