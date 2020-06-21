La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, June 21

Have you noticed it’s more difficult to slide your patio door open and closed? It might be because the rollers on the bottom of the door - the hardware that makes it operate - requires maintenance. After years of use dirt, dried leaves and dead bugs can clog the lubrication in the track of the door so the movable panel is difficult to move. Step one is to clean out the debris with the crevice tool of a vacuum or Shop-Vac, but it that doesn’t help and improve its movement, replace the old rollers with new track hardware.