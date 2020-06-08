La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, June 7

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Ree Nae and Franklin Greene Jr. to Jason Wiedemeier, 523 S. Sixth St., $158,000.
Katherine and Walter Gnewikow Jr. to Stacy Hass-Davis, 718 Liberty St., $123,000.
Joseph and Walter Kendall to Patricia Bye, 3111 S. 28th St., $110,000.
James and Ellen Heinecke Joint Revocable Trust to Marcia Galles, 1715 Barnabee Road, $275,000.
Donald C. and Donald K. Graham to Neil and Vandanaben Brahmbhatt, 4610 Millatti Lane, $35,000.
Trail Destinations LLC to Patrick Griffith, 1024 and 1026 Farnam St., $145,000.
Brenda Moon to Jesse Knutson, 1427 Kane St., $140,000.
Patricia Morrison Revocable Trust to Carl and Julie Hubbard, $184,900.
Cynthia Rogers to Jimmer and Samuel Christenson, 2112 S. 19th St., $126,000.
Johnson Family Irrevocable Trust to Nicholas Krause, 1548 and 1550 Chase St., $159,415.
Kevin and Stephanie Timm to Benjamin and Christina Thompson, 914 S. East Ave., $160,000.
Alyssa Boardman to Chloe and Steve Boster, 2150 Hyde Ave., $138,500.
Rita Deniger to Susanne Ziebarth, 2831 N. Richard Drive, $213,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Lacey and Nathan Baum to Kim Eiken, 163 E. Larkspur Lane, $365,000.
Drew and Lisa Kulzer to Nao Vang and Xue Yaj, 2118 Golfview Lane, $274,900.
Thomas Kolen to Higher House Properties LLC, 526 S. Ninth Ave., $75,000.
Barbara and Jack Peplinski to Barbara Peplinski Trust and Jeff Peplinski Trust, 928 Tahoe Drive.
Lori and Charles Spademan IV to Lauren and Lawrence Baeder II, 633 Riders Club Road, $347,000.
Kathy Degner to Lacey Baum, 706 Rolling Oaks Road, $230,000.
Cindee Bottcher to James Bottcher, 1121 Streblow St.
Karl Paasch Revocable Trust to Stephen Conrad, 1057 N. Lauderdale, $400,000.
Window World of La Crosse LLC to Aimie and Eldon Heinz, 1001 SW. Second Ave.
Aimie and Eldon Heinz to Heinz Investments LLC, 1001 SW. Second Ave.
Emilee and Michael Mielke to Alexie and Daniel Krause, 716 Pleasant Court, $228,500.
BANGOR
Stephanie Tauscher to Stephanie Seidel, $125,000.
HOLMEN
Joseph Johnson III to Franklin and Ursala Rasmussen Joint Revocable Trust, $375,000.
Marc and Mary Hughes to Laura Jooss and Matthew Koerner, $364,900.
Durkin Construction Inc. to Gregory Bilobran, $400,000.
WB Construction LLC to Joann and William Baumgardner, $350,000.
Tonia Wright to Christine Barba, $309,900.
ROCKLAND
Darren Pfaff to Dawn and Grace Bolanos, $198,000.
Jacob and Katie Stelloh to Jennay and Jonathan Mulholland, $180,500.
WEST SALEM
Jennifer Flock, Jeffrey and Judith Rogness to Adam McHugh, $249,900.
TOWN OF BANGOR
William Hansen to F. David Wolf Survivors Trust., $215,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Jan Johnstone, Ann Kopp and Dan Schwier to Wetzel Farms LLC.
TOWN OF BURNS
Alexis Mashak to Kent Mashak.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Kent Larson to Hunter Jarrett and Dream Xiong, $98,000.
Sondra Catano and Michael Kaufmann to Kenneth Kaufmann, $120,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Dustin and Mary Cherney to Amanda and Marcus Roman, $385,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
John Callanan to Scott and Rachel Hawker Revocable Trust, $380,000.
Brian Bohn and Penny Schafer to Brian and Penny Bohn.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Dianah Colburn and Clement Grawozburn to Dolly Ozburn.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Jacob and Rebecca Hegge, Ben Miller to Jacob and Rebecca Hegge.
Kari Stojadnovic to Elizabeth Murray, $269,900.
Stephanie Cormican to Matthew Bell and Lyndsy Marx, $215,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Gerald Rausch to Katherine and Walter Gnewikow Jr., $265,000.
Eric and Joya Kunick to Diane and Vernon Daines, $210,500.
