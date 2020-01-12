La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 12

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Kathy Trumbull to Gerald and Patty Hoehn, 2601 Bluebird Court, $312,000
Sara and Sean Gorman to Ryan Hytry and Jessica Kirchner, 2318 Cass St., $207,500.
Christi Johnson to NRE Properties LLC, 1213 Gohres St., $75,000.
Nou Xiong to Shawn Wilson, 522 Liberty St., $64,000.
Mitchell Galles estate to Benjamin Crane, 4117 Cliffside Drive, $115,000.
Simone Bradley and Lars Olsen to Jennifer Sorenson, 333 S. 22nd St., $170,000.
1315 Properties LLC to Horton St. Investments LLC, 1204 Horton St. and 2203 West Ave. S., $125,000.
Jael Hansen to Cory Hansen, 2335 Winnebago St.
HNT Properties LLC to Hailey Collins, 2216 Park Ave., $175,500.
Edward Noelke Revocable Trust to PK Properties LLP, 529 Main St., $70,000.
CC of La Crosse Inc. to Mark Zietlow, 3103 Lakota Place, $100,000.
Jay and Patricia McNamara to Matthew and Melissa Johnson, 2607 Cass St., $612,900.
John Hoeppner, Toni Matters and Eric Warner to John Hoeppner, 407 Loomis St., $112,100.
David Anderson to Molly Hinkle-Anderson, 2227 14th St. S.
Thomas and Tori Huber to Karen Slack, 2106 Winnebago St., $153,000.
Cecilia Carse, Ann Jones, Maribeth Malnor and Gregory, James, Jane, Robert and William Flottmeyer, 2120 and 2122 32nd St. S., $230,000.
Lee Enterprises Inc. to Capstone LLC and Clifford and Sandra LeCleir Revocable Trust, 224 La Crosse St. and 401 N. Third St., $1,900,000.
Joyce Clason Revocable Trust to Lisa Clason, 4116 Riverview Drive.
Nora Wines to Stephanie Greene Revocable Trust, 3004 Lakota Place, $130,000.
Gilles Rentals LLC to Johnson Real Estate LLC, 227 Liberty St., $122,500.
Corrine and Matthew Bentzen to Duane and Tonia Genz, 612 Kane St., $45,000.
Wayne or Wyonne Riste Revocable Trust to Lynne and Robert Hoagenson, 3018 Lakota Place, $190,000.
Justin and Lindsey Pretasky to Daniel and Elizabeth Murphy, 128 S. 17th Place, $480,000.
Ann Belmonte Trust to Mark and Susan Halter, 2604 Cass St., $299,900.
John and Mary Komperud to Michael Komperud, 3161 31st. St. S.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Knute Temte to Kathreen Schmitt, 1102 Wilson St.
Lori and Thomas Herbert to Sara and Sean Gorman, 1949 Sandalwood Drive, $280,000.
Gerald and Susanne Forsythe to Gerald and Susanne Forsythe Revocable Trust, 3334 Emerald Valley Drive and 1351 Moorings Drive.
Tandra and William Bauman to Sharon Hauser Revocable Trust, 1005 Lauderdale N., $340,500.
Richard Edwards Revocable Living Trust to Eddie and Linda Leach, 512 Green Coulee Road, $248,900.
Riverland Energy Cooperative to Douglass Hill LLC, 1472 State Road 35, $705,100.
Coulee Holdings LLC to Kathy and Stephen Smith, 116 Calla Court, $397,000.
Daniel and Elizabeth Murphy to Wayne Martin and Nancy Olson-Martin, 1132 Rolling Oaks Drive, $289,000.
Patricia Borger to Lisa Borger, 417 Placid Court, $98,000.
Karl Melnik Revocable Trust to Christopher and Kimberley Radtke, 1121 Lauderdale Place, $425,000.
12 on Main LLC to Broham Investments LLC, 3223 E. Main St.
Two Fours LLC to Broham Investments LLC, 402, 402 1/2, 404, 404 1/2, 408, 408 1/2, 410, 410 1/2 N. Third Ave., $570,000.
HOLMEN
Coleen Schultz to Christine and Derek Granum, $128,800.
Barbara and David Skogen to Skogenheim LLC.
Skogenheim LLC to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Inc., $1,585,000.
Hazel Coady to Kathleen Duerwachter and Thomas Helgerson.
Larry and Mary Peterson to Rachel Kondracki and Cameron Packwood, $250,000.
WEST SALEM
Southdale Hills Associates LLP to Jedediah and Theresa Wachter.
TOWN OF BARRE
Octagon Farms of Barre Mills LLC to Sustainable Generations LLC, $320,000.
Laura and Nyhus Schaffer to Isaac Bauer and Diane McNulty, $493,500.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Curtis and Denice Mack to Kiley and Kody Kuss, $178,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Theresa Craig Irrevocable Supplemental Trust to Theresa Craig.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Barbara and Daniel Gilster to Daniel Gilster.
Barbara and Daniel Gilster to Barbara Gilster.
Ana and Duane Schaper to GFY Property Management LLC, $25,000.
JFCM Properties LLC to Cretestone Properties LLC, $3,800,000.
Leah and Peter Meyer to Peter and Leah Meyer Revocable Living Trust.
Karl and Debra Rhyme Revocable Trust to Joel Bruemmer, $297,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
B&D Properties Inc. to Jensen Trust.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Bluebird Springs Recreational Area Inc. and Kevin Kromke to Bluebird Family Camp LLC, $1,000,000.
Bluebird Family Camp LLC to Miles and Sarah Harter Revocable Trust, $710,387.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Steven and Judith Fuchsteiner Joint Revocable Trust to Elyssa and James Parrow, $399,000.
Kari Washburn and Joseph Fredrickson.
Kari Kelemen to Kari and Timothy Kelemen.
Tippetts Rentals LLC to PE Rentals LLC, $95,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Manette and Rodney Hall to Lawrence Edson and Sheila Jennings, $389,000.
Paul and Sarah Gerrard to Marcia Allen and David Klein, $529,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Lusk House LLC to Joshua Lusk.
Joshua Lusk to Nichole Perso, $105,000.