La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, June 6

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Rebecka and Travis Martin to Nicholas Johnson, 2112 Mississippi St., $120,000.
Hannah and Quentin Kagel to 1006-1008 13th St. S. LLC, 1006 and 1008 13th St. S.
Hannah and Quentin Kagel to 1010-1012 13th St. S. LLC, 1010 and 1012 13th St. S.
Cynthia and Grant Langaard to Bailey and Matthew Hartung, 1537 George St., $150,000.
Denise Ganey to Denise Ganey Trust, 2018 State St.
Daron, Debrah and Dennis Householder to H&H Investment Properties LLC, 748 Hillview Ave., $155,000.
Amanda Schaffer to Ava Giminski, 2515 14th St. S., $125,000.
Brandy and Eddie Woody Sr. to Heidi Giese, 1927 28th St. S., $245,300.
Daniel Hillebrand to Leah Hillebrand, 820 and 822 St. Andrew St.
Lisa and Roger Remus to David and Roxanne Karl, 4535 El Camino Real Drive, $38,700.
James, Julie and Susan Bagniefski to Laura and Robert Bagniefski, 2716 Paul Place, $165,000.
King on Fifth LLC to I&B LLC, 505 King St. and 217 Fifth Ave. S., $1,500,000.
Gwendolen and Jake Brockway to Colton and Sydney Anderson, 2617 and 2619 13th Place S., $300,000.
Holzer Investments LLC to Budget Furniture Inc., 1600 George St., $140,000.
Barbara and Kenneth Feehan to Kenneth and Barbara Feehan Trust, 2906 Marion Road N.
Daniel and David Larson to Trevor Opps, 2120 15th Place S., $133,000.
Amy Deml to Katie Kish, 4111 Cliffside Drive, $131,500.
Kao and Taryish Kinard Sr. to Taryish Kinard Sr., 603 Sixth St. S.
Crazy Dave’s Auto Repair, Lamar Co. LLC and S&J Loberg LLC to City of La Crosse, 3207 South Ave.
Timothy and Susan Durtsche Trust to Richard Schneider and Gretchen Taeger, 411 16th St. S., $536,900.
Cherryl and Christopher Frye to Travis Wright, 1522 Main St., $370,000.
Dennis and Heidi Dahlke, Deidra Johnson to Doris and Michael Motte, 1427 Hyde Ave., $170,000.
Casey and Daniel Vale to Kristine Selber, 2125 17th St. S., $170,000.
HNT Properties LLC to K2K Properties LLC, 1421 Ninth St. S., $84,000.
Mark Neumann and Mary Oldenburg to Jessica Stohr, 4520 Stone Bridge Road, $43,500.
Agnes Dagrud Estate to Ronald Dagrud, 1945 28th St. S., $110,000.
Elizabeth Plascencia and Adam Stolts to Devan and Kevin Weis, 614 Fifth Ave. S., $225,000.
Jael Hansen to Cory Hansen, 2335 and 2337 Winnebago St.
David Truax to NRE Properties LLC, 109 Copeland Ave., $120,000.
David Truax to NRE Properties LLC, 927, 902, 617 and 619 Avon St., 805 St. James St., $360,000.
Donald and Marilyn Heilman to Dustin and Jeanette Wateski, 1832 Kane St., $190,000.
Brook Delgado to Benjamin and Peter Brindley, 509 West Ave. S., $12,824.
Laramie and Lucas Severson to Jennifer and Daryl Taylor Jr., 1415 20th St. S., $205,000.
KZ Homes LLC to VSC Corp., 2000 and 2002 Miller St., $232,000.
Sunset Court Properties LLC to Ernest and Joann Miller, 1308 Sunset Court, $300,000.
Michael Keil and David Wise to Property Logic LLC, 149 Sixth St. S. and 603 King St., $487,500.
Tracie Devine and Jodie Fitzgerald to Anita Dvorak, 1206 Bennett St., $239,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Gail and James Mumm to Alexandrea Huber, 563 Court Road, $245,000.
David and Susan Bartlett to Matthew Bartlett, 522 and 524 Bluebird Court.
Sherri Novak to Sherri Novak Trust, 926 Lake St.
SLJ II LLC to Sherry Properties LLC, 471 Second Ave. N., $140,000.
Elaine and Joshua Wiegrefe to Brett and Kristen Schwanke, 1552 Young Drive W., $340,000.
HOLMEN
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Towner Construction LLC, $88,900.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to 220 Properties LLC, $44,900.
Carol and David Brockman to Ashley and Mark Anderson, $183,000.
Douglas and Jennifer Watkins to Gwendolen and Jake Brockway, $381,900.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Ka Ying Thao and Mai Kha Yang, $59,900.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $58,900.
Megalyn LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $78,000.
Amy and Scott Chafer to Amanda and Anthony Westphal, $282,000.
WEST SALEM
Cassie and Michael Geary to Neighborhood Rentals LLC, $105,000.
Brett and Kristen Schwanke to Bradley and Lindsey Gilberts, $279,900.
David and Jennifer Witte to Elaine and Joshua Wiegrefe, $361,000.
Debra and Thomas Walsh to David and Jennifer Witte, $430,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Kick Family Revocable Living Trust to Aben Farms LLC, $1,700,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
CenturyTel of Wisconsin LLC to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF BURNS
Thomas Murray to Brian and Heather Stark, $160,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
C-M Robers LLC to J&T Noyes LLC, $4,800,000.
Elsie Mattie Estate to Jonathan Gaustad, $89,000.
Joann and Terry Schaller to Remain French Island LLC, $275,000.
Brant Stevermer and Tara Walters to Reece and Sean O’Neil, $270,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Mary Perez to Jimmer and Karen Christenson, $50,000.
Douglas and Janel Ward to Drake and Kaia Matuska, $343,000.
Wanda and William Green to John and Sharon Neubauer, $50,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Brandy and Derek Dovenberg to La Crosse County.
Fred and Elizabeth Schomberg Irrevocable Trust Agreement to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF MEDARY
TN Thompson Enterprises to Terry Weiland Trust, $32,500.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
HP River Rock LLC to Thomas Krajewski Sr., $135,500.
Joseph Albrecht to Rachel Richgels, $177,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Nathan Janney and Tarah Raaum, $87,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Brian and Karen Sandmire to Craig Kuruzovich, $335,000.
R&C Travelli Trust to Emily and Peter Jantz, $330,000.