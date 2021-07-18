La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, July 18

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Andrew and Stephanie Pagano to Alyssa Kohls, 2147 Market St., $250,000.
Great Northern Investments of La Crosse Inc. to the City of La Crosse, 900 West Ave. S.
Walgreen Co. to the City of La Crosse, 900 West Ave. S.
Jag Real Estate Investments LLC to Ronald and Tara Brown, 1623 Main St., $315,000.
Derek Pasch to Derek and Lacy Pasch, 2111 Cass St.
Gretchen Gelatt Revocable Trust to Neighborhood Rentals LLC, 208 15th St. S., $620,000.
Andar LLC to Heritage Rentals LLC, 1521 Charles ST., $140,000.
Ralph and Ruth Wettstein to Neighborhood Rentals LLC, 1223 and 1225 Redfield St., $134,900.
Suzanne Crowley and Scott Schumacher to Bryce Crowley, N3702 Smith Valley Road, $115,300.
Margie Schumacher to Bryce Crowley, N3702 Smith Valley Road, $134,700.
Andar LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 1512 Charles St., $85,000.
Robert Schmidt Jr. to Marcia Schmidt, 1522 Adams St.
Dianne Starch to Rita and Terry Gruntzel, 2948 23rd St. S., $50,000.
Amanda and Brandon Meyer to Melissa Terpstra, 1320 31st St. S., $226,500.
Mary Rohrer Revocable Trust to Debra Vicker Living Trust, 3416 East Ave. S., $190,000.
Dale Lahaie and Harriet Snow to Michael Brown, 2022 Wood St., $130,000.
Diane Gebhart to Gregory and Sandra Hakomaki, 3633 Mormon Coulee Road, $144,350.
Pamperin Real Estate LLC to Top Notch Auto LLC, 3404, 3504 and 3530 County Road B, $500,000.
Kimberly Galstad to Kim Galstad Family Trust, 1524 22nd St. S.
Courtney and Joseph Kostuchowski to Jennifer and Taylor Lovrien, 3420 Kenton St., $185,000.
Tiffany and Taylor Fischer to Mary Gander, 119 16th St. N., $270,000.
Mary and Rudolph Clements to Rachel Dempsey, 2136 Mississippi St., $154,000.
Nicholas and Zari Ragner to Kenneth Finco, 2214 Jackson St., $176,000.
Emily and Peter Jantz to Brianne Herlitzke, 2820 Birch St., $252,000.
Sara Gilman to Tracy Zentner, 917 25th St. S., $140,000.
Bruce and Pamela Iverson to Dana and Joel McCall, 226 22nd St. N., $235,000.
Teresa Goree, Mary Scheide and Michael Zielke to Jacob and Kylee Breaker, 1907 22nd St. S., $205,000.
Dawn Wood-Quast to David Truax, 1501 Rose St., $138,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Marcia and Neil Jennings to Mary Pollack-Boardman, 3765 Emerald Drive E., $289,900.
Dayna and Ronald Schultz to Becky Eitland, 1407 William Drive.
Christy Linse to Tammy Holt, 2016 Craig Lane E., $110,650.
Wooden Spoon 1 LLC to Jessica and Matthew Gobel, 107 and 109 11th Ave. S., $224,000.
Bertrum and Judith Sasse to Christine Blomquist, Jill Holmes, Andrew Hutchins and Amy Lattos, 1221 Meadow Lane.
BANGOR
Erin Bloomquist to Erin and Trenton Bloomquist.
HOLMEN
Carol Volkening to Tory Mossman, $250,000.
Sean Sullivan to Kally and Ryan Hernandez, $375,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Mathison Construction LLC, $57,900.
Jamie and Lee Lohrentz to Diane and Edward Eisermann, $395,000.
Ronald Henderson to John Xiong, $119,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Margaret and Nathan Smith, $451,100.
WEST SALEM
S&S Properties Trust to Chippewa Land Trust.
Brian and Victoria Campbell Revocable Trust to Suzanne Crowley, Margie and Scott Schumacher, $269,900.
Christopher McGuire Estate to Joshua Pralle, $270,000.
David, Randall and Scott Griffin to Adam and Sarah Buisman, $230,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Donald and Judith Ruedy to Laura and Steven Warnke.
Donald and Judith Ruedy Irrevocable Living Trust to Donald and Judith Ruedy.
Donald and Judith Ruedy to Edward Ruedy.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Malon Earley Trust to Max Earley, $110,000.
Kenneth and Susan Pinski Living Trust to Yves LLC, $670,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Penny and Paul Lash Jr. to PPBB Lash LLC.
John Korish to John and Ryan Korish.
Jerry and Jane Zeroth Revocable Trust to Marc and Michelle Mades, $575,000.
Bruce Stumlin Revocable Trust to Jennifer and Kristopher Rosche, $120,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Leon and Joyce Hankins Trust to Bryan and Donald Hankins.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Daniel Storlie to the Village of Holmen, $150,000.
Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $54,000.
Brian and Penny Bohn to Kathryn and Richard Barclay, $85,000.
Hidden Prairie LLC to James and Rosemary Kronfeld, $76,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Jean and Scott Seely to Jozef Mergan and Nikki Roland, $85,000.
Jodi and Kristof Gerke to Lacey and Larry David, $549,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Kally and Ryan Hernandez to Anthony and Morgan Dwyer, $290,000.
WBS LAX Properties LLC to Store SPE USLBM 2017-6 LLC, $2,020,000.
Eugene and Idella Papenfuss to Darcy Seago, $197,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Keith and Sally Martin Trust to Janalee and Joseph Macht.
Keith and Sally Martin Trust to Sara Hass.