La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 5

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Shawn Krutsinger to Michelle Hauck, 2427 Redwing Road.
Earl Thomas to Andrew Warner, 1404 Rose St., $122,000.
Ward Homes & Properties LLC to Gregg and Sylvia Attleson, 1003 Fifth Ave. S., $226,000.
CenturyLink and CenturyTel of Wisconsin LLC to 333 Front Street LLC and Weber Holdings LLC, 333 N. Front St., $11,000,000.
Donna and Gerald Beyer to Holzer Investments LLC, 1600 George St., $95,000.
Kellie Kampschroer to Jason Stratman, 907 Fifth Ave. S., $100,000.
Virginia Walsh to Barbara Kracklauer, 3602 Parkway Place, $174,000.
Koblitz Enterprises LLC to South Properties LLC, 521 N. 11th St., $231,000.
Sharlet Selinger-Lewis to Judson Steinback, 204 Westview Place, $250,000.
Caroline and Scott Flatten to Emily and Peter Frandsen, 2505 Stone Bridge Road, $479,900.
Spenser Nickelatti to NRE Properties LLC, 1830 Green Bay St.
Gary Harter to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1133 Liberty St., $30,000.
Lois McHenry-Nemec to Scott Nemec, 5241 33rd St. S.
Philip Gelatt Living Trust to Sanjeev Musafir and Meenakshi Trehan, 1634 King St., $930,000.
Donald and Loretta Clarkin Trust to Highland Property Solutions LLC, 917 Fourth St. S., $750,000.
Laura Richmond to Jonathan Ojibway, 2401 George St., $119,900.
Dane and Jennifer Dregne to Robert and Rosanna Harter, 4215 Verchota St., $314,000.
Douglas Shrauner to Jacqueline Soden, 1903 Barnabee Road and 1833 Sunset Drive, $236,000.
Karl and Nancy Parcher to Cassondra and Charles George Jr., 910 15th St. S., $155,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Donny and Stacie Hogan to Marcus and Veronica Schindler, 551 Court Road, $217,000.
Hoffman Family Trust to Pamela McCorkle, 444 French Road, $335,000.
Valley View Business Park LLP to Another Day in Paradise LLC, 575 Lester Ave. and 570 Theater Road, $460,000.
Alvin Gardner to Tushar Patel, 951 N. Eighth Ave., $285,000.
HOLMEN
McCathie Investments LLC to Shane and Tammy Boswell, $389,900.
Theodore Steebs to Brianna and Caleb Thatcher, $169,900.
Jeffrey and Katherine Geary to Brooke Coryell and Damien Klinski, $220,000.
ROCKLAND
William Olson estate to Regina Baier and Jerry Warthan, $33,000.
WEST SALEM
James Kohlmeier to Cheryl Kohlmeier.
Catherine Story to Anita and Danny Miles, $515,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Angela and Jonathan Severson to Byron and Charmaine Buelow, $6,750.
Dean and Nancy Wetzel to David Kenter, $20,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Town of Campbell to Town of Campbell.
Town of Campbell to Justin and Lindsey Pretasky.
D/P Dempsey Family Trust to Justin and Lindsey Pretasky, $375,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Karen Vieth to Brian Hoyheim, $76,800.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Paul and Thomas Dostal to Thomas Dostal and Dawn Faherty, $53,500.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Anita and Danny Miles to Nicholas and Tammy Leis, $333,900.
Greg Carey to Chad and Rachel Mueller, $389,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Gregory Vinson to Hart to Hart LLC, $22,000.
Stonehill Development LLC to Hart to Hart LLC, $20,000.
Stonehill Development LLC to Hart to Hart LLC, $20,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Dennis and Mary Olson to Michael Dvorak, $15,000.
Amy Burchell to Brandon Burchell.
Leland Diersen estate to Kari Schreiner and Brian Tonneson, $175,000.
Margaret Manke to Jacob and Margaret Manke.