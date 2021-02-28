La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 28

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brenna and Michael Starch to Jamie and Joseph Schloegel, Isaiah Williams, 2131 Adams St., $139,900.
Aimee and Anthony Arbanas to Gregory and Heather Graff, 1040 28th St. S., $240,000.
Carolyn and Fred Buehler to Jean Lydon, 3180 26th St. S., $170,000.
Jane Swanson to Ying Xiong, 819 Gillette St., $40,000.
Betty Pataska Estate to Elizabeth and Joel Sonntag, $175,000.
RTLJ Enterprises LLC to Anthony and Michelle Nehring, 1411 Weston St., $85,000.
Jennifer Nordeen, Laura Pryor, Catherine and Arnold Swartz III to Daniel and Niccole Holter, 119 and 121 Seventh St. N., $295,000.
Jeanne and William Beeler to Paul Brieske Revocable Trust and Milton McMillen Revocable Trust, $550,000.
Eric Iverson Estate to Hildie McIntyre,2656 15th St. S., $72,550.
Chandra and Roger Cox, Sheriff La Crosse County to Marine Credit Union, 720 Division St.
Jennifer and Marcus Zettler to Michelle Stauder, 1609 Mississippi St., $165,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
City of Onalaska to Abbey Court Apartments LLC, 2169 Abbey Road.
Gary Arenz to Gary and Patricia Arenz, 1576 Young Drive E.
Brandon Aspenson to Brandon and Sarah Aspenson, 2412 Franklin St.
Veryl Myrup to Sara George, $299,900.
Janet and Lawrence Kent to Jill and Ryan Roesler, $70,000.
Paul Brieske and Milton McMillen to Paul Brieske Revocable Trust and Milton McMillen Revocable Trust, 251 Mason St.
Time Enterprise Inc. to Morries Onalaska Chevrolet Cadillac RE LLC, 531 Theater Road, $5,800,000.
Dustin and Kristi Schreiner to Jeremy and Sarah Scarlet, 630 10th Court, $273,000.
BANGOR
Annie Piske to Annie Piske Irrevocable Living Trust.
HOLMEN
ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Mastercraft Homes Inc., $60,000.
Cody Teslow to Bethia and Cody Teslow.
Rosewood Development of Holmen to Bratager Builders LLC, $159,800.
Emily Aliesch and Joshua Swanson to Vince Heal and Natesa Nagalingam-Heal, $320,000.
Nicole Halvorson Revocable Trust to Cynthia Passow, $239,900.
John Herrmann Estate to Luke and Monica Anderson, $150,000.
WEST SALEM
Todd Seefeldt to Tina Seefeldt.
Gerald and Janice Seeger to Douglas Steiger, $146,500.
Time Enterprise Inc. to Morries West Salem K RE LLC, $1,700,000.
Daniel Odenbach to LAX Properties A LLC.
LAX Properties A LLC to Jessica and Matthew Gobel, $180,000.
Lena Amundson to Paula Jolivette and Alejandro Llanos, $170,000.
Greenfield Addition LLC to Dorothy and Jeff McClintock, $69,850.
TOWN OF BARRE
Bostwick Valley Mobilehome Park Inc. to La Crosse County.
C&O Farms LLC to Elizabeth and Kent Gabrielsen.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Zachary Corbett to Taylor and Zachary Corbett.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Karla, Robert and Timothy Weihrouch to Ronald and Sherry Galvin.
Ronald and Sherry Galvin to Marsha and David Matthews Jr., $216,000.
Carroll and Lynn Farnam Joint Revocable Trust to Alecia Gende and Anthony Loecke, $630,228.
Robert Sbraggia to Anthony and Robert Sbraggia.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Ronald Houser to R&S Development LLC, $50,000.
Nicole Stumlin to Jeffery and Nicole Stumlin.
Barbara Theis to Barbara and John Theis.
Jacob and Kelsie Miller to Alyssa and Andrew Cleaver, $275,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Christopher and Sara Miller to Lisa Halverson and Hana Moga, $203,500.
Jason Dove to Kyle Cross and Jasmyn Her, $221,650.
Karen Olson to Mitchel Benish and Kimberly Walters, $232,000.
Gavaghan LLC to A&E Trust, $94,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
La Crosse Trust to Robert Gunnink and Miriam Olson.
Nicole and Patrick Biondo to Joshua and Nedra Blietz, $649,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Marlene and Thomas Newburg to Hundtlands LLC.