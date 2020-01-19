La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 19

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Ernest and Heidi Lee to Jeffery Ziel, 820 Caledonia St., $86,080.
Reuben Nicolai to Reuben Nicolai Revocable Trust, 5450 S. 33rd St., 4801-4806, 4901-4920, 5201-5204 N. Rivercrest Drive, 5001-5015 Partridge Lane, 5101-5113 Whipporwill Lane, 5301-5328 Sandpiper Lane, 5401-5424 Quail Drive, 5501-5506, 6001-6009 S. Rivercrest Drive, 5601-5619 Eagle Lane, 5701-5716 Pheasant Lane, 5801-5813 Oriole Lane, 5901-5909 Bluebird Lane.
Christopher and Jane Kerbaugh Joint Revocable Trust to Brian Miller, 1526 State St., $235,000.
Amy and Dale Koblitz to Johnson Real Estate LLC, 3132 Losey Blvd. S., $145,031.
Jill Grampovnik to Amanda Maas, 1319 Rublee St., $150,000.
Bridges United Methodist Church Inc. to Fire Investments LLC, 136 S. Eighth St., $350,000.
Nick Forer to Teresa Patwell, 2920 George St., $110,000.
Mike McCormick to NRE Properties LLC, 1214 Kane St., $62,000.
Patricia Bye to Terry Bye, 3007 22nd St. S.
George and Pamela Griffith to George and Pamela Griffith Joint Revocable Trust, 1330 Nakomis Ave.
Grand Investments LLC to Coulee Bank, 3003 Airport Road.
Aaron and Tata Kehr, Ellen Mekvold, Sheriff La Crosse County and Carla and Ronald Vauk Jr. to Marine Credit Union, 817 Caledonia St.
William Olson to NRE Properties LLC, 1815 Avon St., $50,000.
Chersheng and Mee Xiong to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 1023 State St., $150,000.
Derek Leach and Brenda Stuhr to Eddie and Linda Leach, 1238 Cliffwood Lane.
Michael Dhodt and Sarah Thomas to Mega Metro Holdings LLC, 943 Farnam St.
Spies Construction LLC to Mary and Steven Knutson, 1703 Arizona Court, $302,485.
Albin and Karen Kayser to Karbin Properties LLC, 1118 Grant Court, 1427 S. Fourth St., 1115 and 1117 S. West Ave., 107, 109, 126, 128, 130, 132, 134, 136 Ninth St. S., 418, 420 and 422 Rose St.
James Potts to Amanda, Bryon and Krista Potts 2326 Mississippi St.
Jane Boehlke, Mary Fell and Elizabeth and Gary Searle to Mark and Susan Reget, 2203 Hoeschler Drive, $203,000.
Rosanne St. Sauver to NRE Properties LLC, 903 Farnam St., $108,355.
Teresa Patwell to Emily and Teresa Patwell, 2920 George St.
Big Cat Real Estate LLC to Trail Destinations LLC, 624 and 626 Seventh St. S., 1024 and 1026 Farnam St., 816 and 818 King St., $385,000.
Ian and Jennifer Walker to Herold Lochner, 2011 21st Place S., $152,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Peter Schaettle to Alex Steffes, 1403 Kingswood Lane, $192,500.
Michael Hayes to Teresa Hayes, 304 12th Ave. S.
Andrew and David Bruemmer to Russell Bruemmer, 1004 Whispering Winds Place, $105,339.
BANGOR
Benjamin and Pamela Hoth to Amanda Degenhardt, $173,900.
HOLMEN
McHugh Family Trust to Central State Construction LLC, $2,800,000.
McHugh Family Trust to Jorge Holdings II LLC, $135,000.
Andrew and Connie Gronholz to Kevin Rindy, $252,000.
Richard Johnson and Matthew Tolvstad to Rox Investments LLC, $147,777.
Kathy Gowdy Estate to Richard Gowdy.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $54,900.
ROCKLAND
Small Town Investments LLC to Core Wilson, $2,000.
WEST SALEM
Marc and Susan Anderson Joint Revocable Trust to Laura Johnson and Edward Woodrow, $310,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Seven Properties LLC to Northwoods Exploration Corp, $150,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Schlifer Development LLC to Laura and Randy Christopherson, $20,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Ean and Eric Hesselberg to Dart LLC, $41,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Debra Huber to Debra and Matthew Huber.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Alayna Ruhbusch to Brian and Liz Mansky $90,000.