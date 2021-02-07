La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 7

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Martin Anderson and Renee Stolpa to Alex Hansen, 2141 Redfield St., $167,500.
Brenda and Mark Warren to Mark and Brenda Warren Trust, 3153 Losey Blvd. S.
George and Pamela Griffith Joint Revocable Trust to George Griffith, 1330 Nakomis Ave.
George Griffith to George Griffith 2020 Irrevocable Trust, 1330 Nakomis Ave.
Nathan Vanko to 1311 Trust, 1311 Charles St., $80,000.
Alina and Sergiu Bene to Meagan Koepnick and Jared Szabo, 2971 Losey Blvd. S., $232,000.
Bradley Baerwaldt to CB Property Management LLC, 2810 and 2812 Onalaska Ave.
Victor Garness Estate to Bryan and Peggy Garness, Gayle Zakrajsek, 1739 30th St. S.
Dustin Honeck to Cody Kenyon and Amber Wood, 1218 Losey Blvd S., $171,000.
Sylvia Benson to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 418 10th St. N., $74,000.
PE Rentals LLC to Zink Property Management LLC, 1342 George St., $88,000.
Ross Herdina to Jamie and Ross Herdina, 502 Hood St.
Water Place One LLC to MKT Trust, 615 Pettibone Pointe Way, $677,500.
Kristine Linero and Andres Linero-Quintero to Adam Hess, 818 19th St. S., $130,000.
Cindy Helke and Kathryn Watson to Donald Dare and Lynn Miller, 2908 Highland St., $93,333.
Alma and Peter Kohnert to Kay and Robert Davis, 2622 Eastbrook Drive, $30,000.
June and Michael Kohnert to Kay and Robert Davis, 2636 Eastbrook Drive, $30,000.
Gregory Oldenburg to Alan, Gregory and Kristin Oldenburg, 2809 Leonard St., $130,000.
Joseph Klingbeil to Benjamin Neumann, 209 Copeland Ave., $21,000.
Adam and Morgan Miemietz to Vanessa Wall, 4021 Riverview Drive, $177,000.
Mark Vonruden to Vonruden Holdings LLC, 1908 and 1906 Hyde Ave.
Larry Jankowski and Roxanne Lenarz to Jeanne Baures, 424 Gillette St., $215,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC, 200 Mason St.
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC, 1016 Kristy Lane.
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC, 1014 Kristy Lane.
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC, 1010 Kristy Lane.
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC, 1008 Kristy Lane.
Sylvia Boma to Heather Pfaff, 912 12th Ave. S., $99,000.
David and Theresa Lee to D T Lee Onalaska LLC, 1016 and 1018 Terrace Drive.
Carey Shilts to Joy Fielding, 1217 Wilson St., $192,000.
CADC Investments LLC to Dale Brott, 2137 Sand Lake Road.
Dale Brott to All Things Holdings LLC, 2137 Sand Lake Road.
James Wilde to J. Wilde Investments 3 LLC.
James Wilde to J. Wilde Investments 4 LLC, 1535 and 1537 Franklin St.
Amanda Fehr and Tina Peek to Zink Property Management LLC, 516 and 514 Bluebird Court, $190,000.
Tami Saley-Starr and Michael Starr to Elizabeth and Nikolas Johnson, 1912 Main St. E., $248,000.
VSC Corp to F&W Holdings LLC, 1844 Main St. E., $895,000.
BANGOR
Curt Fossum to Olix LLC, $131,500.
Charles and Judith Wamsley to Andrew and Sherie Grass, $80,000.
HOLMEN
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC.
Troy Hartman to Hartman Properties LLC.
Pheng Vang and Mee Xiong to Jack and Nhia Chang, $245,000.
All Thing Storage LLC to Dale Brott.
Dale Brott to All Things Holdings LLC.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $61,900.
David Johnson and Catherine Pedretti-Johnson to Anthony and Wendy Watkins, $269,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Alex and Katti Bode, $48,900.
Mark Smith to David Johnson and Catherine Pedretti-Johnson, $333,500.
Premier Holmen Locust 1 LLC to Thomas Wright.
Thomas Wright to CS Holmen Locust II LLC.
Thomas Wright to CD Holmen Locust II LLC.
TOWN OF BARRE
Barre Meadows LLC to Lee Schwier, $250,000.
Marcus and Sarah Schmitz to La Crosse County.
Valerie Young to Michael Young.
TOWN OF BURNS
Robbie, Ronald and Sara Tenner to Adam Meyers, $12,500.
James Gasper to Sarah and Wayne Reynolds, $1,800.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Melanie and Michael Banks to Debbie Hubert-Roellich and Paul Roellich, $159,900.
Zink Property Management LLC to Michael Berry, $200,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Carroll and Lynn Farnam I Joint Revocable Trust to Gary and Rebecca Stutts, $35,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Schams Survivors Trust to Scott and Tracy Servais, $750,000.
McKarns Brothers LLC to Coulee Tire LLC, $60,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Shannon Carey to Wanda and William Green, $439,900.
Hidden Prairie LLC to Kristina and Ryan Granger, $84,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Michael Belliveau to Michael Belliveau and Rebecca Gierszewski, $15,150.
Emma Goldbeck to Benjamen Goldbeck.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Holly and Steven Keating to Lynn and Ryan Wolle, $84,900.
Walter Knudson to Connie and Walter Knudson.
James Wilde to J. Wilde Investments 2 LLC.
James Wilde to J. Wilde Investments 1 LLC.
Alderson Joint Revocable Trust to Ashley and Eric Alderson.
Ashley and Eric Alderson to E&A Legacy LLC.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Jacob Spirer to Elizabeth Spirer.
Jason and Jean Thompson to Brent and Erin Fredenrich, $319,900.