La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 17

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
G2G LLC and Sheriff La Crosse County to Merchants Bank, 2835, 2837, 2839 and 2841 Darling Court.
Jeanette and Steven Terpstra to Ritu Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar, 4455 Brickyard Lane, $285,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4, 4314 Meadowlark Lane.
Thomas Miller to A&J Family Properties LLC, 1117 Fifth Ave. S., $295,000.
Berry Jellison to NRE Properties LLC, 317 and 319 Caledonia St., $125,000.
Lobe Properties LLC to Bluff City Properties LLC, 1926 13th St. S., $115,000.
Larry and Linda Gloede to NRE Properties LLC, 1919 Wood St., $63,000.
333 Front Street LLC to 3RealEstate LLC, 33 Front St. N., $5,552,508.
Jacob and Katie Pedretti to Chad Servais, $232,000.
Gregory and Molly Aleckson to Michael Sersch and Laura Wright, 221 15th St. S., $222,500.
Alexander and Janelle Black to Nicholas Skala, 2328 31st St. S., $168,000.
State & West LLC to Joshua Gates, 2008 Campbell Road.
Divna and Dragan Miljkovic to LAX Properties A LLC, 1422 Rose St., $365,000.
BL Branch Group II LLC to Rakov-Rose LLC, 1300, 1318 and 1320 Rose St., 617 and 619 Clinton St. and 1303 Caledonia St., $1,245,000.
Dustin and Kristin Lovell to D&K Living Solutions LLC, 617 14th St. S. and 1403 Market St.
Leah Lachman to Jeff and Leah Lachman, 1820 Cameron Ave.
John and Danne Holzer Living Trust to Tyler Johnson, 1902 Losey Blvd. S., $165,000.
Emilene and James Heiderscheit to Erica and Joel Volden, 1522 Barlow St., $190,000.
John Sheppard Properties LLC to Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 1907 and 1911 West Ave. S., $275,000.
Wilcox Trust to Jeremy Novak, 1328 State St., $285,725.
Matthew Wright to Higher House Properties LLC, 430 Avon St. and 802 Island St., $139,900.
Western Resources LLC to Alex Shappard, 915, 917 and 919 King St.
MJ Property Ventures LLC to Alex Sheppard, 908 Jackson St.
MJ Property Ventures LLC to Alex Sheppard, 215 11th St. S.
MJ Property Ventures LLC to Alex Sheppard, 1105 and 1107 Avon St.
MJ Property Ventures LLC to Alex Sheppard, 908, 910 and 912 Main St.
Debra Morovits to Joshua Woelper, 2003 13th St. S., $168,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Mathew and Olivia Butzler to Amanda and Cory Loberger, 413 Third Ave. N., $225,000.
Charles, Nancy and Ryan Johnson to Mark and Paula Clements, 754 Melcher Place, $168,900.
Heather and Scott Johnson to Scott Path, 407 Eighth Ave. S., $155,000.
Patricia Blanchard to Christian Ediger and Christine Reichert, 1527 Franklin St., $204,500.
Peggy Kline to Heather and Scott Johnson, 608 13th Ave. N., $205,000.
Julie and Thomas Harkema to Lwoea Revocable Trust, 3394 Emerald Valley Drive, $1,050,000.
Nathan Janney to Joshua Anderson and Irene Davis, 943 Streblow St., $285,000.
HOLMEN
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Mathison Construction LLC, $44,900.
MB Real Estate Investment LLC to Danielle and Joshua Anderson, $318,900.
Jason Mahlum to Derick Armstrong, $200,000.
Richard Beyer to EWW LLC, $175,000.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $60,900.
Jason Kleinsasser to Randy and Shawn Carter-Brown, $329,900.
WB Construction LLC to Joy and Richard Propp, $324,500.
Eric Ellis and Abbey Sedlmayr to Howard and Teresa Becker, $174,900.
ROCKLAND
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc. to Kao Vang and Bee Yang, $210,000.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc. to Ger Vang and Yeng Yang, $195,000.
WEST SALEM
WISCO Property Group LLC to MAT Rentals LLC, $95,000.
Dawn and Todd Breitung to Andrew Larson and Amber Schroeder, $294,900.
Rochester Real Estate Co. LLC to J29Eleven LLC.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Barbara Hansen to BA Hansen Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF BARRE
Gale and Jeffrey Bagstad to La Crosse County.
Sustainable Generations LLC to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF BURNS
MMAP Land LLC to Twin Springs LLC, $1,700,000.
Keith Magnuson to Keith Magnuson Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Mary and Steven Hole to Alexander and Janelle Black, $249,900.
Chelsea Kaminski to Justin Federman and Chelsea Kaminski, $63,400.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
ABS 1 LLC to Joseph and Kristine Nickles, $32,640.
ABS 1 LLC to Chris and Ida Yoder, $53,082.
ABS 1 LLC to David and Debra Weaver, $26,265.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Marcus Stage to Brandon Bahr, $125,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Tommy and Trisha Leis to Tommy and Trisha Leis Irrevocable Trust.
Cheryl Komisarek Revocable Trust to Jeff and Nicole Stumlin, $155,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Shannon Carey to Dawn and Todd Breitung, $422,000.
Kelly Kozlowski to Allyce and Kelly Kozlowski.
Office Suites LLC to Storage 93 LLC, $185,200.
Judith Deyoung to Darol and Judith Deyoung.
M&K Dummer Family Trust to Daniel Fuhs and Jessica Overton, $265,400.
James and Rachel Langlois to Amy and David Lockman, $359,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Robert Skemp Trust to Potato Ridge Well Trust.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Janice and Ronald Reuter to Donald Williams, $66,865.
Betty and David Deboer to Amy and Scott Cooper, $210,000.
Ashton Speckeen to Andrew and Laura Konetchy, $189,000.
Edna Haldorson to Edna Haldorson Revocable Trust.
Gavaghan LLC to Michael and Petra Nedoba, $85,000.
Jean Kinyon to Dennis Kinyon.
Ronald Remus to Ronald Remus Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Kenneth and Sandra Meyers Living Trust to Jacob and Katie Stelloh.
Christopher and Tabatha Veum to Walnut Valley LLC.
Christine Krueger and Heidi Pederson to Craig and Heidi Pederson, $64,000.
Betty Troyanek Estate to Leah Kramer and Benjamin Silha, $165,000.