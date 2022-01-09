La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 9

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Elizabeth Taborda to Elizabeth Taborda Trust, 1919 Winnebago St.

Chrystal Johnson to Chrystal and Matthew Johnson, 2046 31st St. S.

Whitetail Ridge Properties LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 400 and 402 Copeland Ave., $405,000.

Anderson and Mackenzie Ott to Donovan Cadogan, 719 Monitor St., $140,000.

Weber Airport Warehouse LLC to Wisconsin Airport Warehouse LLC, 3235, 3237 and 3239 Airport Road, $6,300,000.

Roxane Holm to Leroy Holm, 4325 Fairway St.

Violet Garbers to Ashley Iverson, 829 Wall St., $134,020.

Greater La Crosse Chamber of Commerce Inc. to CBDC 2022 LLC, 601 Seventh St. N., $2,100,000.

Riverland Capital LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1200 and 1202 11th St. S., 1020 Adams St., $192,900.

Julie Stohr to Jessica Stohr, 2010 Loomis St., $130,000.

Austin and Britne Franks to Riverland Investments LLC, 413 Liberty St., $24,000.

Fact Ent LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 721 and 723 Ferry St., $620,000.

Fact Ent LLC to Riverland Rentals LLC, 1326 and 1328 Market St., $155,000.

Fact Ent LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1120 and 1122 Sixth St. S., $140,000.

Fact Ent LLC to Riverland Rentals LLC, 1120 and 1122 West Ave. S., $170,000.

Fact Ent LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 119 10th St. S., $622,000.

Ragasri Merkes to Narendra Kumar, 4235 Verchota St.

Jayalakshmi and Narendra Kumar to Narendra and Jayalakshmi Kumar Trust, 4235 Verchota St.

T&N Padesky Trust to Tami Melcher, 2310 Mississippi St., $199,900.

Rachel Knutson to Rachel Knutson and Sara Price, 140 23rd St. S.

Kory Stuempges to Benjamin Bakken, 2119 Travis St., $125,000.

Kathleen Gaynor Estate to Hannah and Nicholas McDonah-Anderson, 2928 31st St. S., $160,000.

Judith Onsrud Survivors Trust to Douglas McPherson, 1222 and 1224 Caledonia St., $154,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

National Retail Properties LP to FRHP Lincolnshire LLC, 1200 Crossing Meadow Drive, $7,389,054.

Becky Pantzer to John Pantzer, 647 Hanson Court.

David and Mary Stokes to Andrew and Benjamin Stokes, 311 Poplar St.

Ciara Kolman to Kaitlin Inglett, 293 Walnut Drive, $72,600.

Cassandra Hopp to Austin Boll and Cassandra Hopp.

Joan Burge Estate to Douglas, Laurence, Sharon and Steven Burge, Christine and Lori Potaracke, 1273 County Road PH.

Craig McKelvey to Amy Alland, 521 and 523 Bluebird Court, $280,000.

Marci and Michael Fischer to Aaron and Jayde Thompson, 1038 Wilson St., $215,000.

HOLMEN

McCathie Investments LLC to Mathison Construction LLC, $59,900.

WEST SALEM

Doris and Roger Groth to Doris Groth.

TOWN OF BURNS

Amy Inlow to Raymond Odeen, $21,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Kemp Family Living Trust Declaration of Trust to David and Hildegard Kemp Joint Revocable Trust.

Lakeshore Drive Condominiums LLC to Eugene Shumann, $291,500.

Dawson Park LLC to Amy and Nathan Korger, $176,500.

Brandon and Tracey Miller to Brandon Miller.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Cheryl and John Card to Dana and James Card.

Ronald and Susan Kramer to Kristopher and Tara Kramer, $85,000.

Mark Conrad to Bruce Stumlin Revocable Trust, $2,998.

Ronald Lockington to Adrian and Travis Lockington, $160,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Caressa and Nathan Eckley to Chandra and Mark Miller, $427,500.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Patricia Lyden to Corey Fravel, Bryana and Linda Williams, $412,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Mississippi Valley Conservancy Inc., $330,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Susan and Wayne Kimber to Martina and Richard Niederkorn, $75,000.

Stephen Rosendale to Jeanne and Stephen Rosendale.

Stephen Rosendale to Jeanne and Stephen Rosendale.

Chou Thao and Pa Houa Vang to Mai Nou Thao and Vue Xiong, $285,000.

Ruth Gautsch to Frank and Ruth Gautsch.

Leroy's Custom Flooring LLC to Briana and Scott Acor, $545,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Marcia Liegey and Michael Meyer, Murray and Marilyn Meyer Trust, Mary Meyer-Nelson to Thomas and Christine Brown Trust, $235,000.

Marcia Liegey, Michael Meyer, Murray and Marilyn Meyer Trust, Mary Meyer-Nelson to City of La Crosse, $5,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Ashley and Scott Stalter to Lindsy Conrad, $325,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

ALT Investments LLC to Brooke and Paul Stanton, $70,000.

Kelly Branson to Linda Mettille, $36,500.

