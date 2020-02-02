La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Feb. 2

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County.
By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Christine Graham to Denise and Thomas Smith, 412 Gillette St., $207,000.
Gregory Nekoli to Garrett Graff, 2517 Hewitt St., $127,000.
Babb Real Estate LLC to Matthew Teachout, 1488 Redfield St., $115,000.
Nou Xiong to Boon and Lee Xiong, 1212 Logan St., $30,000.
Jan Artley and Steven Bassett to Brandon Scott, 1213 Charles St., $107,000.
John Hoefer to Alicia Hansen, 2240 S. 15th St., $135,000.
Janis Jolly, Joshua Miner and Meredith Thomsen to Lexi Schroeder, 621 S. 20th St., $135,000.
Inland Development LTD LLP to John and Sharon Evenstad, 2231 Enterprise Ave.
John and Sharon Evenstad to Inland Development Inc., 2231 Enterprise Ave.
Michael Pavela Estate to Kristen Pavela, 2722 Shelby Road.
Linda Nelson to Gretchen Linzmeier, 3061 S. 31st St., $205,000.
Maplewood Dental Building LLC to Maxin LLC, 2830 Darling Court, $290,000.
Theresa Knothe to Theresa Knothe Revocable Trust, 3304 Glendale Ave.
Gohner Investments I LLC to Arizona Rentals LLC, 1511 and 1513 Kanes St., $195,000.
Gary Weigel to Rita Deniger, 2831 N. Richard Drive.
Carmen Duresky to Carmen Duresky and Thomas Kamrowski, 619 S. 22nd St., $65,850.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jeffrey and Pamela Wozney to Michael Wolfert, 1517 Johnson St., $279,000.
Stone Point Properties LLC to Kimberly Johnson, 1914 Franklin St., $165,000.
Marie Turk to Heather Nisely, Laura Tulius and Jarrod Turk, 1224 La Crosse St.
Cathy Groves and Otto Stellner to Amee and Vanton Thao, 614 N. 11th Ave., $195,000.
HOLMEN
Ping and Xinxi Lu to Kristen Freier, $241,000.
Nicole Craig and Brent Schwark to Nicole Craig, $115,900.
WCI Investments LLC to Helgeson Properties LLC, $260,000.
Mary and Thomas Young to James Young.
TOWN OF BARRE
Lynn and Michael Lenz to Lynn and Michael Lenz.
Arlyss Schomberg Family Trust to Kristin and Mark Schomberg, $125,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Peter Kohlmann to Richard Bedessem, $90,000.
Arndt Family Farm Trust to Dale and Dan Arndt and Laurie Houle.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jane Harrison to Andrea Gohman and Jeffrey and Sarah Harrison.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Steven Freng to Andrew Freng.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Merlin Lenser to Jamie Lenser.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Aben Farms LLC to Logan Aleckson, $220,000.
Aben Farms LLC to Chase Aleckson, $124,000.
Jenna and Michael Grant to Andrew and Rachel Vik, $279,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
John and Linda Carroll to Stephanie and Travis Rae, $45,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
James and Vicki Cordes to Nickolus Michel, $33,000.
Erin and Nicholas Hillesheim to David and Marsha Matthews, $295,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
George and Jean Snodgrass to Jeffrey and Therese Nelson, $329,900.
Eugene and Mark Williams to Michael Goergen, $240,000.
James and Jane Harrison to Jeffrey and Sarah Harrison.