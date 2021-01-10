La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 10

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Austin Siewert to Big Fish Investments LLC, 1421 and 1423 20th St. S.
Diana and Jason Schuldt to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 2527 Wood St., $95,000.
Gregory and Sheri Starch to Woodruff Properties LLC, 3441 Mormon Coulee Road, $192,600.
Gregory and Sheri Starch to Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, $107,400.
Mark Miller Properties LLC to Riverland Rentals LLC, 1015, 1017, 1019 and 1021 Eighth St. S., $216,200.
Daniel Estep and Amy Olson to Barbara and Gregory Grob, 1024 Cass St., $350,000.
David Price to Jeffrey and Kendra Walz, 1144 Losey Blvd. S., $197,500.
Brian and Erica Bessert to Sandra and Todd Graves, 1118 13th St. S., $181,000.
Emily and Marcos Fredrick to Denim Jochimsen and Stephen Spear, 1502 Loomis St., $194,000.
Douglas and Shannon Muenzenberger to Patricia Eckdale and Randy Purdy, 1912 20th St. S., $200,000.
La Crosse Subsidiary LLC to CBDC 2020 LLC, 1800 Gillette St. and 1901, 1903 and 1905 St. James St., $22,500,000.
JBS Property Management LLC to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 511 and 513 Mississippi St., $177,000.
Hogwarts LLC to Rebecca Chaouki and Derrick Foss, 2402 13th St. S., $365,000.
Stephanie Guth to Bradie Suhr, 2114 East Ave. S., $149,900.
Kayla and Kyle Jasek to Stoney Nagel, 2532 Loomis St., $145,000.
Kathy Miller to Lisa Alt-Miller and Thomas Miller, 2007 and 2009 13th St. S., $200,000.
Suzanne Verdoliva and Paul Weber to City of La Crosse Fire Dept., 1533 Charles St., $185,000.
J & T Pedace Trust to Edward Luker, 1111 East Ave. S., $72,500.
Michael Stanek to Alicia Sobczak, 1515 22nd St. S., $140,000.
Reid Peters to Ashlyn Eklov, 5241 33rd St. S., $130,500.
Pang Vang and Yee Chee Yang to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1027 Sixth St. S., $85,000.
Peggy and Thomas Sheckler to Justin Longmire, 1706 Loomis St., $160,000.
Jessica Upton and Anthony Wilder to James and Rebecca Dixius, 1615 Winnebago St., $185,000.
Gina Potter to Jared McConnell, 1543 Hyde Ave., $135,000.
Kay and Scott Krismer to Arnold Lefebre III, 1618 and 1620 10th St. S., $75,000.
David and Patricia Gebhart to Tristan Fink, 1122 Losey Blvd S., $170,000.
B&D Properties Inc. to Michael and Regina Ojelabi, 1317, 1319, 1321 and 1323 Madison St., $295,000.
Brian and Janice Strupp, YWOM Properties LLC to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1926 Avon St., $52,000.
Pine Street Properties LLC to Barbara and Brian Benson, 1019, 1211 and 1117 Pine St., 302, 312 and 320 West Ave. N., 1411 and 1225 Vine St.
Barbara and Brian Benson to Benson Properties LLC, 1019, 1211 and 1117 Pine St., 302, 312 and 320 West Ave. N., 1411 and 1225 Vine St.
Park Bank to Yingmin Lin and Xiaoxu Wu, 212 Main St., $436,345.
AMW Equities LLC to Aaron Wickesberg, 3222 and 3224 29th Court S.
AMW Holdings LLC to Aaron Wickesberg, 1012 and 1014 Eighth St. S.
Amanda and Damian Weiland to Jami and Joseph Mathison, 1009 King St., $180,000.
Bradley Heinrich to Bradley Heinrich and Mitchel Jaeger, 1416 Hyde Ave., $50,000.
Val-Bell Properties LLC to Miller Coulee Properties LLC, 2333 and 2331 George St., $205,000.
Paisley LLC to Kevin Fisk Trust, 415 Market St., $360,000.
Daniel and Shaelee Quast to Maria Walters, 913 Johnson St., $102,000.
Gerrard Corporation to Michael Sallaway, 100 Sixth St. N., $184,000.
B&D Properties Inc. to Kevin Fisk Trust, 1810 and 1808 Loomis St., $167,000.
Judith Carruthers, Betty Gaertner, Linda Miller and George Tompkins to Joseph Sampson, 1537 Liberty St., $5,000.
