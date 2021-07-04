La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, July 4

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Deanna and Jacob Peschman to Lindsey and Theodore Hanson, 130 13th St. S., $580,000.
Andar LLC to Angela and Robert Cassill, 1517 Charles St., $227,500.
Harold and Ruth Johnson Trust to Jenna Radmer, 1823 Green Bay St., $175,000.
Adam and Brianne Olson to Robert and Shawn Bott, 1919 20th St. S., $197,000.
Shawn McTaggart and Shea Ealey Rentals LLC to Joseph Goltz, 1120 11th St. S., $120,000.
Night Ski LLC to Third 800 LLC, 728 and 800 Third St. S., 215 Ferry St., $7,368,746.
Andrew and Krista Sierzant to Samuel Brinks, 1818 Loomis St., $160,000.
Nancy Michel to Sarah Michel, 1310 Winnebago St., $97,386.
KZ Homes LLC to St. Joseph Rental Properties LLC, 2143 and 2145 Park Ave., $190,000.
Joseph Northwood and Rosanne St. Sauver to Joseph Northwood, 3114 Scarlett Drive.
Matthew Shepard to Cross Rentals LLC, 1310 and 1312 13th St. S., $150,000.
David Fredrickson to Chelby Cerys, 1447 Green Bay St.
Cathy and Mike Juran to William Bosshard, 636 Pettibone Pointe Way, $515,000.
Jay Mueller Estate to Higher House Properties LLC, 1002 Eighth St. S., $118,000.
Sarah Michel to Jeffery and Sherilyn Laufle, 701 20th St. S., $100,000.
Leanne and Mark Kruse to Dustin Bolduan and Tyler Tullius, 1523 Barlow St., $162,500.
Mark McClanathan to Mark McClanathan Trust, 2325 Coulee Drive.
Barbara Laga to JDH Investments LLC, 3317 and 3319 29th Court S., $222,000.
City of La Crosse to Kimberley and Thomas Culp, 3400 Rim of the City Road.
Jamar of La Crosse LLC to Jeffery and Mary Scheel, 521 and 523 15th St. S.
Jamar of La Crosse LLC to Jeffery and Mary Scheel, 1406 and 1408 Madison St.
Great River Homes LLC to Lynda Wirnsberger, 3810 Sunnyside Drive W., $234,600.
Nelson Miller to Michael and Regina Ojelabi, 917 Division St., $175,000.
George and Mary Wagner to Pamela Kaus and Gregory Wagner, 2124 Mississippi St.
Thomas Bero to Mitchell Shaker, 3401 28th St. S., $130,000.
Leah Hillebrand to NRE Properties LLC, 820 and 822 St. Andrew St., $126,000.
Stephen Pappas and Jamie Sabel to Elisa and Gary Strasser, 1546 Travis St., $220,000.
Belle Square LLC to 232 Third St. N. LLC, 303, 316 and 321 State St., 318 Vine St., 232 Third St. N., $25,000,000.
Leroy Humm to Erik Henriksen, 2518 16th St. S., $205,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Kari Schreiner to Jasmine and Zachary Larson, 315 Green St., $344,900.
Mary Schomburg Revocable Trust to Barbara and Gary Mueller, 402 French Road, $329,900.
Great River Commercial Center LLC to Douglas Quinn Revocable Trust, 114 Second Ave. N.
Jordan and Shay Benedict to Christina and Spencer Griffin, 411 Sixth Ave. N., $250,000.
Sherri and Thomas Roukis to Kelly Nitzsche, 1152 Aspen Valley Drive, $525,000.
Lovejoy Properties LLC, Peggy Lovejoy Properties LLC and PLDK Properties LLC to Albion Holdings LLC, 604 and 606 Pierce St., 613 and 615 12th Ave. S., 209 and 211 13th Ave. S., $500,000.
Jimmie and Margaret Yowell Trust to Margaret Lentz Trust, 1305 Rosewood Trail, $312,500.
Thomas and Rita Beranek Trust to Daniel Fischer, 1018 and 1020 Oak Forest Drive, $300,000.
