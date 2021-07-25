La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, July 25

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Edward Burgess to David Truax, 1501 Rose St., $90,000.
Christopher and Dawn Hoins to Gertrude, 512 Winnebago St., $172,000.
Sandra and Stanley Overhouse to Kelly Claflin and Tanya Namyst, 1473 Green Bay St.
Melissa Terpstra to Della Dingeldein and Paul Tysse, 1100 Farnam St., $145,000.
Billy and Julie Pesik to James and Shana Petrouske, 237 23rd St. S., $168,000.
Debra and Myron Hirsch to Brianne Anderson and Michael Snitker, 707 Mississippi St., $126,800.
William Hart and Liska Havel to Danielle and Joshua Pfeiffer, 2406 State St., $195,000.
Paige Wandling to Jarrod Schelbe, 1107 Losey Blvd. S., $240,000.
Barbara Artschwager Estate to Jacob and Tricia Owen, 302 Rose St., $99,000.
Carmen and Michael Dyoe to Norma Arneson, 313 22nd St. N., $200,000.
Michelle Wolf to Jennifer and Luke Pray, 220 Losey Blvd. N., $249,900.
Brandon and Kylie McCauley to Nancy Hanson, 2222 Barlow St., $224,000.
Aniya Cozy to Randolph and Sara Pederson, 3617 Bentwood Place, $205,000.
Mark and Susanne Hutchens to David and Tara Arbogast, 2932 22nd St. S., $173,750.
TLS of La Crosse LLC to Alysha’s Apartments LLC, 122 and 126 Third St. N., 310 and 312 State St., $870,000.
Marilyn Shiftar Amended Revocable Trust to Adam Heinze, 1337 Moorings Drive, $462,000.
Jan Murray to Kristi and Scott Schuster, 1714 30th St. S., $218,000.
Laquita Becker-Zarecki and Jeffrey Zarecki to Katlin Grapes and Kyle Schade, 2255 Coulee Drive, $225,000.
Thomas and Evelyne Gallagher Revocable Trust to John and Monica Gallagher, 1316 29th St. S.
Aerosat Acquisitions LLC to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1017 Livingston St., $135,000.
James and Sharon Kirchoff Joint Revocable Trust to Debra Strittmater, 4371 Mariah Drive S., $275,000.
Aerosat Acquisitions LLC to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 922 Sixth St. S., $100,000.
James and Sandra Libke to Fredelig Hjem II Revocable Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., $230,000.
Darwin Blank to Freebird Rentals LLC, 3001 Green Bay St., $132,000.
Donna Fugate to Kenneth and Matthew Fugate, Susan Johansen, 721 19th St. S., $124,600.
Brytani Beranek, Dale, David, Leslie, Mark, Randy, Ronald and Terry Gruntzel, Joann Henderson and Jacqueline Riley to Sarah and Stephen Barton, 2322 Prospect St., $160,000.
Ingrid Vanduyne to Andrea Michael and Barry Waters, 428 21st St. S., $250,000.
Lorraine and Victor Snider to LaCro Products Inc., 1636 Liberty St., $70,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Logistics Development Group LLC to Donna and Ronald Luethe, $94,500.
Ritajean Myers to Cari Bower, Jennifer Luce and Kathryn Myers, 314 Horman Blvd.
Goehner Investments LLC to Kettlebell Investments LLC, 711 13th Ave. S. and 1301 Rosewood Trail, $260,000.
Michael Hoppens and Joan Lenarz to Alexander Molter and Kelly Murawski, 2059 Grand View Blvd., $495,000.
Ritchie Rentals LLC to Chelsea Ale and Adam Hoffer, 1502 Ferry St., $115,000.
Laura Sorensen to Jordan McCants, 1418 21st St. S., $135,000.
Gregg and Pamela Jones to Randolph Sr. and Judith Eddy Joint Revocable Trust, 728 Pleasant Court, $281,500.
John III and Lauren Burchill to Bailey and Jesse Vanvoorhees, 1300 Johnson St., $275,800.
Kevin and Melissa Place to Isaac Degroat and Karolina Ptasinski, 655 Winter St., $240,000.
BANGOR
Elizabeth and Ryan Ramsey to Aaron and Kristin Glick, $185,000.
St. Mary Parish to St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish.
Judy and Randy Stumlin to Amber Stumlin, $127,500.
Beth and Nathan Baer to Jill and John Grennan II, $307,500.
HOLMEN
KBE Homes LLC to Courtney Duerwachter and Joseph Kostuchowski, $324,900.
Bluff View Bank to RRJ Holdings LLC, $735,000.
Ashley and Ryan Weibel to Chileda Institute Inc., $305,500.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to the Village of Holmen.
Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $51,900.
Kirt Kozey to Kevin and Melissa Place, $315,000.
Heather Phillips to Morgan Brazil, $212,000.
WEST SALEM
Adam and Sarah Buisman to Elisabeth and Lance Hutzenbuhler, $165,000.
Timothy Stoll to Candice and Timothy Stoll.
Terry Wiemerslage to Terry Wiemerslage Revocable Trust.
Troy Freng to Jill Freng.
St. Leo the Great Parish to St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish.
Quinnvestment LLP to Brian and Dacia Quinn, $250,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Carolyn Lindeman to Ryan Costello, $260,000.
Amy and Thomas Brieske to Amy and Thomas Brieske.
TOWN OF BURNS
Julie Arroyo, Christine Brand and Josephine Wermager to Joseph Kneifl.
Joseph and Katie Cook to Todd and Virginia Green, $20,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jerry and Michelle Schulze Joint Revocable Trust to NRE Properties LLC, $124,000.
Catherine and Michael Fischer to Leroy Wilder Jr., $317,100.
Feist Joint Revocable Trust to Anika Paaren-Sdano and Matthew Sdano, $975,000.
Mary McDonald Trust to Higher House Properties LLC, $500,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Julie and Kenneth McCallum to Brandon and Rachel Labeots, $436,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Holmen Baptist Church Inc. to Arlan Ulberg, $40,000.
Anna and David Quamme to Daniel and Julia Randall, $420,000.
Shannon Carey to Ashley and Ryan Weibel, $474,900.
Lance Woodward to Kaylyn and Lance Woodward.
TOWN OF MEDARY
J/D Manske Family Land Holdings LLC to Grandview Estates LLC.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Contrarian LLC to Benjamin and Heidi Leibl, $250,000.
Elaine Fritz Estate to Beyer Investments LLC, $245,000.
Green Acres Properties LLC to Joseph Bublitz, $225,000.
Mardi Parker to Hunter and Kymberley Atchison, $245,000.
Janet and Steven Sisul to Steven Sisul.
Jessica and Justin Hass to Amy and Christopher Churchill, $535,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
2014 Thaldorf Revocable Trust to George Miller and Karen Thaldorf-Miller, $28,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Larry and Diane Silha Joint Revocable Trust to Randall Silha, $60,000.