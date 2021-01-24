La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 24

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
L&K Apartments LLC to Katelynn Mettille, 1819 Hyde Ave.
Scott Jones to Nutcha and Scott Jones, 1811 Sunset Drive.
Andar LLC to Caitlyn Johnson, 1526 Charles St., $111,000.
Bonnie Happel Estate to Carl and Heather Happel, 1420 20th St. S., $90,000.
R&E Thorud Trust to Julie Adrianopoli Living Trust, 1832 Nakomis Ave.
Benjamin and Melissa Engen to Jonathon Peters, 2434 Prospect St., $118,000.
River Bank to City of La Crosse, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road.
Elizabeth Temp to City of La Crosse, 2902 South Ave.
Beth and John Satory Jr. to Usonia LLC, 1404 Main St., $310,000.
Tezeta Girma, Taavi and Tito McMahon to Assurity Investments LLC, 706 and 708 Seventh St. S., $118,000.
Scannell Properties #424 LLC to Norman-La Crosse-WI LLC and Scannell Properties #424 LLC, 3251 Berlin Drive, $15,222,200.
David Helfrich to C&T Leasing LLC, 1620, 1622 and 1624 Madison St., $230,000.
Elm & East LLC to Higher House Properties LLC, 3411, 3417, 3419 and 3427 Elm Drive, $785,000.
Douglas Rauterkus to Joshua Bayer, 726 23rd St. S., $205,000.
Richard Record Living Trust to Robert Johnson, 415 Sixth St. N., $214,900.
Barbara Brooks and Laura Milner to Scott and Tracy Trippler, 2131 Main St., $310,000.
Bryan and Vicki Leisso to Path Investments LLC, 1433 and 1435 Caledonia St., $135,000.
Doug Clark to Shane Easton, 411 Loomis St., $135,000.
Colin and Dylan Kunz to Premier Real Estate Properties LLC, 610 Ninth St. S.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Bruce and Julie Snyder to Elizabeth and William Borchert, 205 Royal St., $170,000.
Julie and Steven Churchill to Jordan and Nathan Churchill, Stephanie Neises, 266 Coachlite Court S.
Emily Jacobson to Brandon Amann, 1061 and 1063 Terrace Drive, $225,000.
Janet Boharsik Estate to Casey Weiss, 1407 County Road SS, $145,000.
Kevin Kastenschmidt to Douglas Rauterkus, 933 Park Place, $334,900.
Ryan Bean to Ashley Cordes and Colin Sherden, 1209 Green Bay St., $225,000.
Liza Reynolds LTD Partnership to S. Oak St., Properties LLC, 986, 990 and 988 12th Ave. S., $700,000.
Marilyn Vanwyk Estate to Peggy Ristow, 1017 Lauderdale N., $260,000.
BANGOR
Cora and Emil Schmitz Jr. to Emil and Cora Schmitz Irrevocable Living Trust.
HOLMEN
Laurie and Richard Roberts to Christopher and Connie Reister, $373,500.
James Wilde to J Wilde Investments 6 LLC.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Craig and Jacquelyn Walby, $311,500.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Jason Kleinsasser, $53,900.
Thorud Development LLC to WHP Construction LLC, $51,900.
Deborah Holleran-Vanhecker and Gary Vanhecker to GDV Income Trust.
WEST SALEM
James Wilde to J Wilde Investments 5 LLC.
David and Kimberly Seeger to Benjamin and Melissa Engen, $225,000.
Deborah Benson and Thomas Olson to Cassie and Robert Anderstead, $260,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
James Reed to Heather Reed.
TOWN OF BURNS
Judith and Raymond Sommers to Scott Sommers.
Judith and Raymond Sommers to Brian, Dianne and Scott Sommers.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Ann Pfaff to Ann Pfaff Survivors Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Jonathon Kotek to William Griswold.
La Crosse Investment Group LLC to E. Anthony Dobson, $297,500.
Joseph Atteln to Brett Atteln.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Balorie and Bryan Miller to Margaret Clutch, $340,000.
Ryan Compeau and Sarah Lundberg to Ryan and Sarah Compeau.
Holly King-Sousou to Costa Sousou.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Cedar Hill Multi-Family Properties LLC to Christopher and Kimberly Huston Joint Revocable Trust, $55,000.
Robert Skemp Trust to Christopher and Kimberly Huston Joint Revocable Trust.
Richard Sr. and Cherry Lommen Revocable Trust to Lommen Family Trust.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Borreson Appraisal Service Inc. to Compass Property Management LAX LLC, $120,000.
Christopher and Connie Reister to Anna Klusendorf, $254,900.
Robert Olson to Jeannette and William Olson, $82,333.
Darcy Sobkowiak to David Sobkowiak.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Madelyn Martin and Brandon Welsch to Jodi Muth and Miranda Wendt, $194,000.
James Benson to Masche Living Trust, $115,000.
Janis Vonruden Revocable Trust to Janis Vonruden.
Janis Vonruden to William Allen Joint Revocable Trust and Janis Vonruden Joint Revocable Trust.
Alcee and Margaret Jumonville to Alcee and Margaret Jumonville Joint Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Hammes Farms Family LTD Partnership to Donald and Karen Hammes.
Donald and Karen Hammes to Donald and Karen Hammes Irrevocable Living Trust.