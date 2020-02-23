You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 23
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Jason Molzahn and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to MR Cooper and Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2108 Sunrise Drive.

Thomas and Tracey Albrecht to Ruth Lundi, 1238 Market St., $145,000.

Ross Nordmeyer to Ashley Nordmeyer, 2140 Farnam St.

Amy Knudtson to Amy and Kevin Knudtson, 626 S. 20th St.

Timothy Blank to Timothy Blank and Jane Zanter, 2117 George St.

Colin and Jill Fleming to Matthew and Sarah Lichtenwald, 1239 Winnebago St., $179,900.

Dolores Marusarz to Daniel Murphy, 1303 Farnam St., $135,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

James Halter Estate to Jeffrey and Paul Halter, 301 Horman Blvd.

Patricia Maley to Jaclyn and Mikkel Dunnum, 127 Fairway Court, $245,000.

Jennifer and Michael Hanson to Ann and Terry Sanders, 1000 and 1002 Terrace Drive, $216,500.

Jessica Mayer to Cynthia Bussian, 1339 Lauderdale Place, $173,000.

Deborah and Edward Pisarik to Angela Pisarik, 1508 Cliffview Ave.

Timothy Culp and Sheriff La Crosse County to Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V., 1707 Hickory St.

WI Development LLC to EJ Technology Holdings LLC, 560 Lester Ave., $915,000.

Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition to Onalaska Rentals LLC, 509 Riders Club Road, $215,000.

Kevin and Nadine Currier to Angela Koehler, 208 N. 15th Ave., $120,000.

Donald and Lois Rudolph Revocable Living Trust to Donald Pedretti, 708 Hanson Court, $210,000.

BANGOR

Ann Thicke to Kurt Thicke, $100,000.

HOLMEN

La Crosse County to Jenbrat Properties LLC.

Alissa and Kristopher Haines and Linsay Hagar, $250,000.

Erin Solomon to Caleb and Kelsey Erickson, $190,000.

Gloria and Harold Hutson to Heather Kamrowski, $184,000.

S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Tonia Wright, $89,800.

S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Berger Plumbing LLC, $49,900.

WEST SALEM

Karl Kemnitz and Bonnie Trapp to Cassandra Kingston, $214,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Patrick Clements to Alana and Sean Clements, $20,000.

Anne and Kurt Dillard to Christopher and Denise Meyer, $357,900.

TOWN OF BURNS

Lasa Farms LLP to Christina and Olaf Mathison III, $74,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Cameron and Nicole Bautch to Kimberly and Timothy Galles, $240,000.

Sonja Neubauer to Lakeshore Drive Condominiums LLC.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Theodore Miller to Miller Scrap Iron & Steel Co. Inc.

Miller Scrap Iron & Steel co. Inc. to Harbor Station LLC, $110,061.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Evelyn Miller Estate to Trent Glendenning, $292,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Jonathan Bryant and Trevor Coorough, $80,000.

Thomas and Vickie Ciokiewicz to Stan Danner, $145,000.

David and Kimberly Turchan to Jennifer and Travis Waller, $315,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Harlan Fernholz Estate to Jessica and Scott Neumann, $171,000.

Stephanie Hover-Searles to Stephanie hover-Searles and William Searles.

Jason and Mellanie Ferguson to Amanda and Timothy Mitchell Jr., $270,000.

Emily and Shaun Oliver to Emily and Shaun Oliver.

Cristina Meagher to Matthew Campbell, $135,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Richard Masrud Revocable Trust to Julie Marthaler.

Mark Olson to Perianne Olson.

Cedar Valley Estates LLC to Robert Mini, $159,750.

Alma and Kevin Boland to Alma and Kevin Boland.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Cletus and Bonnie Servais Revocable Trust to John Clements and Brittany Zinnel, $499,000.

