La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, June 20
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, June 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Thomas Haag to Scott Haag, 2037 Wood St.

Stephen Arndt to Christopher and Kathleen Craugh, 5375 Creekside Place, $395,000.

Adam and Julie Flood to Flood Rental LLC, 132 and 134 10th St. S., 927 and 929 Adams St. and 1803 Main St.

Jean Brady-Gillies and John Gillies to Jena Jorstad, 2155 State Road, $159,700.

James and Dorothy Freisinger Revocable Living Trust to Hannah Beilke, 641 23rd St. N., $180,000.

Eleanor Franke Estate to Andar LLC, 1508 Liberty St.

Johnson Real Estate LLC to Vicky McGuire, 3132 Losey Blvd S., $150,000.

Shawn Dalton to Dirk Dannhoff, 1918 30th St. S., $177,654.

Michael Jensen to Paul Lacount, 2046 29th St. S., $225,000.

Patrick, Randall, Shirley and Timothy Splinter to Joshua Fitzgerald, 3254 Elm Drive, $170,000.

JDKT LLC to Joseph Arentz, 409 and 411 Jackson St., $150,000.

Amber Metcalf to Christopher Rinkenberger, 1216 Bluff St., $200,000.

Kelly Miller to Evalena and Kyle Lipke, 3208 27th St. S., $152,000.

Andrea and Mark Branson to Casey and Daniel Vale, 3116 29th Court St., $215,000.

Ian and Shaina Day to Joseph and Laura Antonie, 3116 Macharley Lane, $365,000.

Anthony Hall and La Crosse County Sheriff to Kong Vue, 939 Green Bay St., $95,700.

RWR Properties LLC to Flood Rental LLC, 128 and 130 10th St. S., $240,000.

Scott Schumacher and Kathryn Seeber to Scott Schumacher, 814 Liberty St., $70,500.

Earnest Gillespie III to Cullen Vos, 1323 Market St., $133,000.

Randall Bates to James Bottelberghe, 1603 Weston St., $142,000.

Kathryn and Randy Dagnon to Nathan Crowder, 2405 30th St. S., $135,500.

Joseph and Tami Beran to Carter Webster, 2606 15th St. S., $153,000.

Janice Gaustad to Janice Gaustad and Crystal Hoeritz, 1019 Johnson St.

Kelly and Nicholas Gilman to Logan Andera, 3002 Losey Blvd. S., $202,500.

Sylvia Moser Revocable Trust to John and Lisa Reiman, 210 24th St. N., $313,000.

Warm & Cozy LLC to Holly Ordway, 2326 State St., $329,900.

Aaron, Darwin and Michelle Embke to Dalton Lawrie, 2604 Hoeschler Drive, $72,600.

Boon Yang Xiong and Lee Xiong to the City of La Crosse, 412 and 414 Mississippi St., $120,000.

Jason, Jenee, Joanne, Jonathan, Linda and Norman Jerome to Kimberly Trainor, 3821 33rd St. S., $235,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Jason Koyama to Kasturi Children’s Trust, 9364 State Road 16, $2,008,500.

Yer Vang and Chia Vue to Sandra Moe, 607 11th Ave. N., $190,000.

Nina and Thomas Manske to Cherri and Roger Westing, 126 17th Ave. N., $222,900.

David and Virginie Cassidy to Dale and Dorinda Fredrick, 972 Aspen Valley Drive, $420,500.

Scott Krall to Steven and Teri Poellinger, 1061 Green Bay St., $260,000.

Brian and Rebecca Miller to Brittany and Scott Fiksdal, 1234 Beverly Drive, $401,500.

Julianne and Steven Mace Jr. to Mary Jacobson, 518 Johnson St., $304,900.

BANGOR

Seven Rivers Properties LLC to Bangor School District.

HOLMEN

Kelly Wirth to Jeremy and Michelle Walloch, $434,900.

Patricia Lukanich to Scott Davis and Sarah Olson, $246,500.

Traditional Trades Inc. to Timothy Jones, $348,603.

Casey and Olivia Dingfelder to Joshua and Kearstin Hyttinen, $299,900.

Jacob Ludwig to Elizabeth Boback and Matthew Wesley, $224,000.

Darcy and Luke Ploessl to Jacob Ludwig, $455,000.

Kong Vang and Song Xiong to Kellie Marcou, $310,000.

ROCKLAND

Schmidt Family Living Trust to Quintin Schaitel and Trent Ziegler, $150,000.

Schmidt Family Living Trust to Quintin Schaitel and Trent Ziegler, $150,000.

WEST SALEM

Jason and Stacie Breecher to Joseph Servi IV and Migdalia Simpson, $220,000.

Samantha Jones to Daniel Heath, $101,600.

QuinnVestment LLP to 608 Rentals LLC, $395,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Hailee and Jessie Glahn to Dakota Schindler and Kaela Zarwell, $240,000.

Charles Beranek Estate to Shawn Swan, $110,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Benjamin and Tracy Quackenbush to Kelly and Nicholas Gilman, $250,000.

Barbara and Lawrence Quillin to Lawrence and Barbara Quillin Living Trust.

KST LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $45,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

St. Joseph Equipment Inc. to CRRVC Inc.

Aaron, Chad, Henry and Karl Horstman, and Tamara Horstman-Riphahn to Chad and Shelly Horstman, $215,000.

Peter and Leah Meyer Revocable Living Trust to Regina and Terry Enockson, $405,000.

Jaymie Holte to Jaymie and Marciela Holte.

Deborah and Ernest Tourville to Aaron and Stephanie Tourville, $300,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Cordell and Marlene Adamson Trust to Brian and Penny Bohn, $79,999.

Kevin and Sandra Cole to Casey Bryan and Bruce Henry, $320,000.

Casey and Jeffrey Degier to Pavlovic Living Trust, $375,000.

Carol, Eugene and Joan Holseth to Hickory Valley Holdings LLC, $135,000.

Ann Woodward to Lance Woodward.

Gene Waldenberger Estate to Susan Waldenberger.

TOWN OF MEDARY

McCormick Family Enterprises to Snodgrass Properties of La Crosse LLC, $489,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

David Hanson to David and Susan Hanson.

Scott Davis and Sarah Olson to Kenneth and Sheryl Davis.

Kenneth and Sheryl Davis to Virginia Seielstad, $350,500.

Michael and Rhonda Sallaway Joint Revocable Trust to Michael Sallaway.

Jessica and Kathryn Schaffer to Genevieve and Heath Folkedahl, $260,000.

Scott Seago to Kelly Seago.

Emma and Michael Lonergan to Michael Bundy, $252,000.

Bryan and Tara Eagle to Aaron and Ryan Wessel, $630,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Jay Heldt and Karen Kouba to Jay Heldt and Karen Kouba.

Martin Hilliker to Andrea and Mark Branson, $385,000.

Michael and Regina Ojelabi to Adam and Sarah Ellingson, $500,000.

Adam and Sarah Ellingson to Darren Knox, $392,500.

Michael Henry and Brandy Longway to Marissa and Ontario Antwine, $208,000.

Robert Brague to Matthew and Nicole Pfeifer, $385,000.

