La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 13

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Mary Herber Estate to Daniel and William Herber, David and Lonnie Johnson, Jayne Johnson-Wing and Jennifer Vanmeter, 1617 and 1623 Moore St.

Gail Christiaansen and Craig Stoa to Craig Stoa, 518, 520 and 522 Eighth St. S., $100,300.

Nickolas and Valerie Tzavaras to Matthew Springer, 1234, 1236 and 1238 Redfield St., $135,000.

MaryGrace and Michael Horner to Anita Wood, 101 17th St. S., $375,000.

Laura Freit-Hammes and John Hammes to David Gorski Jr. and Amanda O’Hara, 1616 Jackson St., $174,900.

Jacob and Olivia Moths to Jacob and Olivia Moths, 1308 29th St. S.

RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC to Briana Harris, 531, 533 and 535 Main St., $425,000.

Dorothy Jeffery Trust to Dawn Jeffery, 2819 Brook Court.

City of La Crosse to Maggie Prom, 2526 East Ave. S.

Jordan Joling to Brittni and Jordan Joling, 3013 Lincoln Ave.

Anthony and Demetria Lackey to Haley and Tristan, 1510 Barlow St., $217,500.

Diane Frick, Darlene Kerska, Jeffery and Michael Reinhart to Debra and John Reinhart, 2806 Eastbrook Drive, $229,520.

Ronald and Frieda Nowland Trust to Gary and Laurie Bauer, 3112 Linden Drive, $231,000.

Chadd Heilman-Schmidt and Adam Schmidt-Heilman to Erin and Thomas Wuchina, 1403 28th St. S., $230,800.

Sandra Eckart Estate to Full Circle Investments LLC, 102 27th St. S., $41,000.

Cassie Bisek to GP LLC, 3544 East Ave. S., $131,000.

Todd Happel to Faith and Todd Happel, 605 Liberty St.

Bruce Wendling to Richard Bennett, 2611 and 2613 15th St. S., $230,000.

Harold Backlund to Harold Backlund and Alice McGuire-Backlund, 2218 11th Place S.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Audrey Gilmore to Becky Ideker, 633 11th Ave. N., $59,052.

Tracey Finck, David Gilmore and Judith Sather to Becky Ideker, 633 11th Ave. N., $140,948.

Cheryl and Stephen Loehr to Kim Woroch, 708 Well St., $340,000.

Preferred Development LLC to Coulee Homes LTD, 1447 Oak Forest Drive, $2,400.

Preferred Development LLC to Abigail and Paul Fuchsel, 1447 Oak Forest Drive, $1,270,000.

Diana Cannon to Dammon and Kathryn Kroll, 1112 Pine St., $325,000.

Brian Miranda to Leanne Miranda, 508 Ninth Ave. S.

Richard Howard Revocable Trust to Richard Howard Jr., 647 Fairway Creek Drive, $530,000.

Katsuri Children’s Trust to Moreland Arizona Properties LLC, 9364 State Road 16, $2,850,000.

BANGOR

Birdd Properties Inc. to Goehner Investments LLC, $2,160,000.

Jesse and Samantha Dickman to Brandon Dane, $320,000.

HOLMEN

KBE Homes LLC to Adam and Melissa Glahn, $427,500.

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Amy and Kevin Sadowski, $356,865.

Elmwood Partners Limited Partnership to Bratager Builders LLC, $118,800.

Tonia Wright to Eric and Janel Hall, $366,875.

Ashely and Scott Bausch to Julia and Matthew Durr, $383,000.

WEST SALEM

Jacob Johnson to Angela Kimball and Ernest Moyers Jr., $209,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Steven Herbst to J T Herbst, $32,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Dyanne Brudos and Roger Thornton to Dyanne Brudos Joint Revocable Trust and Roger Thornton Joint Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Tallie Kurlinkus to Kolt Hoagenson, $108,500.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Jean and Wayne Donley to Jean and Wayne Donley Trust.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Joseph and Sandra Kawatski to Joseph and Sandra Kawatski Revocable Trust.

Alan and Steven Bruha, Kathryn Karlsson and Carol Reed to Jane and Jon Olson, $250,000.

Michael Bruha Estate to Jane and Jon Olson, $160,500.

Shannon Carey to Emily Ellis-Onsager, $579,900.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Edward and Carol Bakalars Trust to M & JV Living Trust, $411,250.

Creekside Pub & Grill LLC to Magnolia Sunset Properties LLC, $565,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Gavaghan LLC to Heather and Jacob Shantz, $158,500.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Marvin Bakalars Revocable Trust to Gavin Rudiger, $310,000.

Kyle Kamperschroer and Amanda Larson to Richard Jun, $445,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

BNW Enterprises LLC to Elizabeth and Timothy Grindle, $306,000.

