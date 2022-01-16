La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 16

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Michael Konkel to River Valley Ventures LLC, 2905 and 2907 Marion Road S., $215,000.

Lynn and Steve Ties to Brianna Ties, 2410 Prospect St., $125,000.

Troy Johnson to Jason Kettenhofen and Aimee Pang, 110 23rd St. N., $177,500.

George Brown to Kevin Brown, 200, 202, 204 and 206 10th St. N., $450,000.

George Brown to Kevin Brown, 802 Seventh St. S., $1,010,000.

George Brown to Kevin Brown, 310 Ninth St. N., $204,000.

George Brown to Kevin Brown, 410 10th St. N., $1,500,000.

George Brown to Kevin Brown, 1117, 1119, 1121 and 1123 Vine St., $635,000.

George Brown to Kevin Brown, 212 10th St. N., $240,000.

Kathleen Janquart, Elizabeth and Timothy Jirsa, Jane Kapanke to Miranda Merten, 1641 Redfield St., $180,000.

Sloopy's LLC to Neumatik LLC, 163 and 165, 205 and 207 Copeland Ave., $425,000.

KC Ford LLC to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center Inc., 528 Cass St. and 316 Sixth St. S., $678,000.

Shelter Development Inc. to Marie and Thomas Bouchard, 911 Fourth St. S., $139,500.

Weber Airport Warehouse LLC to TB1 LLC, 3205 and 3209 Airport Road, $2,850,000.

Abigail and Paul Fuchsel to MG6 LLC, 660 Breezy Point Road, $1,850,000.

Amanda and James Smiezek to David Smiezek, 2417 Sunrise Drive.

David and Lynn Smiezek to David Smiezek Revocable Living Trust, 2417 Sunrise Drive.

Gregory Markos to Richard Markos, 1305, 1307 and 1310 21st St. S., $180,000.

Christopher Francy Revocable Living Trust to Christopher Francy Revocable Living Trust and David Witzling, 4440, 4424, 4444 and 4448 State Road 16, $1,750,000.

Robert Twite to Thomas Ceresa, 1321 31st St. S., $130,000.

Stephanie Schmitt to Kyle and Stephanie Schmitt, 2157 Hyde Ave.

Thomas and Christine Brown Trust to Jeffery Snyder, 528 Avon St., $105,000.

Karen and Randolph Felch to Andy and Michelle Bee, 1907 Denton St., $117,500.

Jeanne Richling to Allan Andonegui, Sean Munderloh and Lucas Williams, 1209 Seiler Lane, $219,900.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Chaithanya Bhaskar and Swetha Karturi to Virginia Dines and Mark Norton, 1110 Aspen Valley Drive, $729,000.

Twin Oaks Properties LLC to Diane and Robert Alsens, 622 and 624 Vilas St.

Nicholas Devault to Abraham Molling, 1530 Hoffman Place, $250,000.

Lopez V Inc to Patricia Bruger and Marvin Leitzke, 1401 County Road SS, $176,000.

Timothy Larson to Brady Nelson and Laura Wright, 1643 Cliffview Ave., $350,000.

Applebury Properties LLC to Song Chen and Yilanna Hu, 611 and 613 Spruce St. E., $259,500.

Lucas Finco to Cameron and Rachel Packwood, 321 11th Ave. N., $250,000.

Susan Stangl to Lumen Christi of Onalaska LLC, 3230 Kinney Coulee Road S., $250,000.

Richard Limberg to Donald and Jane Pestel Revocable Living Trust, 225 Heritage Lane, $235,000.

Amy Alland to Alland Properties LLC, 521 and 523 Bluebird Court.

Brandon Hougom to Shelly Chouinard, 1005 Pierce St., $87,900.

BANGOR

Mathew and Olivia Butzler to Cahleel and Emma Copus, $230,000.

HOLMEN

Glenn and Patricia Kuhn to Nicholas Devault and Shayna Powers, $276,500.

North Country Contractors of West Salem Inc. to Jody and Nicholas Haefs, $59,000.

Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Niki Pausley, $300,000.

Donna and Keith Schafer to NKG Investments LLC, $585,700.

Kirsten Berge to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., $180,000.

ROCKLAND

Freng Joint Revocable Trust to Aben Properties LLC, $800,000.

Bernadette and Matthew Nagy to Austin Barton, $169,500.

WEST SALEM

Richard and Sharon Friet Revocable Trust to Carla and Robert Friet, $75,620.

Gene and Caryl Cottrell Irrevocable Trust to Timothy Kolve.

Walters Investments LLC to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., $76,000.

Donna and Lowell Kitzmann to Dawn Tauscher, $183,900.

Chad Dunham and Amy Wolden to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $200,000.

John and Maryjo Wicka to Melissa and Troy Pellowski, 115 and 117 Jennifer Lane, $310,000.

Dale and Mary Bahr Revocable Trust to LVT Acquisition Sub Number Two LLC, $405,000.

Amber Maulsby and Jeremiah Minton to Patrick Higley, $130,000.

Cynthia and John Ryan to Georgia and James Duffy, $145,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Rockland Valley Farms LLC to Jeffrey Dettmering, $26,040.

Laverne Krueger to Grant and Marshall Krueger, $90,000.

Grant Krueger to Grant and Marshall Krueger, $73,625.

Ashley and Benjamin Herricks to Heidi and Jason Hellem, $180,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Charles and Linda Lyon to Kaya Hawver, $43,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Greg and Julie Jenniges to Sarah and Travis Kamer.

Sarah and Travis Kramer to Greg and Julie Jenniges.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Clarence and Delores Bahr Trust to Daniel Bahr.

Kenneth and Linda Meinking to Meinking Family Irrevocable Trust.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Leila Gundersen and William Hutchens to Catherine and Leila Gundersen.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Alvin, Mark and Susan Waldenberger to Andrew Hemker, $159,798.

Mark Waldenberger to Andrew Hemker, $55,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Ultra Real Estate Holdings LLC to Justin Birdd Construction LLC, $575,000.

Brian and Laura Hoins to St. Joseph Rental Properties LLC, $179,900.

Chandra and Mark Miller to Cody and Monica Organ, $300,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Paul Kunert to Glen and Peggy Benson.

David and Kathi Johnson to Lemuel Genovese, $580,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Brent Brudos to David, Mitchell and Patrick Wieland, $150,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.