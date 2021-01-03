La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 3

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Sharon Schermerhorn to Sharon Schermerhorn, 507 West Ave. S.
Marie Ruekert to George and Judith Brockman Joint Revocable Trust, 3315 Rosehill Place, $215,000.
Patricia Connell Estate to Douglass Connell, 2508 13th Place S.
Bridget Britson to Alexis Dunnum, 1720 Cass St., $245,500.
Donald Ziegler to Garcia Rondon Investments LLC, 1918 Kane St., $120,000.
Christopher and Lauren Kachel to Emily Holldorf, 926 East Ave. S., $141,000.
Spies Construction LLC to Bethany and Justin Matsick, 3042 27th St. S., $266,017.
Jeffrey and Kendra Walz to Alex Dolianitis and Marina Dvorak, 2017 Travis St., $148,800.
Kevin Soos to Stacey Soos, 3215 27th St. S.
Broderick Ryan to Ashley Ryan, 2715 Glendale Ave.
Margo Mahnke to Conner Hjellming, 1137 Cliffwood Lane, $200,000.
Gail Beyer to Katie and William Favre, 1745 and 1747 King St., $285,000.
Kimberly Haeuser to Jennifer Walsky, 1345 George St., $142,000.
James Trowbridge to James and Sylvia Trowbridge, 2330 Mississippi St.
Kish Properties to Mackenzie and Zachary Matzke, 3000 33rd St. S., $165,000.
Todd Hilby to Alexandria Divine and Izac Sheforgen, 1408 and 1410 10th St. S., $140,000.
MPH Holdings of Wisconsin LLC to Mark and Patricia Harrison, 2375, 2370 and 2385 Sablewood Road, 5120 Granwood Place W., 215 26th St. S. and 220 27th St. S.
Tessa and Thomas Ledoux to James and Natalie Makepeace, 803 14th St. S., $220,000.
Mark and Patricia Harrison to Canyon Creek Four LLC, 2375, 2370 and 2385 Sablewood Road, 5120 Granwood Place W., 215 26th St. S. and 220 27th St. S.
Andrew Wettstein to Amy and Andrew Wettstein, 335 21st St. S.
T&L Enterprises Three LLC to Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss, 1408, 1410 and 1406 Rose St.
T&L Enterprises Three LLC to Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss, 1412, 1414, 1416 Rose St.
T&L Enterprises One LLC to Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss, 1014, 1018, 1020 and 1016 Rose St.
T&L Enterprises Two LLC to Terry Cushman and Lynette Goss, 622, 624, 626 and 620 Rose St.
Brian Strnad to Bruce Ostrander, 311 and 309 Fourth St. S.
Bruce Ostrander to Josh Neumann, 309, 311 and 313 Fourth St. S., $205,000.
Chong Lee and Tia Yang to Abcuab and Chong Lee, Tia Yang, 717 Seventh St.
Reuben Nicolai to Reuben Nicolai Revocable Trust, 3845 and 3847 Elm Drive.
Joseph and Olivia Dwyer to Dawn Weeks, 2126 Green Bay St., $211,000.
Lynne Boyette to Whistling Wings Properties LLC, 2809 Fairchild St. E., $189,900.
Charlotte and Michael Flanagan to Robert Fuchsteiner, 1233 Winnebago St., $203,900.
Trevor Dupey to Amber Hofland and Mark Smith, 1330 and 1332 Denton St., $150,000.
Cladoll LLC to City of La Crosse, 3232 Mormon Coulee Road.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Scott and Sarah Larson Revocable Living Trust to Laura and William Bishop, 1813 Tahoe Place, $845,000.
Patricia Leach Onalaska Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Carolyn Leach Individual Trust and Nathaniel Leach Individual Trust, 118 Ridgewood Drive.
Carolyn Leach Individual Trust and Nathaniel Leach Individual Trust to Carolyn and Nathaniel Leach, 118 Ridgewood Drive.
Carleen Marker to Jacob and Morgan Dunn, 835 Sixth Ave. N., $170,000.
Jacqueline Miller to Cory Miller, 1007 Wilson St.
Jill Ender to Daniel and Jill Ender.
Miranda McDannold and Nicholas Swanson to Carleen Marker, 635 Hanson Court, $225,000.
BANGOR
Dominick and Olivia Sweeney to Alan Wojcik Jr.
Amanda O’Heron to Amanda and Ezra O’Heron.
HOLMEN
Ryan Hesselberg and Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg to Lia Vang and Kang Xiong, $295,000.
Premier North Court Holmen II LLC to Calvin and Olivia Akin.
Calvin and Olivia Akin to Premier North Court Holmen I LLC.
Premier North Court Holmen I LLC to Calvin and Olivia Akin.
Calvin and Olivia Akin to CD North Court Holmen I LLC and CS North Court Holmen I LLC.
ROCKLAND
Monte and Nancy Wingert to Edward and Kelly Abbott, $215,000.
WEST SALEM
Diana and Gregory Meeuwsen to Kathryn Fink, $185,000.
Curtis Baltz Estate to Aubrey and Ryan Hesselberg, $235,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
David and Kristine Schneider to Derrick and Katie Schillinger, $397,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Randolph Sr. and Judith Eddy Joint Revocable Trust to Amy and Dallas Werner, $605,100.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Black Oak Grill & Saloon LLC to Katrina and Vincent Meyer, $224,900.
ABS 1 LLC to Arlan and Carmen Stello Revocable Trust, $213,751.
Sharon Mikkelson to Brent Mikkelson.
Sharon Mikkelson to Sharon Mikkelson Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Lisa and Rick Meyer to Anthony and Emily Meyer.
Christine Antony, Amy Magnuson, Lisa Meyer, Linda Seebauer-Hansen and Cynthia Wuensch to Lisa and Rick Meyer, $200,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Aleashia and Randy Dornquast, John and Paulette Quinn, and Bradley, Duane, Jeffery, Patricia, Rachael, Sara and Shane Stoner to USA, $300,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Jatinder Kumar to Jean and Scott Seely, $62,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Larry and Vicki Clements to Brandon Erickson, $361,000.
John Warnecke to Mathy Construction Co., $280,000.
Minda Hesselberg to Martina and Paul Mickelberg, $295,000.
Virgil Haldorson to Virgil Haldorson Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Michael Garcia-Rondon to Garcia Rondon Investments LLC.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
James and Janet Kaiser to Chad and Shannon Runge, $392,500.