La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 27

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Bonnie and James Nesbitt to Vickie and John Schindler Jr., 14 Copeland Ave. $300,000.

Marcella Ellison to Xin Jian Li and Rong Liu, 2502 15th St. S., $152,000.

John Gillies to Jean Brady-Gillies and John Gillies, 1206 11th St. S.

Mark Grosch to Lynn and Mark Grosch, 1911 21st St. S.

Diane and William Bosshard to Kara and Steven Holm, 600 29th St. S., $460,000.

Jean and Sigurd Gundersen III to Gundersen Family Revocable Trust.

Bianca Basten and Christopher Zachar to Jasmine Buettner and Grant Coleman, 2011 Weston St., $206,000.

Rose Kolden to Brett Sawyer Properties LLC, 620 10th St. N., $132,900.

Angela Carollo to Theilen Enterprises LLC, 1328 George St., $183,000.

Steven Cleveland to Brady Cleveland, 4024 Old Town Hall Road.

William Coleman to Sarah Coleman, 4440 33rd Court St.

Edward and Teresa Becker to Edward and Teresa Becker, 2513 26th St. S.

Edward and Teresa Becker to ET Bluffview LLC, 1223 21st St. S.

David McDonald to Angela Petersen-McDonald to Brandon and Katie Olson, 2804 Jordan Place, $350,000.

Adelaide and Clement Bott to Ruth Hicks, 1517 St. S.

Kimberly Kramer and Kelly Veglahn to Cynthia and Glenn Allen, 927 Green Bay St., $170,000.

Joseph Zink to Maywood LLC, 1602 and 1604 Mississippi St., $215,000.

Daron Householder to Lopez V Inc, 913 and 915 Tyler St., $129,900.

Marc and Elizabeth Ranger Revocable Trust to Katie Hansen and Jesse Steinhoff, 1531 Prospect St., $144,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Kenneth and Robin Tschumper to ENLY LLC, 540 Third Ave. N., $155,000.

Robert Shaw Jr. to Kristin Moore, 536 Flint St., $200,900.

Jason and Jolynn Scandrol, La Crosse County Sheriff to Truist Bank, 441 Larkspur Lane E.

Scott Hobson to Ernest Padgett, 300 Ninth Ave. S., $60,000.

Daniel Herber, David and Lonnie Johnson, Jayne Johnson-Wing, Jennifer Vanmeter to William Herber, 1617 and 1623 Moore St., $189,520.

Judith Rockwood to Automotive Enterprises LLC, $625,000.

Donald Mullikin Estate to Vincent Mailey and Jennifer Neuhaus, 620 Gilster St., $256,200.

La Crosse County to State of Wisconsin DOT.

Rita and James Murphy Sr. to Taylor Baldwin, 745 Redwood St., $220,000.

HOLMEN

Matthew Honer to Sarah Honer.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Carolyn Greene and Lucas Morrissey, $74,900.

Patricia and Scott Marshall to Marshall Family Irrevocable Trust.

Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Dillion Becker, $260,000.

JR Sand Lake LLC to Amanda and Joel Ziehme, $78,000.

Susan Davey and Lemuel Genovese to Hannah and Joel Taft, $326,000.

McCathie Investments LLC to Leroy's Custom Flooring LLC, $59,900.

WEST SALEM

Terry Wiemerslage Revocable Trust to Geralyn and Tony Nowak, $325,000.

Linda Williams to Graciela Engen, $255,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Christina and Olaf Mathison III to LASA Farms LLP.

LASA Farms LLP to Small Town Rentals LLC, $1,000,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Patti Fellenz to Michael Fellenz.

Meghan Finch to Darren Kinder, $89,500.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC to Jerrid McDaniel, $230,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

VRMTG Asset Trust to David Evenson, $145,500.

Debra and Thomas Wallerich to Thomas and Debra Wallerich Joint Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF MEDARY

M&C Steingraeber Trust to Carolyn and Mark Steingraeber Sr.

Carolyn and Mark Steingraeber Sr. to Carolyn and Mark Steingraeber Sr.

Richard Staff to Property Preservation Inc., $350,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Jonathon Gerdes to Jonathon and Stacy Gerdes.

Macy Malin to Kelli Lyon, $235,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Thomas Kabat to Jennifer Dorn.

Cyrowski Revocable Trust to Cheryl Holt.

ALT Investments LLC to George Lough II and Cheryl Purdue, $261,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Brad and Johnathan Forsting to Ashley and Tyler Zietlow, $130,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.