You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 5
0 comments
editor's pick
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Jan. 5

{{featured_button_text}}

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Shawn Krutsinger to Michelle Hauck, 2427 Redwing Road.

Earl Thomas to Andrew Warner, 1404 Rose St., $122,000.

Ward Homes & Properties LLC to Gregg and Sylvia Attleson, 1003 Fifth Ave. S., $226,000.

CenturyLink and CenturyTel of Wisconsin LLC to 333 Front Street LLC and Weber Holdings LLC, 333 N. Front St., $11,000,000.

Donna and Gerald Beyer to Holzer Investments LLC, 1600 George St., $95,000.

Kellie Kampschroer to Jason Stratman, 907 Fifth Ave. S., $100,000.

Virginia Walsh to Barbara Kracklauer, 3602 Parkway Place, $174,000.

Koblitz Enterprises LLC to South Properties LLC, 521 N. 11th St., $231,000.

Sharlet Selinger-Lewis to Judson Steinback, 204 Westview Place, $250,000.

Caroline and Scott Flatten to Emily and Peter Frandsen, 2505 Stone Bridge Road, $479,900.

Spenser Nickelatti to NRE Properties LLC, 1830 Green Bay St.

Gary Harter to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1133 Liberty St., $30,000.

Lois McHenry-Nemec to Scott Nemec, 5241 33rd St. S.

Philip Gelatt Living Trust to Sanjeev Musafir and Meenakshi Trehan, 1634 King St., $930,000.

Donald and Loretta Clarkin Trust to Highland Property Solutions LLC, 917 Fourth St. S., $750,000.

Laura Richmond to Jonathan Ojibway, 2401 George St., $119,900.

Dane and Jennifer Dregne to Robert and Rosanna Harter, 4215 Verchota St., $314,000.

Douglas Shrauner to Jacqueline Soden, 1903 Barnabee Road and 1833 Sunset Drive, $236,000.

Karl and Nancy Parcher to Cassondra and Charles George Jr., 910 15th St. S., $155,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Donny and Stacie Hogan to Marcus and Veronica Schindler, 551 Court Road, $217,000.

Hoffman Family Trust to Pamela McCorkle, 444 French Road, $335,000.

Valley View Business Park LLP to Another Day in Paradise LLC, 575 Lester Ave. and 570 Theater Road, $460,000.

Alvin Gardner to Tushar Patel, 951 N. Eighth Ave., $285,000.

HOLMEN

McCathie Investments LLC to Shane and Tammy Boswell, $389,900.

Theodore Steebs to Brianna and Caleb Thatcher, $169,900.

Jeffrey and Katherine Geary to Brooke Coryell and Damien Klinski, $220,000.

ROCKLAND

William Olson estate to Regina Baier and Jerry Warthan, $33,000.

WEST SALEM

James Kohlmeier to Cheryl Kohlmeier.

Catherine Story to Anita and Danny Miles, $515,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Angela and Jonathan Severson to Byron and Charmaine Buelow, $6,750.

Dean and Nancy Wetzel to David Kenter, $20,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Town of Campbell to Town of Campbell.

Town of Campbell to Justin and Lindsey Pretasky.

D/P Dempsey Family Trust to Justin and Lindsey Pretasky, $375,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Karen Vieth to Brian Hoyheim, $76,800.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Paul and Thomas Dostal to Thomas Dostal and Dawn Faherty, $53,500.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Anita and Danny Miles to Nicholas and Tammy Leis, $333,900.

Greg Carey to Chad and Rachel Mueller, $389,900.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Gregory Vinson to Hart to Hart LLC, $22,000.

Stonehill Development LLC to Hart to Hart LLC, $20,000.

Stonehill Development LLC to Hart to Hart LLC, $20,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Dennis and Mary Olson to Michael Dvorak, $15,000.

Amy Burchell to Brandon Burchell.

Leland Diersen estate to Kari Schreiner and Brian Tonneson, $175,000.

Margaret Manke to Jacob and Margaret Manke.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News