La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 10

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Austin Siewert to Big Fish Investments LLC, 1421 and 1423 20th St. S.

Diana and Jason Schuldt to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 2527 Wood St., $95,000.

Gregory and Sheri Starch to Woodruff Properties LLC, 3441 Mormon Coulee Road, $192,600.

Gregory and Sheri Starch to Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, $107,400.

Mark Miller Properties LLC to Riverland Rentals LLC, 1015, 1017, 1019 and 1021 Eighth St. S., $216,200.

Daniel Estep and Amy Olson to Barbara and Gregory Grob, 1024 Cass St., $350,000.

David Price to Jeffrey and Kendra Walz, 1144 Losey Blvd. S., $197,500.

Brian and Erica Bessert to Sandra and Todd Graves, 1118 13th St. S., $181,000.

Emily and Marcos Fredrick to Denim Jochimsen and Stephen Spear, 1502 Loomis St., $194,000.

Douglas and Shannon Muenzenberger to Patricia Eckdale and Randy Purdy, 1912 20th St. S., $200,000.