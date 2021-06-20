La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, June 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Thomas Haag to Scott Haag, 2037 Wood St.
Stephen Arndt to Christopher and Kathleen Craugh, 5375 Creekside Place, $395,000.
Adam and Julie Flood to Flood Rental LLC, 132 and 134 10th St. S., 927 and 929 Adams St. and 1803 Main St.
Jean Brady-Gillies and John Gillies to Jena Jorstad, 2155 State Road, $159,700.
James and Dorothy Freisinger Revocable Living Trust to Hannah Beilke, 641 23rd St. N., $180,000.
Eleanor Franke Estate to Andar LLC, 1508 Liberty St.
Johnson Real Estate LLC to Vicky McGuire, 3132 Losey Blvd S., $150,000.
Shawn Dalton to Dirk Dannhoff, 1918 30th St. S., $177,654.
Michael Jensen to Paul Lacount, 2046 29th St. S., $225,000.
Patrick, Randall, Shirley and Timothy Splinter to Joshua Fitzgerald, 3254 Elm Drive, $170,000.
JDKT LLC to Joseph Arentz, 409 and 411 Jackson St., $150,000.
Amber Metcalf to Christopher Rinkenberger, 1216 Bluff St., $200,000.
Kelly Miller to Evalena and Kyle Lipke, 3208 27th St. S., $152,000.
Andrea and Mark Branson to Casey and Daniel Vale, 3116 29th Court St., $215,000.
Ian and Shaina Day to Joseph and Laura Antonie, 3116 Macharley Lane, $365,000.
Anthony Hall and La Crosse County Sheriff to Kong Vue, 939 Green Bay St., $95,700.
RWR Properties LLC to Flood Rental LLC, 128 and 130 10th St. S., $240,000.
Scott Schumacher and Kathryn Seeber to Scott Schumacher, 814 Liberty St., $70,500.
Earnest Gillespie III to Cullen Vos, 1323 Market St., $133,000.
Randall Bates to James Bottelberghe, 1603 Weston St., $142,000.
Kathryn and Randy Dagnon to Nathan Crowder, 2405 30th St. S., $135,500.
Joseph and Tami Beran to Carter Webster, 2606 15th St. S., $153,000.
Janice Gaustad to Janice Gaustad and Crystal Hoeritz, 1019 Johnson St.
Kelly and Nicholas Gilman to Logan Andera, 3002 Losey Blvd. S., $202,500.
Sylvia Moser Revocable Trust to John and Lisa Reiman, 210 24th St. N., $313,000.
Warm & Cozy LLC to Holly Ordway, 2326 State St., $329,900.
Aaron, Darwin and Michelle Embke to Dalton Lawrie, 2604 Hoeschler Drive, $72,600.
Boon Yang Xiong and Lee Xiong to the City of La Crosse, 412 and 414 Mississippi St., $120,000.
Jason, Jenee, Joanne, Jonathan, Linda and Norman Jerome to Kimberly Trainor, 3821 33rd St. S., $235,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jason Koyama to Kasturi Children’s Trust, 9364 State Road 16, $2,008,500.
Yer Vang and Chia Vue to Sandra Moe, 607 11th Ave. N., $190,000.
Nina and Thomas Manske to Cherri and Roger Westing, 126 17th Ave. N., $222,900.
David and Virginie Cassidy to Dale and Dorinda Fredrick, 972 Aspen Valley Drive, $420,500.
Scott Krall to Steven and Teri Poellinger, 1061 Green Bay St., $260,000.
Brian and Rebecca Miller to Brittany and Scott Fiksdal, 1234 Beverly Drive, $401,500.
Julianne and Steven Mace Jr. to Mary Jacobson, 518 Johnson St., $304,900.
BANGOR
Seven Rivers Properties LLC to Bangor School District.
HOLMEN
Kelly Wirth to Jeremy and Michelle Walloch, $434,900.
Patricia Lukanich to Scott Davis and Sarah Olson, $246,500.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Timothy Jones, $348,603.
Casey and Olivia Dingfelder to Joshua and Kearstin Hyttinen, $299,900.
Jacob Ludwig to Elizabeth Boback and Matthew Wesley, $224,000.
Darcy and Luke Ploessl to Jacob Ludwig, $455,000.
Kong Vang and Song Xiong to Kellie Marcou, $310,000.
ROCKLAND
Schmidt Family Living Trust to Quintin Schaitel and Trent Ziegler, $150,000.
WEST SALEM
Jason and Stacie Breecher to Joseph Servi IV and Migdalia Simpson, $220,000.
Samantha Jones to Daniel Heath, $101,600.
QuinnVestment LLP to 608 Rentals LLC, $395,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Hailee and Jessie Glahn to Dakota Schindler and Kaela Zarwell, $240,000.
Charles Beranek Estate to Shawn Swan, $110,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Benjamin and Tracy Quackenbush to Kelly and Nicholas Gilman, $250,000.
Barbara and Lawrence Quillin to Lawrence and Barbara Quillin Living Trust.
KST LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $45,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
St. Joseph Equipment Inc. to CRRVC Inc.
Aaron, Chad, Henry and Karl Horstman, and Tamara Horstman-Riphahn to Chad and Shelly Horstman, $215,000.
Peter and Leah Meyer Revocable Living Trust to Regina and Terry Enockson, $405,000.
Jaymie Holte to Jaymie and Marciela Holte.
Deborah and Ernest Tourville to Aaron and Stephanie Tourville, $300,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Cordell and Marlene Adamson Trust to Brian and Penny Bohn, $79,999.
Kevin and Sandra Cole to Casey Bryan and Bruce Henry, $320,000.
Casey and Jeffrey Degier to Pavlovic Living Trust, $375,000.
Carol, Eugene and Joan Holseth to Hickory Valley Holdings LLC, $135,000.
Ann Woodward to Lance Woodward.
Gene Waldenberger Estate to Susan Waldenberger.
TOWN OF MEDARY
McCormick Family Enterprises to Snodgrass Properties of La Crosse LLC, $489,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
David Hanson to David and Susan Hanson.
Scott Davis and Sarah Olson to Kenneth and Sheryl Davis.
Kenneth and Sheryl Davis to Virginia Seielstad, $350,500.
Michael and Rhonda Sallaway Joint Revocable Trust to Michael Sallaway.
Jessica and Kathryn Schaffer to Genevieve and Heath Folkedahl, $260,000.
Scott Seago to Kelly Seago.
Emma and Michael Lonergan to Michael Bundy, $252,000.
Bryan and Tara Eagle to Aaron and Ryan Wessel, $630,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Jay Heldt and Karen Kouba to Jay Heldt and Karen Kouba.
Martin Hilliker to Andrea and Mark Branson, $385,000.
Michael and Regina Ojelabi to Adam and Sarah Ellingson, $500,000.
Adam and Sarah Ellingson to Darren Knox, $392,500.
Michael Henry and Brandy Longway to Marissa and Ontario Antwine, $208,000.