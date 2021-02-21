La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 21

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Mark Neely to Debra Kuntz, 2606 Shelby Road.
Barbara and Paul Lepsch to Jean Lepsch, 1720 Loomis St.
Ann and Richard Hanson to Higher House Properties LLC, 2016 21st Place S., $71,500.
Aaron Wickesberg to AMW Equities LLC, 3222 and 3224 29th Court S.
Aaron Wickesberg to AMW Equities LLC, 318, 1012 and 1014 Eighth St. S., 1410 State St., 1410 and 1412 Winnebago St., 714 and 716 Cass St.
Withrow Properties LLC to Ryan Withrow, 2024 and 2026 31st St. S., $243,300.
Robert Stigen to Daniel Koeppen, 2421 Hewitt St., $162,500.
Raye Harter to MWH LLC, 1415 Stoddard St.
Brandee Deering to Brandee Deering and Christopher Paulino, 1316 Market St., $76,500.
Sandra Schroeder to NRE Properties LLC, 419 Johnson St., $37,000.
Megan Larson to Kristopher Thingvold, 3430 Cliffside Drive.
Jim Wemette Estate to Ruth Gosse, 1113 13th St. S., $95,000.
Eric and Sue Guth to Hoesley Brothers Properties LLC, 1011 20th St. S., $180,000.
School House Holdings LLC and State & West LLC to Double Tap Ventures LLC, 625 12th St. N., 202 West Ave. N., $2,070,375.
Property Investment Corp. to City of La Crosse, 1221 La Crosse St.
Cory and Jennifer Lorenz to Amos Washington Jr., 1427 Loomis St., $169,000.
Brody and Cole Hackbarth to Adam Carty, 795 22nd St. N., $164,000.
James Coon to Robin Palmer, 1703 Wood St. and 1221 Rublee St., $53,700.
Robin Palmer to James Coon, 1702 and 1704 Loomis St., $108,500.
Steven Hysel to Zink Property Management LLC, 1208, 1210 and 1206 Logan St., 1350 George St., $150,000.
Chad and Crystal Kuhnke to City of La Crosse, 4430 Mormon Coulee Road.
City of La Crosse to Great Lakes Cheese of La Crosse Wisconsin Inc.
Barbara Ulrich to Garth and Sheila Bendel, 3174 29th Court S.
Terry Dikeman to Andrew and Rachal Dikeman, 2232 George St.
John and Valerie Schmieder to John and Valerie Schmieder Trust Agreement, 923 and 927 Cameron Ave.
Donald Chernick and Sheriff La Crosse County to Sonny Eisenhuth, 508 Eighth St. S., $36,000.
PE Rentals LLC to James Wille, 1222, 1218, 1220 and 1224 Seventh St. S., $279,000.
Adams Street Inc. to Riverland Capital LLC, 1202 and 1200 11th St. S. and 1020 Adams St., $205,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Walter Tate III to Kari Nelson and Walter Tate III, 1085 Lauderdale N.
Thomas Sacksteder Estate to Eagles Aloft Ministries Inc., 1308 Fourth Ave. N., $294,900.
Ryan Harvey to Ryan Harvey and Chelsea Pavolich, 414 Second Ave. N.
James and Julie Peschges to Abigail Peschges, 1712 Franklin St.
Coulee Golf Bowl Inc. to City of Onalaska, 100 Green Coulee Road.
2JJS LLC to Danielle and Scott Herdeman, 517 11th Ave. S., $235,000.
BANGOR
Andrew and Sherie Grass to Grass Rentals LLC.
HOLMEN
Kathryn and Ronald Johnson to Kathryn Johnson Revocable Trust.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $58,000.
ROCKLAND
Jacob, Kathleen, Kyle, Merrick, Terrence and Timothy Beron and Jennifer Lockman to Small Town Rentals LLC, $475,000.
Small Town Rentals LLC to Christina and Ryan Marx, $204,000.
WEST SALEM
Anita and Gary Osgood to James Austin, $259,000.
Clark and Martha Burdick to Clark and Martha Burdick Irrevocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Benjamin Herricks to Ashley and Benjamin Herricks.
Charles and Toni Holter to Jeff and Julie Blakeman, $60,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Nadezda Vildanova and Erik Zink to Brent Hicke and Laurie Schroeder, $227,000.
David Howe to Scott Gartner, $34,700.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
David Rucker to Ryan Rucker, $105,000.
Marianne Pittman Estate to Galen Pittman.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
James Schlichenmeyer to James and Nancy Schlichenmeyer.
Linda Levendoski to Town of Hamilton.
Gary and Vicki Clements to Gary and Vicki Clements Trust Agreement.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Callie and Jonathan Hanks to David Blom, $460,000.
Leroy Wannemuehler to Mark and Nancy Wannemuehler.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Andrew and Kayla Barnhardt to Kelly Dianis, $315,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Gavaghan LLC to Wilson Family Trust Agreement, $87,500.
Gavaghan LLC to Alison and Chester Doering III, $95,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Davit and Phtsamorn Veng, $99,000.
JAG Real Estate Investments LLC to Ethan Jerue, $179,000.
Inez, Mary and Timothy Severson to Erin Donlin and Robert Tenwinkel, $580,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Gerald Kendhammer to Amy Marsolek and Jamie Schrader.
Andrew and Lindsay Nevitt to Austin Siewert, $335,000.
Jeremy Gonyo to Jeremy Gonyo and Heather Struver-Gonyo.
Gabriel and Megan Marsh to Maria and Carlos Astorga, $125,000.
Allen Leske Estate to Joan, Mark and Paul Leske.
Todd Guentner and Rene Jacobs-Guentner to Angela and John Dagendesh, $300,000.