La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Dennis and Indy Spindler to Indy and Jessica Spindler, 638 22nd St. N., $109,288.

Nesbitt Family Trust to Bonnie and James Nesbitt, 14 Copeland Ave.

Fleming Commercial Investments LLC to Colin and Jill Fleming, 1219 Adams St.

Peggy Heinz to Carranza Ventures LLC, 417 Jay St., $222,000.

Doug and Judith Harpenau to Frank and Heather Harpenau, 3105 Robin Hood Drive.

Charles and Susie Manske Joint Revocable Trust to Vanguard Valley LLC, 2006 Redfield St., $155,000.

Susan Mahlum to Susan Mahlum, 1917 14th St. S.

Susan Goodrich to John Goodrich Jr., 945 Green Bay St.

Dawn Fema, Sandra and Steven Wendling to Lopez V Inc, 404, 406, 408 and 410 Caledonia St., $350,000.

Caryn Henneman and Jade Moseti to Robert Biggs, 120 13th St. S., $270,000.

Shelly Kundy to Michael Fischer, 2204 16th St. S.

Terry Bartels Construction LLC to Hoffer LLC, 2023 and 2025 30th St. S., $263,000.

Fire Investments LLC to Forte Properties LLC, 136 Eighth St. S., $375,000.

Ricky Honeman to Kristi and Ricky Honeman, 4836 County Road B.

Molly Haugen to Allison and Trevor Hanson, Niklaus Ziegenbein, 1511 Jackson St., $170,000.

Craig & Wolf LLC to Metro Fibernet LLC, 143 Causeway Blvd., $550,000.

Joseph and Katie Poterucha to Seward LLC, 1304 Cass St., $1,125,000.

Dale Schroeder to Vickie Johnson, Rickie Schroeder and Mistie Smith, 620 Car St.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Robert Kollross Revocable Trust Agreement to Alexander and Lorraine Johnson, 834 Rolling Oaks Drive, $90,000.

Linda and Richard Seidel to RJ&R Rentals of La Crosse LLC, 626 and 628 Meier Lane, 675, 677, 701 and 703 Rolling Oaks Drive.

Kathryn and Steven Engber to Zoua Vue and Tom Xiong, 931 Green Bay St., $306,000.

HOLMEN

Moore & Moore Renovating and Construction Inc. to Lisa and Michael Schinke, $397,950.

Chifest Properties Holmen LLC to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, $16,216,667.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Jason Kleinsasser, $59,900.

Thorud Development LLC to Moore & Moore Renovating and Construction Inc., $51,900.

Jacqlynn and Lonnie Hauser to EEM Properties LLC, $217,500.

Thorud Development LLC to Borchert Exteriors LLC, $48,900.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Paul and Joan Schilling Revocable Trust to Andrea and Ryan Martin, $277,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Trudy Miller to Leroy and Tonia Nofsinger, $5,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Michael Solberg to Allen and Cheri Kjos, $67,500.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Randy Smith Estate to Roland Smith.

Kierra and Reese Babcock to Dylan Gappa and Caitlin Willette, $210,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Ronald Renner Estate to Susan Renner.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Thomas Siroin to Christine and Thomas Siroin.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Reinaldo Moreno to Julie Moreno.

Cheryl and Gregory Higgins to Crystal Seiler, $539,000.

Susan Goodrich to John Goodrich Jr.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Jeffrey Bjergum to Jeffrey Bjergum and Tiffany McGathy, $82,750.

Debra Barr, Cynthia, James and Robert Teale to Christine and Robert Ruud, $263,000.

Camgam Properties LLC to Chad and Danielle Bartelt, $255,000.

Christine and Robert Ruud to Samuel Rudd and Elizabeth Ziegler.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Daren and Jillian Hugo to Alexa and Christopher Lowry, $526,000.

Jami and Timothy Gerke to Susan Pielhop, $54,900.

