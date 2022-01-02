La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 2

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Justin and Krystal Young to RPA Property Solutions LLC, 1416 20th St. S., $175,000.

James Curtis to James Curtis Revocable Trust, 5005 County Road B.

Andela Imhoff and Todd Osmundson to Hayley Leinss, 1404 Market St., $193,000.

Jeffrey and Elaine George Joint Revocable Trust to Angela Imhoff and Todd Osmundson, 548 24th St. N., $400,000.

Michael Moen to Joshua Yeske, 819 Gould St., $148,000.

Heather Johnson and Chad Mellem to David and Karen Lange, 2430 Redwing Road, $315,000.

Brianna and Eric Pelton to Brianna and Eric Pelton, 2126 Wood St., 2126 Wood St., $130,000.

Andar LLC to Desmond Investments II LLC, 1516 Charles St. and 1522 Liberty St., $269,150.

Christine Moffitt to Kelly Waldenberger to Kelly and Todd Waldenberger, 426 22nd St. N., $93,750.

Benjamin and Diane Helke Living Trust to Maria Franke, 6305 and 6307 Linwood Court, $150,000.

Sarah Stoehr Estate to Patrick Griffith, 1016 25th St. S., $155,000.

Kenneth and Marlene Koehn to Michael Koehn and Kathlene Leis, 3049 31st St. S.

Kimberly and Victor Towne to Riverland Rentals LLC, 1313 Avon St., $135,000.

Michael Anderson to David Anderson, 2152 Johnson St., $156,000.

Mary Herber Estate to Rebecca Bolton, 807 Charles St., $45,000.

Laurayne Duerkop to Manette and Rodney Hall, 2232 15th St. S., $155,000.

Lindsey and Nicholas Ames to Nicole Kroeger and Shawn Michael, 2883 29th Court S., $225,000.

Ana Kovacs to Ana Kovacs and Niculina Maxim, 2121 Travis St.

Charles and Jancy Johnson to Nancy Johnson and Nicholas Molzahn, 1402 21st St. S.

L&D Investments LLC to Count of One LLC, 123 and 125 Seventh St. N., 630 State St., $950,000.

Doris Ebner to Bluffview Development Group LLC, 1007 26th St. S., $110,000.

Bonnie Bane Estate to MAT Rentals LLC, 1441 Charles St., $73,100.

Matthew Shepard to Erik Chapman, 1507 East Ave. S., $219,900.

Applebury Properties LLC to City of La Crosse, 2702 and 2710 Onalaska Ave., 1611 Stoddard St., $220,000.

Dominic Antony to Preferred Properties LLC, 804, 806, 808 and 810 Kane St., $330,000.

Riverland Investments LLC to Forte Properties LLC, 1709 and 1711 George St., $640,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Bruce and Nancy Eklund to Tamara Arsenault, Elizabeth and Peter Eklund, Robert Hanson and Angela Kruger, 143 Coachlite Court N.

Sally Brown, Linda Hill and Lori Linzmeyer to Kenneth and Shirley Fletcher, 1052 Fair Meadow Way, $530,000.

HDMHolley LLC to Terry Grapes, 829 Madison St., $205,000.

Christin and Cory Taylor Sr to Cory Taylor Sr, 726 Oak Timber Drive.

Sheriff of La Crosse County, David and Mary Stoen to Kenneth Tschumper, 540 Third Ave. N., $139,000.

BANGOR

Kenneth and Leah Breu, Jon and Diane Knutson Joint Revocable Trust to Hegenbarth Development LLC, $220,000.

HOLMEN

KBE Homes LLC to Steven Harrison, $344,900.

Steven Harrison to Morgan and Travis Stingl, $214,900.

Kevin and Meranda Kiel to Zachary Cummer and Samantha Hartwig, $265,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Debra and Stephen Miller, $79,900.

Adam and Melissa Glahn to Joe Fahey, $340,000.

Doescher Joint Revocable Trust to Andrew Doescher.

Choice Construction LLC to Douglas and Kerstin Everett, $417,500.

HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $319,900.

HG Group LLC to Gregg and Nancy Finney, $319,000.

Joshua and Morgan Gulbranson to Joshua and Sarah Kalayjian, $379,000.

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Christopher and Samantha Bernadot, $431,200.

Roland Clark to Benjamin and Sarah Luther, $280,000.

Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Josh and Morgan Gulbranson, $260,000.

Alexander Lavender to Madilyn Lavender.

Diana Hanson to Lindsey and Nicholas Ames, $309,900.

WEST SALEM

K&L Rentals LLC to P&J Enterprises LLC, $450,000.

Greenfield Addition LLC to Kassandra and Peter Opsahl.

Kassandra and Peter Opsahl to P4K Properties LLC.

Adam and Kari Huth to Alana Attleson and Chris Baxter, $365,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

RDP Investments LLC to Aben Farms LLC, $348,500.

TOWN OF BARRE

Eugene and Heather Clements to Elaine and Francis Clements, $100.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

William Wilharm Jr to Anna Gordon, $176,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Andeline Haag Survivors Trust to Laura Storandt-Yehle and John Yehle, $119,400.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

David Kidd Revocable Trust to Moriah Cody, $335,000.

Ethel Monroe to Caressa and Nathan Eckley, $515,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Diane and Edward Eisermann Jr. to Kevin and Meranda Kiel, $459,900.

RWR Properties LLC to Gordon and Kimberly Husby, $309,900.

KMSST LLC to Houa and Sonny Xiong, $22,000.

Jeffrey Abraham to Jeffrey and Kathleen Abraham.

Jeffrey and Kathleen Abraham to Jeffrey and Kathleen Abraham Joint Revocable Trust.

Deborah Karow Revocable Trust to Sheriie Christopherson, $340,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

A&E Trust to Gavaghan LLC, $94,000.

Gavaghan LLC to A&E Trust, $169,900.

Jason and Lauren Eggen to Brett and Jennifer Hinds, $288,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Megin Helgerson and Brandon Stram to Barbara and William Boardman, $200,000.

ALT Investments LLC to Kaitlin and Marcus Klug, $80,000.

Amy and Vincent Stodola to Stodola Family Living Trust.

R&K Billings Revocable Living Trust to Kimberly and Robert Billings.

