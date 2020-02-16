You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 16
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 16

From the La Crosse County public records: Building permits, property transfers and marriages series
The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Margaret Kramer to Dennis and Dustin Kramer, 1312 S. Seventh St.

Kelly and Matthew Omernik to Matthew Omernik, 5275 Creekside Place.

Daniel Hillebrand to Sterling Lieder, 1503 Wood St., $159,900.

Kristy Knoble and Jeremy Weber to Lance Dechant, 308 Copeland Ave., $168,000.

Hub on 6th LLC to Sheree Williams, 415 Sixth St. N., $182,500.

Charles and Connie O’Connor to Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services Inc., 1413 Sixth St. S., $500,000.

Amy and Bradley Olson to Olson Opportunities LLC, 2231 Kanes St.

Goehner Investments LLC to Arizona Rentals LLC, 524 and 526 Sixth St. S., 529 Ferry St., $300,000.

Phillip and Rhonda Wurster to Benjamin Wolff, 2253 14th St. S., $113,900.

Terry Bartels Construction LLC to Black River Investment Properties LLC, 2237 Liberty St., $115,000.

Clarkin Credit Shelter Trust and Loretta Clarkin Survivors Trust to Linda Mettille, 625 Ninth St. N.

Amy Leclaire to Phase Two Properties LLC, 1522 and 1524 Charles St.

Nou Xiong to Joel and Kelsie Whited, 727 George St., $45,000.

Erika and Gretchen Revie, Ingrid Revie-Marshal to Gregory Marshal and Ingrid Revie-Marshall, 2415 Loomis St., $79,334.

Karen Arentz and William Miller to Tanner Roach, 1323 Travis St., $148,000.

Andrew Heyes to Ben Lepke, 1009 Johnson St., $95,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Alleck and Holly Olerud to Devin Thorson, 411 Crestwood Lane, $249,000.

Donna Kretschmer to Bradley and Tannis King, 1411 William Drive, $273,500.

Krin and Peter Krause to Jeffrey and Patricia Lokken, 251 Mason St., $160,000.

BANGOR

Tammy Marr to Lisa and Mark Tallman, $209,900.

HOLMEN

Shirley Sjuggerud Estate to Kimberly Rochester, Randall and Ryan Sjuggerud.

WEST SALEM

Kristine Kinder to Kristine Kinder Revocable Trust, 301 and 303 Driftwood St.

TOWN OF BARRE

Trudy Miller to Jeannette and Laurence Schams, $275,000.

Alex and Rhonda Hanifl to Jeannette and Laurence Schams, $52,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

River City Properties LLC to Christine Severson, $249,100.

Andrea and Sean Mueller to Chad Longway, $175,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Rebecca and Troy Stayton to Nicholas and Samantha Sinotte, $186,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the United States of America to Gregory and Lauri Theisen.

Debra and Glen Kreibich to Glen and Debra Kreibich Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Robert Lunke Revocable Trust to Robert Lunke.

Robert Lunke to Robert Lunke Revocable Trust.

Lindsey and Shane Stuhr to Carrie and Haakon Folkedahl, $300,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Kathryn Ellis to 507 Capital LLC, Robert Dagendesh, Deeanna Erdman, and Kimberly, Richard, Jared, Jaymeson and Jeffrey Ward, $37,400.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Lorin and Mary Lewis to Kathryn and Paul Gunderson.

Bradley and Tannis King to Kali Blomberg and Bryan Schroeder, $216,900.

Brian and Patricia Kiesling to Shawn and Susanne Novak, $272,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Martina Chamberlain to Leslie and Susie Reimer, $473,000.

Ranae and Tyler Herman to Steven Hundt, $86,000.

