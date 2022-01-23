La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 23

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Lisa and Ronald Hammond to City of La Crosse, 1709 29th St. S., $125,000.

Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Inc to LSE Getaways LLC, 1027 Cameron Ave., $450,000.

Spies Construction LLC to Navy Reserve Homeowners Association Inc.

Victoria Kabat to Kathryn Kabat, 4542 El Camino Real Drive.

Charlene Gundersen to Gundersen Family Revocable Trust, 1000 US Highway 14/61, $57,366.

Nathan Olson, Jean Woelfle and Jillian Woelfle-Olson to Nathan Olson and Jillian Woelfle-Olson, 1247 East Ave. S.

Micah Anderson to RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC, 1106 and 1108 King St., $85,000.

Scenic Valley Properties LLC to Stone Bridge Design LLC, 4722 Bell Farm Green, $60,000.

Jake and Katlyn Karst to Taylor Anderson, 2139 Losey Blvd. S., $189,000.

Bullseye Property Investments LLC to Path Investments LLC, 1026, 1028 and 1030 Jackson St., 1010, 1012, 1014 and 1018 11th St. S., $435,000.

Heidi and Joel Erickson to Joel Heidi Erickson Joint Revocable Trust, 305 29th St. S., 2920 Ebner Coulee Road.

Benjamin Crane to John Tobin, 4117 Cliffside Drive, $147,000.

William Katra to HNTPRK LLC, 1116 10th St. S., $165,000.

Christine and William Smiley III to Darlene Randall, 4434 33rd Court S., $210,000.

Rachel and Taylor Schmeckpeper to Rachel and Taylor Schmeckpeper, 1515 Travis St.

Nicholas Wills to David Wartner, 933 Hood St., $124,500.

Timothy Mohr to Rejuvenating Homes LLC, 3024 22nd St. S., $100,000.

Lisa Mohr to Rejuvenating Homes LLC, 3024 22nd St. S., $100,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust and Thane and Karen Page Revocable Trust to Hill Oxford Two LLC, 3722 Emerald Drive E., $547,000.

Path Investments LLC to Kahtan Al-Kaissy and Alyssa Frebler, 407 and 409 Ninth Ave. N., $258,000.

Jonah and Mikaela Haugley to Mikaela Haugley, 4008 Mary Drive.

Rachel and Riley Powers to Rachel and Riley Powers, 956 Westview Circle Drive.

Nancy Krajewski, Alicia, Kurt, Lucas, Roger and Terry Thienes to Amanda and Ernest Gillespie Jr., 702 Madison St., $154,600.

Amy and Ethan Bryant to Jarrod and Mary Turk, 1118 Monroe St., $309,000.

BANGOR

Bangor Family Farms LLC to Jeff and Julie Blakeman, $300,000.

HOLMEN

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Zachary Kjos, $59,900.

Jeffrey and Victoria Daley to Hill Oxford Two LLC, $276,000.

Gretchen and Tom Coleman to Vinai Thao and Mai Lia Yang, $427,735.

Choice Construction LLC to Steven Hawks, $425,000.

Mathison Construction LLC to Christopher and Lucile Sesvold, $420,888.

Thorud Development LLC to Tom Coleman, $48,900.

Thorud Development LLC to Tom Coleman, $51,900.

Rox Investments LLC to Insteness Road LLC, $212,800.

Rox Investments LLC to Bluebird Farms LLC, $212,800.

Raymond Lord to Jesse and Kyla Waite, $260,000.

ROCKLAND

Olaf Mathison III to Small Town Rentals LLC, 406 and 408 Bluejay St., $170,000.

WEST SALEM

Tamara Gadouas and Arlyn Gensch to Tony Lee, $240,000.

Joshua and Katie Baird to Brandon Hougom, $205,000.

Property Logic LLC to Donna and John Thornsen, $125,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Rockland Valley Farms LLC to Johnny and Lizzie Byler, $40,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Jeffrey and Johanna Berg to Aaron Berg.

Jeffrey and Johanna Berg to Jeffrey and Johanna Berg Irrevocable Living Trust.

Richard Nuttleman to Mark Schomberg, $315,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Michael and Frances Kakuska to Daniel, Michael and Timothy Kakuska, Christie Moreno and Julie Pichler.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Alexis and Lucas Probst to Heather and Nicholas Webber, $660,000.

Your Dream Home Builder LLC to Bradley and Devin Kegley, $41,500.

Ronald Lockington to Adrian and Travis Lockington, $130,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Dealer Sites LLC to Titan Machinery Inc, $930,000.

Joseph Leuck Jr. to Clinton Patterson, $200,500.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Jesse and Kayla Waite to Kenneth Kingsbury, $155,000.

Clin and Kimberly West to Caitlin and Eric Wilson, $45,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Mississippi Valley Conservancy Inc.

Cherry Square LLC to Hill Oxford Two LLC, $267,900.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Jon and Katelyn Henk to Rozanna Weaver, $242,300.

Ruth Gautsch to Frank and Ruth Gautsch.

David and Heather Antony to Andrew and Jennifer Jones, $200,000.

Elena Bakalov and Alexander Levkovitch to Susan Hellerude-Borchardt, $545,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Thomas Kendhammer to Mark and Kendhammer, $325,300.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Rae and Scott Elvin to Scott and Rae Elvin Living Trust.

Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak to Brittney and Philip Tauscher.

Brittney and Philip Tauscher to Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak.

Tyler Petit to Emily Iverson-Petit and Tyler Petit.

Marie Weaver to Lorie Abnet, $205,000.

Gary Pasch Estate to Brooke Hansen, $154,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Elizabeth and John Golson Jr. to Brittany and Jeffrey Schneider, $305,000.

