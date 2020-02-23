La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 23

Our refrigerators see a lot of turnover, which can make them one of the most difficult places in the house to organize. If you’ve ever opened the door to a funky smelling head of broccoli, you also know it’s one of the most important spots to keep tidy. An organized refrigerator doesn’t just make cooking a breeze—it can also cut down on food waste and grocery costs. Here are 4 gadgets to help you hack your fridge.