La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 23

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jason Molzahn and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to MR Cooper and Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 2108 Sunrise Drive.
Thomas and Tracey Albrecht to Ruth Lundi, 1238 Market St., $145,000.
Ross Nordmeyer to Ashley Nordmeyer, 2140 Farnam St.
Amy Knudtson to Amy and Kevin Knudtson, 626 S. 20th St.
Timothy Blank to Timothy Blank and Jane Zanter, 2117 George St.
Colin and Jill Fleming to Matthew and Sarah Lichtenwald, 1239 Winnebago St., $179,900.
Dolores Marusarz to Daniel Murphy, 1303 Farnam St., $135,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
James Halter Estate to Jeffrey and Paul Halter, 301 Horman Blvd.
Patricia Maley to Jaclyn and Mikkel Dunnum, 127 Fairway Court, $245,000.
Jennifer and Michael Hanson to Ann and Terry Sanders, 1000 and 1002 Terrace Drive, $216,500.
Jessica Mayer to Cynthia Bussian, 1339 Lauderdale Place, $173,000.
Deborah and Edward Pisarik to Angela Pisarik, 1508 Cliffview Ave.
Timothy Culp and Sheriff La Crosse County to Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V., 1707 Hickory St.
WI Development LLC to EJ Technology Holdings LLC, 560 Lester Ave., $915,000.
Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition to Onalaska Rentals LLC, 509 Riders Club Road, $215,000.
Kevin and Nadine Currier to Angela Koehler, 208 N. 15th Ave., $120,000.
Donald and Lois Rudolph Revocable Living Trust to Donald Pedretti, 708 Hanson Court, $210,000.
BANGOR
Ann Thicke to Kurt Thicke, $100,000.
HOLMEN
La Crosse County to Jenbrat Properties LLC.
Alissa and Kristopher Haines and Linsay Hagar, $250,000.
Erin Solomon to Caleb and Kelsey Erickson, $190,000.
Gloria and Harold Hutson to Heather Kamrowski, $184,000.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Tonia Wright, $89,800.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Berger Plumbing LLC, $49,900.
WEST SALEM
You have free articles remaining.
Karl Kemnitz and Bonnie Trapp to Cassandra Kingston, $214,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Patrick Clements to Alana and Sean Clements, $20,000.
Anne and Kurt Dillard to Christopher and Denise Meyer, $357,900.
TOWN OF BURNS
Lasa Farms LLP to Christina and Olaf Mathison III, $74,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Cameron and Nicole Bautch to Kimberly and Timothy Galles, $240,000.
Sonja Neubauer to Lakeshore Drive Condominiums LLC.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Theodore Miller to Miller Scrap Iron & Steel Co. Inc.
Miller Scrap Iron & Steel co. Inc. to Harbor Station LLC, $110,061.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Evelyn Miller Estate to Trent Glendenning, $292,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jonathan Bryant and Trevor Coorough, $80,000.
Thomas and Vickie Ciokiewicz to Stan Danner, $145,000.
David and Kimberly Turchan to Jennifer and Travis Waller, $315,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Harlan Fernholz Estate to Jessica and Scott Neumann, $171,000.
Stephanie Hover-Searles to Stephanie hover-Searles and William Searles.
Jason and Mellanie Ferguson to Amanda and Timothy Mitchell Jr., $270,000.
Emily and Shaun Oliver to Emily and Shaun Oliver.
Cristina Meagher to Matthew Campbell, $135,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Richard Masrud Revocable Trust to Julie Marthaler.
Mark Olson to Perianne Olson.
Cedar Valley Estates LLC to Robert Mini, $159,750.
Alma and Kevin Boland to Alma and Kevin Boland.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Cletus and Bonnie Servais Revocable Trust to John Clements and Brittany Zinnel, $499,000.