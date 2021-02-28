La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 28

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Brenna and Michael Starch to Jamie and Joseph Schloegel, Isaiah Williams, 2131 Adams St., $139,900.

Aimee and Anthony Arbanas to Gregory and Heather Graff, 1040 28th St. S., $240,000.

Carolyn and Fred Buehler to Jean Lydon, 3180 26th St. S., $170,000.

Jane Swanson to Ying Xiong, 819 Gillette St., $40,000.

Betty Pataska Estate to Elizabeth and Joel Sonntag, $175,000.

RTLJ Enterprises LLC to Anthony and Michelle Nehring, 1411 Weston St., $85,000.

Jennifer Nordeen, Laura Pryor, Catherine and Arnold Swartz III to Daniel and Niccole Holter, 119 and 121 Seventh St. N., $295,000.

Jeanne and William Beeler to Paul Brieske Revocable Trust and Milton McMillen Revocable Trust, $550,000.

Eric Iverson Estate to Hildie McIntyre,2656 15th St. S., $72,550.

Chandra and Roger Cox, Sheriff La Crosse County to Marine Credit Union, 720 Division St.