James Haugen to JDH Investments LLC, 118 and 120 11th Ave. S.
Brittany and James Monsour to Brittany and James Monsour, 1940 Pine Ridge Drive.
Larry Fortier and Kimberly Raabe-Fortier to Joshua Raabe, 1426 Main St., $199,000.
Terry Weiland to City of Onalaska.
City of Onalaska to Terry Weiland.
BANGOR
Judith McCue to Amity McCue, $75,000.
HOLMEN
Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC to Julianne and Steven Mace Jr., $391,700.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Cheryl and Firman Schiebout, $162,000.
Debra and John Conder to Jill Bettesworth, $163,500.
Jacob Felber to Tou Lee and Alexandra Machacek, $237,777.
Westpfahl Construction LLC to Jonathan Frehner, $389,000.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Bruce and Jacqueline Kaiser, $316,000.
Bruce and Diana Pronschinske to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $66,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Abigail and Anthony Hanson, $58,000.
Joseph and Laura Antonie to Benjamin Barbour, $357,000.
Dennis and Patricia Kufahl to Theodore Kufahl, 640 Herman Court.
ROCKLAND
Small Town Investments LLC to Crystal and David Brokopp, $269,900.
WEST SALEM
La Crosse County to Steven Falkenberg.
Rebecca McNulty to Neighborhood Rentals LLC, $180,000.
Christopher and Danielle Amundson to Dylan Herman, $272,000.
Cody Anderson and Dawn Scheel to Ryan Walters, $40,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Craig and Susan Sacia, $508,776.
TOWN OF BARRE
Holly and Jon Rigotti to Glenda and Seth Schaffer, $395,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Carol and Victor Halvorson to Victor and Carol Halvorson Revocable Living Trust.
Bonnie McGowen to James McGowen.
Thomas Theisen to Hunter Williams, $315,000.
Michelle and David Boyette Jr. to Michelle and David Boyette Jr.
Robert Abraham to Anne and Robert Abraham.
Brittany and Scott Fiksdal to Jonathan and Leslie Pfennig, $225,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Craig and Kathryn Oleson to John Korish, $310,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Arlan, David and Jean Dowiasch to Timothy and Lisa Buisman Joint Revocable Trust, $149,500.
Shirley Krause Revocable Trust to Seth and Tamra Nururdin, $600,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
David and Maureen Miller, La Crosse County Sheriff to VRMTG Asset Trust.
Lisa and Terry Denney to Teesha and Wade Willinger, $1,355,000.
Judith Schams Revocable Trust to B&D Korth Trust, $500,000.
Daniel Blumer and Susan Herzog-Blumer to Ken, Kevin and Stephanie Tyburski, $355,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Julie Roubik to Alyssa and Cory Hestekin, $400,000.
Keith and Mary Carraux to Teresa Johnson, Joseph Schulze and Jennifer Westlie.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Kimberley and Thomas Culp to City of La Crosse, $7,100.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Michelle Lamb-Vosen to Allison Mikelson and Cody Strasser, $240,000.
Nunyo LLC to Jon Kastenschmidt Revocable Trust and WIL-OLG LLC.
Martha and William McClure to Colin Arneson, $330,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Charlise Investments LLC, $138,090.
HP River Rock LLC to Hawkeye LLC, $135,000.
Alex and Tessa Karwath to Randolph Eddy Jr., $250,000.
John and Jean Nash Revocable Trust to Mary and Michael Sella, $57,500.
Chad and Julie Cummings to Kyle Ernst and Brandy Pohlman, $300,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Sandra Severson to Barbara Davis and Nancy Stouffer, $7,952.
Barbara Davis, Sandra Severson and Nancy Stouffer to Barbara Davis, Sandra Severson and Nancy Stouffer.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Donald and Karen Hammes Irrevocable Living Trust to Kenneth Clements and Karen Nordstrom.
Scott Bagniefski to ELT Investments LLC, $160,000.
Paul Bagniefski to ELT Investments LLC.