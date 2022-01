La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 30

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

City of La Crosse to Heather and Justin Yahnke, 3161 Berlin Drive.

Paul Helm to Aaron Durand, 948 and 950 Farnam St., $250,000.

Betty Gregerson, Nicholas Hauert, Barbara King, Carley Kukuk and Mary Schlanser to Max Goodwin, 2111 21st Place S., $195,000.

Karen Gilbertson to Paul and Vicki Averill, 2022 Charles St., $186,000.

Robert Greenfield, Morgan and Reggie Thomes to Morgan and Reggie Thomes,719 23rd St. S.

Ronald and Wanda Schafer to Ann Nelson, 4372 Brickyard Lane.

Heidi and Ryan Koresh to Path Investments LLC, 2123 15th Place S. and 1551 Horton St., $160,500.

William Katra and HNTPRK LLC, 1116 10th St. S.

PE Rentals LLC to Western Technical College, 310 Eighth St. N., $250,000.

Sean McBride and Laura Seejattan to Jacqueline Stewart and Larry Weckesser, 2900 Blackhawk Place, $205,000.

Sharon Smikla Estate to Elizabeth Keeney, 2913 22nd St. S., $122,400.

Rylee Klaetsch to Benjamin Carpenter, 415 Sixth St. N., $239,000.

Patricia Malay to Jeanne Malay, 1922 Liberty St., $50,000.

Tracy Smith to Becky Breeser, 5033 County Road B, $255,000.

SB Edifice LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1106, 1108, 1110, 1112 and 1116 Gillette St., $275,000.

L&R Kendhammer Trust to Michael Lang, 2801 Green Bay St., $174,900.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Elizabeth and Randy Worke to 471 3rd Ave. North LLC, 471 Third Ave. N., $182,000.

Goehner Investments LLC to Leah Streeter and Joshua Welke, 116 Fourth Ave. S., $164,900.

Judith and Willi Schulz to Margaret and Richard Schelbe, 1813 Acorn Court, $491,000.

D&S Properties of La Crosse LLC to Linda and Richard Seidel, 626 and 628 Meier Lane, 675, 677, 701 and 703 Rolling Oaks Drive, $905,400.

James and Arlene Martin Living Trust to Steven Martin, 1374 County Road SS.

Heather Pfaff Estate to Kassidy Ochs, 912 12th Ave. S.

D&S Properties of La Crosse LLC to James and Susan Dillenbeck, 627 and 629 Meier Lane, 1913 and 1915 Franklin St., 120 and 122 Greenfield Lane.

Jason Dickman to Kacey Nomland and Tyler Thomas, 605 and 607 Gail Ave., $245,000.

ORC Industries Inc to 608 Properties LLC, 2145, 2147 and 2149 Abbey Road, $740,000.

HOLMEN

JR Sand Lake LLC to Aura and Harris Blechinger, $88,100.

Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Tonia Wright, $55,000.

Brian and Erin Teegan to Pazong Her and Neng Lor, $340,000.

HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $319,900.

McCathie Investments LLC to Jerrold Anderson and Sue Weymiller, $425,000.

Mark and Melodie Sciborski to Darlene and Joey Feltes, $435,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Charles and Rhonda Antony Revocable Trust to Jeffrey and Julie Blakeman, $5,000.

Paul and Joan Schilling Revocable Trust to Mark and Melodie Sciborski, $697,500.

TOWN OF BARRE

Melissa and Roy Gallenberg to Brittany and Cody Flury, $364,800.

Schwier Farms LLC to Jason and Loren Schwier.

Jason and Loren Schwier to Golden Acres Grain Farms LLC.

Jeffrey and Johanna Berg to Aaron Berg.

Jeffrey and Johanna Berg to Jeffrey and Johanna Berg Irrevocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF BURNS

Ronald and Sara Tenner Irrevocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Campbell Trust and Roy Campbell Revocable Trust, $120,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Bernadine Lehmann to Brian Lehmann and Lisa Stanton.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Double D&J LLC to Melanie Halvorson Trust and Robert Halvorson Trust, $599,900.

Kathryn and Ronald Guenther to Jamie Thomas Guenther, $230,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Chad and Mary Hemker, David and Gordon Romskog to Chad Hemker, $97,800.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Brian and Kimberly Jackson to Aaron Kopp, $57,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Daniel and Julia Gerke to JJ Hengel Construction LLC.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Adam and Jaimie Wolfert to Gregory Arnold, $410,000.

Gregory Arnold to Gregory Arnold Living Trust.

Daniel Berg Estate to Camgan Properties LLC, $167,500.

Linda and Todd Trautmann to Todd and Linda Trautmann Charitable Lead Annuity Trust.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Andrew Blake Guardianship to Blake and Emilie Weber, $459,900.