JKS Holdings LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 1521 11th St. S., $350,000.
Daniel Frost to Krisa and Micah Gottschall, 2609 13th Place S., $170,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Sherry McDonald to Amy and Neil Bakke, Richard Struck, 543 Marcou Road, $601,500.
Oak Manor Apartments LLC to Residences at 843 Oak LLC, 843 N. Oak Ave., $6,100,000.
Nancy Beguin Trust to Nancy Beguin, 827 Barson Court.
Michael and Milissa Branson to Michael and Milissa Branson, 566 Court Road.
RBKAB LLC to Barclay Holdings III LLC, 2846 Midwest Drive, $1,900,000.
Lance and Robyn Loeffelholz to Elizabeth Loeffelholz, 414 Ninth Ave. S., $94,600.
Joanne Naughton Trust to Sharon and Terry Ellenz, 1017 Kristy Lane, $190,000.
Lucas and Tracy Puljas to Cole Pattison,1903 Franklin St., $177,500.
Rita & Paul Durhman LLC to A&L McCormick LLC, 1235 Crossing Meadow Drive, $1,000,000.
BANGOR
B&B Land Development II LLC to Jordan and Kelli Laufenberg, $59,900.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Betsy and Jeffrey Parr, $61,900.
Roy and Clarice Koltermann Revocable Trust to Jeffrey and Katheryn Koltermann.
HOLMEN
Onalaska Rentals LLC to Eastwood Eden Villas LLC, $1,750,000.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Christine Faron, $340,757.
Kitty and Terry Johnson to Craig Newsome, $148,000.
Evenson & Co Inc. to Brian and Erica Bessert, $330,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, $49,900.
McCathie Investments LLC to Brandon and Brittany Amundson, $399,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $57,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Feyen Rentals LLC, $490,000.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Clarence and Shirley Newberry Joint Revocable Trust, $89,000.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Cheryl and Stephen Loehr, $79,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Kelly and Ryan Banse, $57,900.
Kaosheng Lee and Koua Neng Moua to George Fonseca, $175,000.
Todd Thompson to McCaffrey Pintar, $225,000.
Deah and Keith Wenberg to Lucas and Tracy Puljas, $237,000.
Debbie and Terry Parmelee to Diana and Timothy Nowak, $225,000.
Tou Vang to Bee Vang and Keng Kor Vang.
TN Thompson Enterprises to Martha Koloski, $350,000.
ROCKLAND
Joseph and Sarah Averbeck to Joseph and Sarah Averbeck.
WEST SALEM
Seth Peters to Peters Holdings LLC.
Christopher and Leah Buttner to Alexander and Megan Ripp, $272,000.
Noaha Crosby and Jessica Duray-Rous-Crosby to Brooke and Johnathan Murphy, $210,000.
Hesselberg Holdings LLC to EPH LLC.
A&L McCormick LLC to Benedict Properties LLC, $900,000.
Cory Kucera to Amanda and Damian Weiland, $196,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Stephan Roberts and Amy Young to Great Divide LLC.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Troy Boardman and Asha Sciarra to Asha Sciarra.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Michael Dux to Rachel Dux.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Russell Bringe Estate to Carol Bringe.
Rachel Dux to Michael Dux.
Katelin Weise to Nathan Weise.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Greg Carey to Sara Buchner and Erik Olson, $384,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY TOWN OF ONALASKA
Corrinne and Patrick Gore to PCG Living Trust.
Gavaghan LLC to Nicole and Zachary Finch, $95,000.
Elizabeth and Trevin Popp to Trevin Popp.
Samantha and Tyler Healy to Jorrey Olson, $225,000.
Sara Buchner and Erik Olson to Lucy Hubbell Revocable Trust, $193,000.
Angela and Keith Torgerud to Ryan Roberts and Carri Wood, $69,900.
Gavaghan LLC to Jeffery and Kathleen Stull, $95,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Dale and Steven Harris to Steven and Dale Harris Trust.
Erik and Kathleen Leaver to Meredith Schaffner, $375,000.
Natalie and Theodore Eschenbaum to Hetti Brown and Terry Lilley Jr., $440,000.
Kathryn Sexauer to Kathryn Sexauer Living Trust.
Glendenning Family LLC to A&L McCormick LLC, $450,000.
Walnut Valley LLC to Christopher and Tabatha Veum.
Phyllis Miletto to Andrew and Emily Kirchner, $290,000.